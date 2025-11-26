Today, I was unexpectedly invited — literally with 5 minutes’ notice — to be a guest on the wonderful Robert Scott Bell Show. I had just been on with John Richardson, Jr talking about Ed’s being cancer free, and my research on amygdalin or vitamin B17, found in apricot and other seeds. As you may know, apricot seeds have been on Ed’s Cancer Protocol. Now I know, because of John, that chewing 12 seeds/day or B17 capsules can be preventative (see Prevention Bundle), and 25 seeds/day or better, a 3-pack that includes pancreatic and other enzymes (see Pro Three Bundle), is for those in remission or with cancer. See RNCstore.com/DrMargaret.

After our podcast, John invited me to be on The Robert Scott Bell Show with him!

Robert Scott Bell

Robert Scott Bell is a prominent homeopathic practitioner, author, and advocate for health freedom, best known as the charismatic host of The Robert Scott Bell Show. Since launching in 1999, the program airs six days a week, delivering two hours of dynamic discussions on alternative and holistic health care. Bell empowers listeners with principles for physical, emotional, mental, spiritual, economic, and even political healing, fearlessly challenging government and corporate influences on wellness.

A Doctor of Homeopathy, Bell draws from personal triumphs over chronic illnesses to promote natural remedies, nutritional strategies, and toxin avoidance. His broadcasts tackle everyday issues like immune support, anti-aging, and vaccine skepticism, often featuring expert guests such as Jonathan Emord or Dr. James Lyons-Weiler. With a passion for unveiling “hidden” healing knowledge, Bell’s no-holds-barred style has built a loyal audience seeking empowerment over pharmaceutical dependency.

Tune in via robertscottbell.com , Spotify , TuneIn , or Spreaker . For more, visit his Substack .

I was on Scott’s show today! Listen here and you’ll also meet John Richardson, Jr., who invited me to share his time on the air! John’s physician father was repeatedly investigated in the 1970’s for laetrile infusions for cancer. John kindly introduces me on The Robert Scott Bell Show and makes an announcement about what Ed and are are doing — writing a book chapter on my laetrile research for him, starting a B&B for organic food meals, and making a template and starting a Robinson Protocol for Wellness-led center in Missouri! Check it out!

John and I had just finished a podcast on his “Hidden Healings Uncensored” Show— the air date is pending — and I’ll make sure you have it when it posts!

In the meantime, stay well and have a…

Happy Thanksgiving! Thank the Lord for what we have! We are grateful for all His gifts! Enjoy your family! Eat good food and have great fellowship!

God bless you! God bless all your efforts to know Him! God bless your sincere heart of gold that searches for Him! And God Bless You as you keep looking up to Him for all the answers to all your entire life! He is Truth! He is Life! He is Eternal!

