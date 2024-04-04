There are numerous therapies and treatments used outside mainstream medicine that provide relief for a wide variety of diseases. The Private Member Association (PMA) is a Constitutionally-based contract that allows one to operate privately, outside government systems to treat diseases.

Practitioner Benefits of a PMA

By forming a PMA, a practitioner (which refers to a doctor, nurse, physician assistant, nurse practitioner, or any other healer) eliminates all investigations by any licensing board in any U.S. state. Practitioners can practice medicine in any state without paying malpractice insurance or following strict state and federal compliance rules (including HIPPA laws). Doctors can maintain business and financial privacy, and practice alternative or integrative medicine without fear of persecution or investigation. Instead, they can be healers.

A PMA can also be a farmer providing produce, or any other product or service entity.

Many “medical freedom” practitioners have been harassed, investigated, and otherwise targeted by not only medical boards, but law enforcement and state attorneys general. To change this algorithm, one changes the “public” patient or client relationship into a “private” contract within a PMA.

Four Categories of an Operational PMA

Medical or research practitioners, licensed or unlicensed; Licensed practitioners under investigation for alternative medicine interventions; Former Licensed Practitioners who lost their licenses due to investigation, whether revoked by a Medical Board or voluntarily surrendered; Licensed or unlicensed medical practitioners who want to operate in multiple or all 50 states.

The Basis, Rights, and Limitations of a PMA

The 1st and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution (and provisions of state Constitutions) allow people the right to associate with fellow Members and to offer them benefits and services outside of the jurisdiction, venue and authority of state and federal agencies. Although it seems counterintuitive, this specifically allows a practitioner to “practice medicine” in a perfectly legal private member association. Freedom of religion is also guaranteed by the 9th Amendment, and may operate in a PMA. Many PMAs operate by conducting research, or “practicing” on patients (like normal but as part of a formal research study).

A PMA only operates in the private domain.

Many PMAs hold that it is an intrinsic human right given to us by God to have access to and practice a healing art for ourselves, our families, and the entire community of fellow humans. This is a right held under both U.S. and International conventions such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Declaration of the United Nations General Assembly (held on December 10, 1948, in Palais de Chaillot, Paris).

PMA rights are applicable to any field of interest, whether for alcohol sales during Prohibition, or otherwise. It can be used by doctors, nurses, attorneys, dentists, and any other persons seeking to provide a service or skill set, when operating within your private domain rights and a proper setup.

Thomas v. Collins, 323 U.S. Supra:

"The idea is not sound therefore that the First Amendments' safeguards are wholly inapplicable to business or economic activity".

"Great secular causes, with small ones, are guarded. The grievances for redress of which the right of partition was insured, and with it the right of assembly, are not solely religious or political ones. And the rights of free speech and a free press are not confined to any field of human interest".

NAACP v. Alabama ex rel. Patterson, 357 U.S. 449 (1958). Id. at 466.

The Court said, “the immunity from state scrutiny of membership lists which the Association claims on behalf of its members is here so related to the right of the members to pursue their lawful private interests privately and to associate freely with others in so doing as to come within the protection of the Fourteenth Amendment.”

Justice Harlan held, “It is beyond debate that freedom to engage in association for the advancement of beliefs and ideas is an inseparable aspect of the ‘liberty’ assured by the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, which embraces the freedom of speech.” Id. at 460

Thomas v. Collins, 323 U.S. 516 (1945).

The U.S. Supreme Court has maintained the sovereignty of the PMA, unless it presents "a clear and present danger of substantive evil".

In that case, a state or federal entity can intervene. Otherwise, freedom of assembly and association cannot be interrupted.

Whereas the “public domain” is a regular, legal mode of “commerce” or “commercial activity”, the PMA allows a practitioner to specifically provide services and interventions to a “private” member that would otherwise be regulated due to state or other licensing board to a public member.

For the above reasons and since the PMA is protected by the 1st, 9th and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, it is thus outside the jurisdiction and authority of any federal or state agency and authority concerning any complaints or grievances against the PMA, any Trustee(s), members, or staff.

Members agree not to seek, and therefore waive, any and all remedies for relief in the “Public Domain” such as private lawsuits or other compensatory processes that seek damages or relief. This is done to benefit the PMA and its Private Members.

All activities within the PMA are private and contractual matters. Each Member is to agree to refuse to share PMA information with any local, state, or federal investigative or enforcement agency.

NOT AN AGENT: You are usually asked to attest under the penalty of perjury that you join and sign the contract solely on your personal behalf, and specifically not as an agent or representative of any federal, state, county, or city agencies. Also, you attest that you do not represent any medical or regulatory board, a licensing Board, or any other such government agency. Finally, you agree and attest that you are neither on a mission of entrapment or investigation on behalf of any agency.

