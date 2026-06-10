The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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James's avatar
James
5h

As a USMC vet and Christian who has studied American history and furthermore a believer who is first and foremost loyal to the one and only God of the Bible who created this world and calls every individual to faith in his Son Jesus, I agree with Nosh Itsherlock.

That may seem a paradox to some, but it isn’t. Let’s look at this factually.

1. America was created under a Christian theme so to speak. It was the Bible doctrine of “created in the image of God,” that is the base doctrine of individual liberty. Let us not forget.

2. Nosh is correct. We should be spending our tax dollars supporting pagans and false religions in our military. The military had one purpose, national defense. As bad as DEI was hurting our military readiness, having a proliferation of off-shoot and even anti-Christian beliefs doesn’t help our military. It hurts decorum and unity.

3. Religious freedom is available and protected by law for all in America. That doesn’t mean you have some legal right to receive some special recognition. Let the military be the military.

4. Islam should not be on the recognition list at all. This political system called Islam is not a religion. It is a usurpation and political insurgency operation. Most of my background and training revolves around countering and understanding Islam.

5. I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands. One nation “under God”, with liberty and justice for all. Under God!

Our coins read: In God we Trust.

We have an established Belief in America. Let it stand.

“All nations who forget God are cast into hell. “

The word hell here in the original Hebrew of which it was written means: destruction.

America is being destroyed from within. We need to remember who we are and act the part.

There is no religion in the military save faith in almighty God and allegiance to the Constitution and the people of this nation. My drill instructor in boot camp made that very clear.

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1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
6h

Stupid excuses for stupid actions.

My son's recently out of the military. The micro-managing and intrusiveness does not belong there.

One correction: Hegseth is Secretary of War.

Something that they changed recently too.

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1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
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