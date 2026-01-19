The Rebel Patient™



Frank
9h

Thanks for the post. I remember a few years ago, Alex Jones had a guest on his show that was a medical doctor. He was hospitalized, but I can't remember the reason. He heard his roommate's breathing, and told the staff that he believed that the roommate had bacterial pneumonia. The hospital responded by chaining the doctor to his bed.

3 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
Suzanne
6h

My father was turned into a vegetable-unrecognizeable: skeleton, dried blood stains residue on right wrist, was exhaling his words when asked if Thirsty-whispered yes, legs curled up, his tongue looked like a cylinder rube--i knew something was wrong; no one came ...i found information in his bible that i received after his death--i dont know what kind of concoction of drugs, but three different ones twice or three times a day and and part of parts of a pamphlet that read pallative care this was at or SanBernardino area--i stayed with him 2hours and never saw him again-his medical governed by other family members--i came in at the very end--but i believe with all my heart-my father was ....

3 more comments...

