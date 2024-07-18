The Split Screen: Plenty of Time
"He's On the Roof!", "He's Got a Gun!", "Shots Fired", and "Second Shooter".
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is almost aggravating to watch, but it is supposed to be a good representation of what was happening in real time.
The thing I like is that it plays several different and simultaneous views. As investigations continue, this may be something used to tie in several things happening, most notably the shooter on top of the building, and the people trying to get the attention of the police.
The will of the father is extremely important, obviously.