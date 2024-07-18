They say it was just a turn of the head.

Share The Rebel Patient™

This could be the best explanation, which essentially leaves one to believe Trump dodged a bullet.

And the photographer?

It is the same New York photographer who caught JFK’s assassination, Doug Mills.

Not all these pictures of his, but these images are very stark.

They will investigate and we will keep learning more. Like the Kennedy Assassination, there were some who were in on it, and others who weren't. And there will probably be things that even 50 years from now, we won’t know. In the meantime, let’s do our best to keep praying for God to Bless America!

LET US PRAY

Father God, Almighty Healer and Curer of All,

Thank You for allowing us to be Your children. We come to You and ask that America could be blessed with truth and dignity. Help us seek You more, and help those who don’t even know You to keep hearing about Your Love, Your Infinite Mercy, and Your Desire to Know Us. Keep America shining with good people who believe in freedom and will fight for what is right.

Empower the people to grow faithful in Your full measure to protect us from them. Keep our swords sharp, and help us sharpen one another’s swords! Bring us Your challenges that keep our talents and gifts razor focused. Give us the book knowledge but more than that, give us Your Truths.

Help us to repent of our sins. Guide us to seek Your Face! In Your Holy Mercy, Grant us Continued Forgiveness of Sins. We invite Christ into our hearts and lives. We repent of our sins. We ask Christ to make a home in our lives, and bow to You and Only You, Oh, Lord!

Bless America. Bless all that she stands for Under You. In the Name of Jesus, we ask. Amen.

Leave a comment

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app