It is made clear to you that any attempt to make an unauthorized sharing, disclosure, or sharing of proprietary information to any entity outside the PMA violates Federal Laws. Should you violate this term, you usually assume the full penalty of $150,000.00 in accordance with 17 USC § 501 per violation and all other civil, criminal, domestic and international violations applicable, including treble (triple) damages. You also agree to be personally liable for all offenses against civil rights, and for other Private Members who were violated as a result of your personal actions.

You therefore waive all HIPAA, ADA, FDA, FTC or any government public privacy or complaint rights.

You also agree not to share any information with any public domain entities like a State Medical Board, the FDA, FTC, Medicare, Medicaid, or your own medical insurance company, as well as or any other public corporation or trust, including government agencies.

With the signing of a PMA agreement and to effectuate the contract, you join as a Member and agree to pay a small fee such as $10.

A Sample PMA Contract

One scenario is for an individual to have a private contract directly with a member association. Another is for a private research entity to enable the private PMA contract. Some PMAs are a research network entity, and the individual doctor may contract with them as a subchapter. Thirdly, the indigenous nations may provide their own research or trust agreement to the doctor, as well as the contract for patients or research participants.

Participants in a PMA may include a doctor, research administrator, research assistant, staff, and research participants.

Contracts are signed, a small fee is paid, and the contract is legal. Many contracts expire after one year and are automatically renewed with an annual fee.

Here is a Sample Contract from Millers Organic Farm

To obtain food from "MOF", you must join our Private Membership Association which protects your rights as consumers and protects the farmers who provide the food to members. The membership of $35 must be paid before you place your first order, and a $24.95 renewal fee is billed automatically every year thereafter. To cancel, you must notify us in writing at least 15 days before the next scheduled automatic charge. Summary of this contract: You are joining a PRIVATE ASSOCIATION protected by the 1st Amendment, to obtain food of the highest quality, including raw milk and grass-fed beef directly from the farmer.

You are choosing for yourself the types of food you want to buy and eat, and you have done your own research on the topic.

You will not file a liability lawsuit against the Association trustee, staff, or the other members for anything pertaining to the foods you obtain in your own choosing.

Your activities and the farmers activities within the Association are private and not to be shared with the FDA, FTC, State Milk Boards, USDA, Agricultural Boards, or other gov agencies.

You are not a State or Federal agent whose purpose is to regulate and approve food products. Membership Contract for Miller's Organic Farm ("MOF") I do hereby apply for membership to MOF, a private membership organization operated through a "Coordinator" Turning Point Holdings, LLC. With the signing of this membership agreement, I/we accept the offer made to become a member of Miller's Organic Farm and have read and agree with the following Declaration of Purpose from Article 1 of Miller's Organic Farm's Articles of Association. This Association of Members hereby declares that our main objective is to maintain and improve the civil rights, constitutional guarantees, and political freedom of every member and citizen of the United States of America. We believe that the Constitution of the United States is one of the best documents ever devised by man, and the signers of the Declaration of Independence did so out of love for their country.

We believe that the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States of America guarantees our members the rights of free speech, petition, assembly, and the right to gather together for the lawful purpose of advising and helping one another in asserting our rights under the Federal and State Constitutions and Statutes.



IT IS HEREBY declared that we are exercising our right of “freedom of association” as guaranteed by the 1st and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution and equivalent provisions of the various State Constitutions. This means that our association activities are restricted to the private domain only.

We declare the basic right of all of our members to select spokesmen who could be expected to give wisest counsel and advice concerning the need for, and availability and access to food and to select from our number those members who area the most skilled to assist and facilitate the actual performance and delivery of products.

We proclaim the freedom to choose and decide for ourselves the types of products, services, and methods that we think are best for healthy eating, preventing illness and disease of our minds and bodies and for achieving and maintaining optimum wellness. We proclaim and reserve the right to include healthy food options that include, but are not limited to, cutting edge discoveries and farming practiced or used by any types of healers or therapists or practitioners the world over whether traditional or nontraditional, conventional or unconventional.

More specifically, the mission of our Association is to provide members with the highest level of food quality and the most effective methods of producing said foods. We offer members these food options. Our Association understands that wellness has many dimensions and strives every day to stay on the leading edge of new technology that leads to better wholesome foods. The Association strives and provides healthy food choices in the most effective means of delivery of these foods at an affordable fee.



More specifically, the Association specializes in raw milk products and grass-fed meats and demands access to foods of our choice. The Association offers members alternates to other types of foods and as a service and benefit to members.

