The "Packer" is for Girls Age 5 and Under, to Make It Appear that They Have a Crotch Bulge
CAUTION: Adult Content Consists of a Prosthetic Rubber Penis and Testicles and a Demonstration of Its Insertion in the Pants
When you were age five, do you remember looking at anyone's crotch?
And exactly how would a 5-year-old child HEAR about this or SEE one? Is it done without the parent’s permission or knowledge?
And who protects the 5 year old, when I have warned you, as a grownup, of this content?
The Tweet
The Video
CAUTION: You are about to see what a 5-year old sees, a rubber penis and testicle that gets placed in the crotch, shown in the video but not difficult to envision.
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
But I Thought that Being Transgender Isn't About the Genitals
If sex and body parts don't define a person, then why would a little girl need a fake penis?
This “implanting” is mind control that is obviously meant to prepare a girl for transgender transition. It is an irresponsible and direct assault upon a vulnerable and impressionable child.
Who gave anyone permission to do this, and why haven't the parents shouted out this travesty?
Why isn't this in the news?
LET US PRAY
Holy and Mighty Father,
We ask Your forgiveness for these sins against our children, Lord, please forgive us.
We ask You to shine Your light and love upon these children who are badly influenced, Lord, thank You for hearing our prayers.
We beg You to guide our world to a better place with You, Almighty God and Master of the Universe!
We ask this in the Name of Jesus Christ.
Amen.
What is happening?
The dumb ages
Isaiah warned wrong would become right...He also warned the Savior was coming soon after
https://www.getyarn.io/yarn-clip/753d3907-8c75-4450-b509-3252c0c25ea9
More communication needs to be instituted between children and parents. Is my opinion.