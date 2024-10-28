The Origin and Intentions of Rockefeller Medicine
This is a very informative video especially good for those who have recently opened their eyes.
When we first learned of these things, especially those of us who are doctors, we were upset at how we had been tricked. But because it is THE TRUTH THAT SETS US FREE, we processed it and eventually came to accept it.
I’m no doctor or medical professional, but apparently Rockefeller and Carnegie managed to erase natural remedies and cures that our ancestors relied on for thousands of years. Allopathic medicine is good in emergency cases such as mine (brain tumor surgery) but it has a very dark down side. Unnecessary surgeries and complications that can lead to a lifetime of pain and suffering. At one point, recently as ten years ago I was on 13 medications and 2 inhalers before changing my diet and reversed my type 2 diabetes. I can happily say that I’m no longer on any medications. It took me only few short months to turn my life around and regain my health. I no longer consume any processed foods, seed oils, gluten or sugar. Whole Foods and a healthy mindset is how I manage achieve this outcome. Food is medicine
Read his bio some time ago, hardly any mention of this involvement. Without a doubt, the man was a broad thinking genius who left no stone unturned