The Pentagon Erases 180 Faiths from Existence
Amid Backlash, It then Adds Back the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Right now, a soldier who follows a faith like Agnostic, Wicca, Druidry, Humanism, or Asatru might walk into a military chaplain’s office feeling lost or in crisis. The chaplain could end up telling them—without meaning to be unkind—that their beliefs aren’t officially recognized.
That’s because the U.S. government has decided they don’t count and the erosion of religious freedom is less important than the paperwork or work involved.
This is the real result of a recent decision by the Pentagon.
What the Department of Defense Just Did
A memo from Anthony Tata, Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, cut the number of officially recognized religious groups in the military from more than 200 down to just 31.
The memo is an internal Department of Defense document dated May 20, 2026, signed by Anthony Tata, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness. It was obtained and first reported by outlets like Military.com and shared with others (such as USA TODAY) by the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF). But no list of religions was released with the memo.
The Original and The Revised List
The original memo was signed on May 20, 2026, by Anthony Tata, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness.
→ Full story: Military.com - DOD Officially Drops 180 Faiths
The initial list was first publicly reported on Thursday, June 4, 2026.
→ Source: Same Military.com article above.
The corrected / revised list (the final version with individual denominations and no broad “Christian -” prefix for most entries) was released on Monday, June 8, 2026, after backlash, especially regarding the classification of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
→ Coverage of the correction: New York Times - Pentagon Again Revises Religious Categories
→ Another report: Task & Purpose
Removed Religions
Such religions as Humanism, Paganism, Wicca, etc., were removed. People who previously identified as Atheist will now be placed under “No Religion” or “Other Religions” in personnel records.
Many beliefs were removed, including:
Atheism
Asatru
Deism
Druidry
Humanism
Paganism
Wicca
Shamanism
Spiritualism
Unitarianism
And more than 150 others.
Complaint from The Church of Christ of Latter Day Saints Lawmakers and Mormon Church Members
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) did not file an official complaint itself, but the initial version of the Pentagon’s list (released June 4, 2026) triggered strong backlash from Mormon lawmakers and church members.
In that first list, many denominations were labeled “Christian - [Name],” but the LDS Church was placed in its own separate category (“CJ”) without the Christian prefix.
Utah Republican senators like Mike Lee and John Curtis publicly called the classification “offensive,” “unacceptable,” and a government intrusion into theological matters, arguing it wrongly excluded Latter-day Saints—who consider themselves unequivocally Christian—from the Christian group while including others like Jehovah’s Witnesses and Seventh-day Adventists. This pressure led the Pentagon to quickly revise the list around June 8 by removing all “Christian -” labels entirely.
Current Religions
Here is the new official list of recognized religious affiliations in the U.S. military, numbered clearly:
Agnostic
Baha’i Faith
Buddhism
Christian - Assemblies of God
Christian - Baptist
Christian - Brethren
Christian - Catholic
Christian - Church of Christ
Christian - Church of God
Christian - Church of the Nazarene
Christian - Episcopal/Anglican
Christian - Evangelical
Christian - Jehovah’s Witnesses
Christian - Lutheran
Christian - Methodist
Christian - Non-Denominational
Christian - Orthodox
Christian - Other
Christian - Pentecostal
Christian - Presbyterian
Christian - Quaker
Christian - Reformed
Christian - Scientist
Christian - Seventh Day Adventist
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Hindu
Islam (Muslim)
Judaism (Jewish)
No Religion
Other Religions
Sikh
Why They Did It
Main points from the memo:
It was issued at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.
The goal is to “streamline the DoD collection of religious preferences for service members to enhance the delivery of targeted religious support from the Chaplaincy.”
It reduces the previous list (over 200 faith codes) down to 31 recognized religious affiliation codes.
Service members can still put any faith they want on their dog tags — the change mainly affects internal personnel records and chaplain planning.
Quote from Tata:
“The new list will provide chaplains with clear, readily available information that will better enable them to anticipate the religious support needs of service members and to provide religious support activities that align with service members’ personal faith and practices.”
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said it was about making things simpler. The old list had grown too big and messy. He pointed out that 82% of service members who follow a religion only use six main codes anyway.
But another way to see it is this: the government looked at the spiritual beliefs of thousands of troops, decided some were too small in number, and just erased them.
What Service Members Lose
These religious codes matter. They help chaplains know how to support people—things like holy days, special items for rituals, food rules, or beliefs about life and death. When a faith is taken off the list, the official support for it disappears too.
People get labeled as “other,” and their spiritual needs get pushed aside.
One Army veteran who served three tours in Iraq is a good example. He is an ordained Wiccan, Asatru, and Druid leader. During his first deployment, he went to a chaplain for help with the stress of combat. For eight months, the chaplain mostly tried to convert him to Christianity. It wasn’t until years later, in 2007, that “Pagan” was even allowed on his dog tags. When he heard about the new memo, it brought back the same hurt and anger from feeling discriminated against.
