I don't know if this is true or not. There are more than one reportedly showing Biden verifying what many others have been saying: this is why the houses (and not the trees) burned down.

⬆️ Did they put words in his mouth, or is this real?

Some Commentary

UPDATE: The Texas Wildfires and the Similarities to Lahaina

• Temperatures so hot it melted street signs, aluminum, and steel

• Sat images show entire neighborhoods burned to the ground, while the trees surrounding the homes stood untouched

• People died in their homes and couldn’t get out or escape. Like Lahaina.

• They also DEW’s, Blue Items that didn’t burn, Joe Bidens comments about how some roofs don’t burn.

• Over 88% of all beef production comes from the panhandle in Texas. “These fires could forever change the beef industry in the United States.”

👉 https://rumble.com/v4j4a7w-update-on-texas-wildfires-strange-things-dont-add-up.html

I absolutely believe they have this technology and it is true, whether or not Biden said it.

And consider this:

What do you think? Let it roll.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

We need to stay smart, gather information, and know that everything is a battle NOT for survival, but for SOULS.

And I know that I would give my everything for Jesus, for our God.