The Association will recognize any person (irrespective of race, color, or religion) who is by these principles and policies as a Member and will provide a medium through which its individual members may associate for actuating and bringing to fruition the purposes heretofore declared. MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING I understand that the fellow members of the Association that provide products and services, do so in the capacity of a fellow member and not in the capacity as a licensed wholesaler, retailer or provider. I further understand that within the association no wholesaler/retailer-customer relationship exists but only a contract member-member Association relationship. In addition, I have freely chosen to change my legal status as a public consumer/customer to a private member of the Association. I further understand that it is entirely my own responsibility to consider the recommendations and products offered to me by my fellow members and to educate myself as to the efficacy, risks, and desirability of same and the acceptance of the offered or recommended products and is my own carefully considered decision. Any request by me to a fellow member to assist me or provide me with the aforementioned recommendations or products is my own free decision in an exercise of my rights and made by me for the benefit, and I agree to hold the Trustee(s), staff and other worker members and the Association harmless from any unintentional liability for the results of such recommendations and products, except for harm that results from instances of a clear and present danger of substantive evil as determined by the Association, as stated and defined by the United States Supreme Court. The Trustee and members have chosen Amos B. Miller as the person best qualified to perform services to members of the Association and entrust them to select other members to assist them in carrying out that service. In addition, I understand that, since the Association is protected by the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, it is outside the jurisdiction and authority of Federal and State Agencies and Authorities concerning any and all complaints or grievances against the Association, any Trustee(s), members or other staff persons. All rights of complaints or grievances will be settled by an Association Committee and will be waived by the member for the benefit of the Association and its members. Because the privacy and security of membership records maintained within the Association, which have been held to be inviolate by the U.S. Supreme Court, the undersigned member waives complaint process. Any customer/consumer records kept by the association will be strictly protected and only released upon written request of the member. I agree that violation of any waivers in this membership contract will result in a no contest legal proceeding against me. In addition, the Association does not participate in any insurance plans. I agree to join the Association, a private-membership association under common law, whose members seek to help each other achieve better health and live longer with good quality products. I understand that the providers who are fellow members of the Association are offering me products, services and benefits that do not necessarily conform to conventional products on the market. As a member, I accept the goals of helping my body function better and choosing food products that are very safe, realizing that no product testing is foolproof. Other aspects of informed consent will take place in my discussions with the providers and my fellow members of the Association. My activities within the Association are a private matter that I refuse to share with State Medical Board(s), the FDA, FTC, State Milk Board(s), USDA, Agricultural Board(s) and any other governmental agency without my expressed specific permission. All records and documents remain as property of the Association, even if I receive a copy of them. I fully agree not to file a liability lawsuit against a fellow member of the Association, unless that member has exposed me to a clear and present danger of substantive evil. I acknowledge that the members of the Association do not carry liability insurance. The Trustee(s) and the Coordinator shall have the right to sanction a member upon unanimous vote of the Trustee(s), after a hearing of the facts where the member may be present after notification. The sanctions include removal from active membership or imposing any other special and necessary conditions upon any member who shall discredit or bring harm to the Association in any manner. I enter into this agreement of my own free will or on behalf of my dependent without any pressure or promise of products. I affirm that I do not represent any State or Federal agency whose purpose is to regulate and approve products. I have read and understood this document, and my questions have been answered fully to my satisfaction. I understand that I can withdraw from this agreement and terminate my membership in this association at any time. These pages and Article 1 of the articles of association of the Association consist of the entire agreement for my membership in the Association and they supersede any previous agreement. I understand that the membership fee entitles me to receive those benefits declared by the Trustee(s) and the benefits provided by the online ordering system of www.millersorganicfarm.com, to be “general benefits” free of further charge. I agree to pay as levied those benefits that I receive that are declared by the Trustees to be “special assessments”, per Fee Schedule. I also understand, that all personal information, credit card & payment information, intellectual property, images and ordering systems are proprietary to Turning Point Holdings, LLC. The information contained in this document is intended only for the individuals and entities entering into this agreement and any dissemination, distribution or copying is strictly prohibited. Membership fee I will pay the sum of $35.00 (non-refundable) an initial joining fee and a $24.95 renewal fee billed automatically every year thereafter. To cancel, you must notify us in writing at least 15 days before the next scheduled automatic charge. As consideration for my membership contract, said term beginning with the date of the signing of this contract, and by these presents do hereby certify, attest and warrant that I have carefully read the above and foregoing MO Farm Contractual Application for Membership, and I fully understand and agree with same. Source Accessed April 3, 2024: https://www.millersorganicfarm.com/Private-Membership-Association-Contract_ep_73-1.html

I hope this is helpful to your understanding of what many are now doing to operate freely and without government overreach. If this has helped you, thank you for sharing and helping me to keep spreading this good news! Feel free to send me a message if you have a private comment. Your Re-Stack is greatly appreciated, as well.

This article has been provided as a public service to all.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