A former Army chaplain (who asked not to be named) said the change goes against the Constitution.
“The First Amendment protects everyone’s right to practice their religion,” he said. “If a chaplain looks at the list and says, ‘I don’t see your faith here, so I don’t know how to help,’ that’s the end of it. That’s not how America should work.”
The Bigger Picture
This change didn’t come out of nowhere. It fits with other recent events, like evangelical-led prayer services at the Pentagon, public comments from leaders using Bible verses to talk about military actions, and plans to reshape the Chaplain Corps with a strong “top-down” approach. Some people see this as pushing Christian nationalism in the armed forces.
Mikey Weinstein, who runs the Military Religious Freedom Foundation and works with over 100,000 clients (most of them Christian), called the new list”
“a slap in the face to the Constitution’s separation of church and state.”
He noted that the Department of Veterans Affairs still recognizes over 220 belief systems and lets families choose from more than 80 symbols for gravestones.
“So if you’re dead, you can have your symbol,” Weinstein said. “But while you’re alive and serving, they won’t recognize it on your dog tags.”
Groups like the Universal Life Church (ULC) have always said that Pagan and Wiccan faiths deserve the same respect as any other. The Constitution says the same thing.
What’s new here is that leaders aren’t even trying to claim the decision is neutral—they call it practical and efficient. But many see it as simple exclusion.
Problems in the military chaplain system aren’t brand new. Still, removing nearly 180 faiths from official recognition is a big step. It tells people who live by those beliefs: “In this institution, you don’t count.”
What Do You Think?
Should the government have to recognize every faith that service members actually practice? Or is it okay to set some limits for the sake of efficiency? When does “making things simpler” cross the line into unfair treatment? And what does it say about our values if the military will put your religion on your headstone after you die, but won’t acknowledge it while you’re still serving?
Hmmm.
WHAT I REALLY THINK
Another Slippery Slope Eroding the Constitution
This is how religious freedom dies — not with a bang, but with a quiet memo labeled “streamlining.”
By slashing the Pentagon’s recognized faith list from over 200 down to just 31, the Department of Defense has sent a chilling message: some beliefs matter, and others no longer exist. Wiccans, Druids, Asatru, Humanists, Atheists, and dozens of other traditions have been erased from official support.
Today it’s the smaller faiths. Tomorrow, who’s next?
This isn’t harmless bureaucracy. It’s the military choosing which religions are worth acknowledging and which ones can be swept aside for “efficiency.”
Once the government starts deciding whose spiritual needs are too inconvenient to recognize — violating the Constitution for freedom of religion, the slope gets very slippery.
If they can delete 180 faiths today because the numbers are small, what stops them from narrowing the list even further when another group falls out of favor?
Service members facing the worst moments of their lives deserve chaplains who see them fully — not ones who shrug and say “you’re not on the list.”
The Constitution doesn’t protect only popular or majority religions. True religious liberty means protecting even the faiths you don’t share. So even if you don’t believe in something, all people’s rights should be respected.
Right now, the Pentagon is sliding down a dangerous path. If people don’t push back, we may wake up one day and find that the list has shrunk again — and this time it might include yours.
Service members of every belief deserve better than this.
The Rebel Patient™ is my ministry that SHINES A LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS as a reader-supported publication. Thank you so much for receiving new posts and supporting my work as a free or paid subscriber. You Inspire Me Daily!
As a USMC vet and Christian who has studied American history and furthermore a believer who is first and foremost loyal to the one and only God of the Bible who created this world and calls every individual to faith in his Son Jesus, I agree with Nosh Itsherlock.
That may seem a paradox to some, but it isn’t. Let’s look at this factually.
1. America was created under a Christian theme so to speak. It was the Bible doctrine of “created in the image of God,” that is the base doctrine of individual liberty. Let us not forget.
2. Nosh is correct. We should be spending our tax dollars supporting pagans and false religions in our military. The military had one purpose, national defense. As bad as DEI was hurting our military readiness, having a proliferation of off-shoot and even anti-Christian beliefs doesn’t help our military. It hurts decorum and unity.
3. Religious freedom is available and protected by law for all in America. That doesn’t mean you have some legal right to receive some special recognition. Let the military be the military.
4. Islam should not be on the recognition list at all. This political system called Islam is not a religion. It is a usurpation and political insurgency operation. Most of my background and training revolves around countering and understanding Islam.
5. I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands. One nation “under God”, with liberty and justice for all. Under God!
Our coins read: In God we Trust.
We have an established Belief in America. Let it stand.
“All nations who forget God are cast into hell. “
The word hell here in the original Hebrew of which it was written means: destruction.
America is being destroyed from within. We need to remember who we are and act the part.
There is no religion in the military save faith in almighty God and allegiance to the Constitution and the people of this nation. My drill instructor in boot camp made that very clear.
Stupid excuses for stupid actions.
My son's recently out of the military. The micro-managing and intrusiveness does not belong there.
One correction: Hegseth is Secretary of War.
Something that they changed recently too.