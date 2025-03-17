I want to encourage you to keep fighting for what you believe in: the right thing. Go with God.

The Salem witch trials began in 1692 and marked one of the most infamous episodes of mass hysteria and injustice seen in American history. The trials were fueled by religious extremism, ear, and political tensions, a prime example of how paranoia could spiral into real-world tragedy.

The Witch Hunt. That’s What They Did To Us in California.

How It Started

I am unable to download this video or easily find an app that lets me repost it, so please click on the image or the link below to view.

The Video

See it above.

Here was my take on the video: We all know the government doesn’t need to be in the exam room with the doctor and patient. The bill would investigate and prosecute doctors for discussing “misinformation” to the point where a doctor can lose her medical license.

Gov. Newsom clearly stated the bill allowed doctors to discuss “emerging and current treatments” with their patients. So why would we need a bill that opposes that? Or perhaps the Governor did not read the bill closely, because he seemed to miss the salient point that doctors accused of spreading “misinformation” or “disinformation” will be targeted.

“If they can come after your doctor, they’re coming after you next.”

What I Decided

September 30, 2022 was the last day and the last time to fight Gov. Newsom on AB 2098. No one was doing anything. So I organized a Press Conference. On the last day, at the last hour, we held it.

My Motivation

California wanted doctors to become robots. If this bill had passed, it would have been ILLEGAL for ALL doctors to discuss the wide variety of issues surrounding ANY procedure, medication, or intervention.

It would have required all doctors to simply spew out the government’s party line, without taking into consideration the particular patient.

It would have ties our hands and made us robots - which is what they want. In fact, I think they want all doctors to be replaced by robots.

Bulletins

Carolina Galvan showed me how to use Canva.com to make bulletins and memes, so I created these. I still use Canva today:

I also made each one in Spanish.

Our group was poised to speak out, to be heard, and to suffer any consequences necessary to defend medical freedom for those who would or could not take a public stand. Each one of us represented hundreds and thousands who felt the same way: get the government out of our body and out of our physician’s office.

It Was Worth it To Lose “Everything” The World Holds Dear

The devil tried to tell me that everything I worked for, all my years of suffering and toil, were coming to an end. I had worked night and day, day and night since the age of 13 to make ends meet, and to get my education.

A Day to Remember: September 30, 2022

I have since lost many of my pictures of this day, as my laptop died and is not able to be resuscitated. But I wanted to remember what we did, and what we stood up for. I met many people who I never met before.

It was a bright and sunny day, one that stills the mind and lifts the soul.

September 30, 2022: We fought for what is right.

From left to right, back row: Len Saputo, MD; Marcus Wheeler, MD; Max Bonilla, Reinette Senum, Dan Wheeler, JD; Leigh Dundas, JD; Nicole Pearson, JD; Denise Young, Carolina Galvan. Back row: Robert Jamieson, DO; Steve Kirsch; Tiffany Baer, MD; Steve LaTulippe, MD; Tara Thornton, Denise Aguilar. Front, from left: Margaret Aranda, MD; Sally Priester, MD.

The Scenario

In front of the capital building steps, there was construction and there was a short time of excess noise when workers moved a large flatbed truck inside the chain fence. Then they moved it off site, and the speakers continued uninterrupted.

The public arrived with a variety of support. Claps and resounding, “Yes!”s could be heard, and the powerful comments coincided with their signs.

There were minors, elders, the disabled, and some pulled up picnic blanket seats on the lawn. A group of school children, possibly on a field trip, played under the large trees while the birds sang.

Some signs were in sharp contrast to the sound of children.

Another group of children stopped to listen, especially when Max Bonilla spoke.

It was a wonderful day, an imploring plea, and Governor Newsom has until midnight to VETO AB 2098. Will he do the right thing?

What Happened

Had Gov. Newsom done nothing, it would have passed anyway. As if to spite us, he signed AB 2098.

10 days later, I received my first letter of demand that I surrender my medical license to California.

The letter also demanded I turn in the charts of 3 patients.

What would your doctor have done? There’s no way I would ever consider this option, not even for one second.

In May of 2023, I put my medical license in an envelope, and my DEA license in another.

I went to the local Post Office, and spontaneously called Adam King. He filmed me on the spot.

I don’t think that I ever shared this with you, and I can’t bear to watch it again.

I Wouldn’t Change A Thing

Thank you for supporting my efforts. We are all in this together and I am happy that God brought us together.

Losing my medical license gave me my freedom. I now wear it as a badge of honor. I hope that you only answer to God and that this article encourages you to give up everything you think is important, and answer God’s call above all things, above all choices!

And Then

Months later, the American Association of Anesthesiology stripped me of my Board Certifications in Anesthesiology and in Subspecialty Training in Critical Care, after finishing both programs at Stanford.

THEY FAILED TO REALIZE ONE THING: God gave it to me, not them.

And they can never take my God-given knowledge out of my brain! And they didn’t know how much I enjoy being out of their system, now a Certified Tribal Practitioner. Because God always finds a way!

Let Us Pray

Dear Father,

Thank you for loving me and for giving me another day of life! I give myself to You anew, and ask You to keep putting me where You want me to be.

Lord, I need you. Open the doors that need to be opened, and close the doors that need to be closed. Put me in the right place at the right time. I give my life to you, I give my heart to You and ask you to keep guiding my every step.

You are my everything. Today, I ask You for nothing but to heal everyone around me, everyone whose eyes land on this page. Heal them, comfort and release them from all bondage!

Only You can take the negative and turn it into the positive!

We need You! OH, WE NEED YOU! Every hour of every day, we need You!

Thank You for loving me!

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

Thanks for reading The Rebel Patient™! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment