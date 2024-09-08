When you were age five, do you remember looking at anyone's crotch?

And exactly how would a 5-year-old child HEAR about this or SEE one? Is it done without the parent’s permission or knowledge?

And who protects the 5 year old, when I have warned you, as a grownup, of this content?

The Tweet

The Video

CAUTION: You are about to see what a 5-year old sees, a rubber penis and testicle that gets placed in the crotch, shown in the video but not difficult to envision.

But I Thought that Being Transgender Isn't About the Genitals

If sex and body parts don't define a person, then why would a little girl need a fake penis?

This “implanting” is mind control that is obviously meant to prepare a girl for transgender transition. It is an irresponsible and direct assault upon a vulnerable and impressionable child.

Who gave anyone permission to do this, and why haven't the parents shouted out this travesty?

Why isn't this in the news?

LET US PRAY

For the Children, We Pray. | Photo by Amadeo Valar on Unsplash

Holy and Mighty Father,

We ask Your forgiveness for these sins against our children, Lord, please forgive us.

We ask You to shine Your light and love upon these children who are badly influenced, Lord, thank You for hearing our prayers.

We beg You to guide our world to a better place with You, Almighty God and Master of the Universe!

We ask this in the Name of Jesus Christ.

Amen.

