The Special Color Blue: "They Had the Right Roof On It" ~ President Biden
Did he really say that?
I don't know if this is true or not. There are more than one reportedly showing Biden verifying what many others have been saying: this is why the houses (and not the trees) burned down.
⬆️ Did they put words in his mouth, or is this real?
Some Commentary
UPDATE: The Texas Wildfires and the Similarities to Lahaina
• Temperatures so hot it melted street signs, aluminum, and steel
• Sat images show entire neighborhoods burned to the ground, while the trees surrounding the homes stood untouched
• People died in their homes and couldn’t get out or escape. Like Lahaina.
• They also DEW’s, Blue Items that didn’t burn, Joe Bidens comments about how some roofs don’t burn.
• Over 88% of all beef production comes from the panhandle in Texas. “These fires could forever change the beef industry in the United States.”
👉 https://rumble.com/v4j4a7w-update-on-texas-wildfires-strange-things-dont-add-up.html
I absolutely believe they have this technology and it is true, whether or not Biden said it.
And consider this:
What do you think? Let it roll.
WHAT I REALLY THINK
We need to stay smart, gather information, and know that everything is a battle NOT for survival, but for SOULS.
And I know that I would give my everything for Jesus, for our God.
Thank you for reading my writings!
I've been hearing a lot about this. I've heard that people in Florida are painting their roofs blue. Will
Florida be the next place they burn up? It's a strong posibility considering the number of conservative republicans down there and the numbers of old people as well. It's a well known fact that republicans and old people are not favorites of the D.S.
Nice to meet you. I’m Nathan from Idaho. Check out this video from Jeffrey Prather’s rumble channel.
https://rumble.com/v3fqc3j-breaking-china-satellites-fired-maui.html