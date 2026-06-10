Right now, a soldier who follows a faith like Agnostic, Wicca, Druidry, Humanism, or Asatru might walk into a military chaplain’s office feeling lost or in crisis. The chaplain could end up telling them—without meaning to be unkind—that their beliefs aren’t officially recognized.

That’s because the U.S. government has decided they don’t count and the erosion of religious freedom is less important than the paperwork or work involved.

This is the real result of a recent decision by the Pentagon.

What the Department of Defense Just Did

A memo from Anthony Tata, Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, cut the number of officially recognized religious groups in the military from more than 200 down to just 31.

The memo is an internal Department of Defense document dated May 20, 2026, signed by Anthony Tata, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness. It was obtained and first reported by outlets like Military.com and shared with others (such as USA TODAY) by the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF). But no list of religions was released with the memo.

The Original and The Revised List

The original memo was signed on May 20, 2026, by Anthony Tata, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness.

→ Full story: Military.com - DOD Officially Drops 180 Faiths

The initial list was first publicly reported on Thursday, June 4, 2026 .

→ Source: Same Military.com article above.

The corrected / revised list (the final version with individual denominations and no broad “Christian -” prefix for most entries) was released on Monday, June 8, 2026 , after backlash, especially regarding the classification of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

→ Coverage of the correction: New York Times - Pentagon Again Revises Religious Categories

→ Another report: Task & Purpose

Removed Religions

Such religions as Humanism, Paganism, Wicca, etc., were removed. People who previously identified as Atheist will now be placed under “No Religion” or “Other Religions” in personnel records.

Many beliefs were removed, including:

Atheism

Asatru

Deism

Druidry

Humanism

Paganism

Wicca

Shamanism

Spiritualism

Unitarianism

And more than 150 others.

Complaint from The Church of Christ of Latter Day Saints Lawmakers and Mormon Church Members

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) did not file an official complaint itself, but the initial version of the Pentagon’s list (released June 4, 2026) triggered strong backlash from Mormon lawmakers and church members.

In that first list, many denominations were labeled “Christian - [Name],” but the LDS Church was placed in its own separate category (“CJ”) without the Christian prefix.

Utah Republican senators like Mike Lee and John Curtis publicly called the classification “offensive,” “unacceptable,” and a government intrusion into theological matters, arguing it wrongly excluded Latter-day Saints—who consider themselves unequivocally Christian—from the Christian group while including others like Jehovah’s Witnesses and Seventh-day Adventists. This pressure led the Pentagon to quickly revise the list around June 8 by removing all “Christian -” labels entirely.

Current Religions

Here is the new official list of recognized religious affiliations in the U.S. military, numbered clearly:

Agnostic Baha’i Faith Buddhism Christian - Assemblies of God Christian - Baptist Christian - Brethren Christian - Catholic Christian - Church of Christ Christian - Church of God Christian - Church of the Nazarene Christian - Episcopal/Anglican Christian - Evangelical Christian - Jehovah’s Witnesses Christian - Lutheran Christian - Methodist Christian - Non-Denominational Christian - Orthodox Christian - Other Christian - Pentecostal Christian - Presbyterian Christian - Quaker Christian - Reformed Christian - Scientist Christian - Seventh Day Adventist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Hindu Islam (Muslim) Judaism (Jewish) No Religion Other Religions Sikh

Why They Did It

Main points from the memo:

It was issued at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

The goal is to “streamline the DoD collection of religious preferences for service members to enhance the delivery of targeted religious support from the Chaplaincy.”

It reduces the previous list (over 200 faith codes) down to 31 recognized religious affiliation codes.

Service members can still put any faith they want on their dog tags — the change mainly affects internal personnel records and chaplain planning.

Quote from Tata: “The new list will provide chaplains with clear, readily available information that will better enable them to anticipate the religious support needs of service members and to provide religious support activities that align with service members’ personal faith and practices.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said it was about making things simpler. The old list had grown too big and messy. He pointed out that 82% of service members who follow a religion only use six main codes anyway.

