Yesterday, we learned that a retired hospital administrator whistleblower of 40 years tweeted that during Covid, they gave NONCONSENSUAL COVID SHOTS in the ICU at Riverside Community Hospital in California.

See the story later TODAY and join in our LIVE podcast discussion HERE at 10:30 am PST | 12:30 pm CST | 1:30 pm EST.

It’s not enough to complain about the problem — you have to offer a solution.

The Solution to Hospital Protocols

First, we have to know THERE IS A SOLUTION to preventing your being targeted by hospitals who impose their protocols on you.

The Solution. The I Do Not Consent Form by the anonymous Hospital Insider, JD, RN, Laura Bartlett, and more recently updated by me to include Ebola, Monkeypox, and other shots.

PROOF!

HOSPITAL HOSTAGE SITUATION!

Laura has many testimonials. Here are just a few. We previously showed Scott Schara and Robert Paiser, after Laura’s Hospital Hostage Hotline RESCUED Robert from the lion’s mouth:

SENIOR CITIZEN WITH COVID GETS TREATMENT! Laura Bartlett has a hospitalized Senior Citizen who had the I Do Not Consent Form in hand.

Her Testimony

Not only did this woman enter the hospital with a classic diagnosis that targets patients for the hospital protocols, she objected to and NOT receive unwanted medical medication and procedures — PLUS she also received what she DID want.

6 Days Covid Pneumonia

No Remdesivir

No Covid Vaccine

No Ventilator

SHE RECEIVED HER REQUESTED:

Budesonide 1 Mg via nebulizer (P.S., We never needed ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine- Inhaled Budesonide ALONE works AND every hospital and street corner pharmacy has it readily in stock AND shouldn’t argue about dispensing it!

Vitamin C Infusions

… and lived to tell the tale!

Dr. Joseph Mercola on The Importance of the I Do Not Consent Form

THE HARSH REALITY

For those who don’t want to think humans can do this to other humans… THANK THE LORD we have “The Anonymous Hospital Insider, JD, RN”, Laura Bartlett, and the I Do Not Consent Form!

The Hospital Insider created this document for herself and shares it with the world. It is based on medical ethics and hospital regulations already in place for Jehovah’s Witnesses who do not receive blood transfusions based on their “deeply held religious beliefs.” No other attorney in the world has done this for others facing hospital protocols — except for midwife (not an attorney) Abby the Midwife, who has legal documents available for Labor & Delivery, treatment of the placenta, and Newborn Care.

The Hospital Insider

Abby the Midwife and Cardinal Birth Midwifery

JOIN US as today we discuss how they might vaccinate you in the ER/OR/ICU without your consent, and how to order and check your medical records.

You can listen in without a Twitter/X account!

Let Us Pray

Father God,

For sending Your Son to die so we can stand before You pure and without sin, WE GLORIFY YOUR NAME!

For Your forgiveness of our sins and continually falling short of being the best we can be for You, WE ASK YOUR FORGIVENESS AND PRAISE YOUR MAJESTY!

For our continued health and welfare, and the ability to be a blessing to others, WE THANK YOU!

For our blessings and family, friends and co-workers who support our efforts, WE PRAISE YOUR NAME!

For letting our voice be shared amongst the darkness of evil that seeks to kill, lie, and destroy, WE THANK YOU FOR GIVING US WEAPONS AGAINST THE DARKNESS!

KEEP BLESSING US! KEEP YOUR HOLY SPIRIT IN US AND MAGNIFY THAT STILL, SMALL VOICE! TAKE NOT YOUR BLESSINGS AWAY FROM US!

WE GLORIFY YOU FOR TAKING NOT YOUR HOLY SPIRIT AWAY FROM US! THANK YOU FOR CREATING IN ME A CLEAN HEART, OH LORD! PRAISE YOU FOR RENEWING IN ME A NEW SPIRIT OF FRESHNESS TODAY AND EVERY DAY, OH GOD!

In the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

Leave a comment