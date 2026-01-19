The SOLUTION to Hospital Killing Protocols: PROOF The I Do Not Consent Form WORKS
Created by the Anonymous "Hospital Insider, JD, RN" for Herself, with Laura Bartlett. I helped update it to include NO Marburg, Monkeypox SHOTS - and More!
Yesterday, we learned that a retired hospital administrator whistleblower of 40 years tweeted that during Covid, they gave NONCONSENSUAL COVID SHOTS in the ICU at Riverside Community Hospital in California.
It’s not enough to complain about the problem — you have to offer a solution.
The Solution to Hospital Protocols
First, we have to know THERE IS A SOLUTION to preventing your being targeted by hospitals who impose their protocols on you.
The Solution. The I Do Not Consent Form by the anonymous Hospital Insider, JD, RN, Laura Bartlett, and more recently updated by me to include Ebola, Monkeypox, and other shots.
PROOF!
HOSPITAL HOSTAGE SITUATION!
Laura has many testimonials. Here are just a few. We previously showed Scott Schara and Robert Paiser, after Laura’s Hospital Hostage Hotline RESCUED Robert from the lion’s mouth:
SENIOR CITIZEN WITH COVID GETS TREATMENT! Laura Bartlett has a hospitalized Senior Citizen who had the I Do Not Consent Form in hand.
Her Testimony
Not only did this woman enter the hospital with a classic diagnosis that targets patients for the hospital protocols, she objected to and NOT receive unwanted medical medication and procedures — PLUS she also received what she DID want.
6 Days Covid Pneumonia
No Remdesivir
No Covid Vaccine
No Ventilator
SHE RECEIVED HER REQUESTED:
Budesonide 1 Mg via nebulizer (P.S., We never needed ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine- Inhaled Budesonide ALONE works AND every hospital and street corner pharmacy has it readily in stock AND shouldn’t argue about dispensing it!
Vitamin C Infusions
… and lived to tell the tale!
Dr. Joseph Mercola on The Importance of the I Do Not Consent Form
THE HARSH REALITY
For those who don’t want to think humans can do this to other humans… THANK THE LORD we have “The Anonymous Hospital Insider, JD, RN”, Laura Bartlett, and the I Do Not Consent Form!
The Hospital Insider created this document for herself and shares it with the world. It is based on medical ethics and hospital regulations already in place for Jehovah’s Witnesses who do not receive blood transfusions based on their “deeply held religious beliefs.” No other attorney in the world has done this for others facing hospital protocols — except for midwife (not an attorney) Abby the Midwife, who has legal documents available for Labor & Delivery, treatment of the placenta, and Newborn Care.
The Hospital Insider
Abby the Midwife and Cardinal Birth Midwifery
Thanks for the post. I remember a few years ago, Alex Jones had a guest on his show that was a medical doctor. He was hospitalized, but I can't remember the reason. He heard his roommate's breathing, and told the staff that he believed that the roommate had bacterial pneumonia. The hospital responded by chaining the doctor to his bed.
My father was turned into a vegetable-unrecognizeable: skeleton, dried blood stains residue on right wrist, was exhaling his words when asked if Thirsty-whispered yes, legs curled up, his tongue looked like a cylinder rube--i knew something was wrong; no one came ...i found information in his bible that i received after his death--i dont know what kind of concoction of drugs, but three different ones twice or three times a day and and part of parts of a pamphlet that read pallative care this was at or SanBernardino area--i stayed with him 2hours and never saw him again-his medical governed by other family members--i came in at the very end--but i believe with all my heart-my father was ....