But another way to see it is this: the government looked at the spiritual beliefs of thousands of troops, decided some were too small in number, and just erased them.

What Service Members Lose

These religious codes matter. They help chaplains know how to support people—things like holy days, special items for rituals, food rules, or beliefs about life and death. When a faith is taken off the list, the official support for it disappears too.

People get labeled as “other,” and their spiritual needs get pushed aside.

One Army veteran who served three tours in Iraq is a good example. He is an ordained Wiccan, Asatru, and Druid leader. During his first deployment, he went to a chaplain for help with the stress of combat. For eight months, the chaplain mostly tried to convert him to Christianity. It wasn’t until years later, in 2007, that “Pagan” was even allowed on his dog tags. When he heard about the new memo, it brought back the same hurt and anger from feeling discriminated against.

A former Army chaplain (who asked not to be named) said the change goes against the Constitution.

“The First Amendment protects everyone’s right to practice their religion,” he said. “If a chaplain looks at the list and says, ‘I don’t see your faith here, so I don’t know how to help,’ that’s the end of it. That’s not how America should work.”

The Bigger Picture

This change didn’t come out of nowhere. It fits with other recent events, like evangelical-led prayer services at the Pentagon, public comments from leaders using Bible verses to talk about military actions, and plans to reshape the Chaplain Corps with a strong “top-down” approach. Some people see this as pushing Christian nationalism in the armed forces.

Mikey Weinstein, who runs the Military Religious Freedom Foundation and works with over 100,000 clients (most of them Christian), called the new list”

“a slap in the face to the Constitution’s separation of church and state.”

He noted that the Department of Veterans Affairs still recognizes over 220 belief systems and lets families choose from more than 80 symbols for gravestones.

“So if you’re dead, you can have your symbol,” Weinstein said. “But while you’re alive and serving, they won’t recognize it on your dog tags.”

Groups like the Universal Life Church (ULC) have always said that Pagan and Wiccan faiths deserve the same respect as any other. The Constitution says the same thing.

What’s new here is that leaders aren’t even trying to claim the decision is neutral—they call it practical and efficient. But many see it as simple exclusion.

Problems in the military chaplain system aren’t brand new. Still, removing nearly 180 faiths from official recognition is a big step. It tells people who live by those beliefs: “In this institution, you don’t count.”

What Do You Think?

Should the government have to recognize every faith that service members actually practice? Or is it okay to set some limits for the sake of efficiency? When does “making things simpler” cross the line into unfair treatment? And what does it say about our values if the military will put your religion on your headstone after you die, but won’t acknowledge it while you’re still serving?

Hmmm.

Leave a comment

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Another Slippery Slope Eroding the Constitution

This is how religious freedom dies — not with a bang, but with a quiet memo labeled “streamlining.”

By slashing the Pentagon’s recognized faith list from over 200 down to just 31, the Department of Defense has sent a chilling message: some beliefs matter, and others no longer exist. Wiccans, Druids, Asatru, Humanists, Atheists, and dozens of other traditions have been erased from official support.

Today it’s the smaller faiths. Tomorrow, who’s next?

This isn’t harmless bureaucracy. It’s the military choosing which religions are worth acknowledging and which ones can be swept aside for “efficiency.”

Once the government starts deciding whose spiritual needs are too inconvenient to recognize — violating the Constitution for freedom of religion, the slope gets very slippery.

If they can delete 180 faiths today because the numbers are small, what stops them from narrowing the list even further when another group falls out of favor?

Service members facing the worst moments of their lives deserve chaplains who see them fully — not ones who shrug and say “you’re not on the list.”

The Constitution doesn’t protect only popular or majority religions. True religious liberty means protecting even the faiths you don’t share. So even if you don’t believe in something, all people’s rights should be respected.

Right now, the Pentagon is sliding down a dangerous path. If people don’t push back, we may wake up one day and find that the list has shrunk again — and this time it might include yours.

Service members of every belief deserve better than this.