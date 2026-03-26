The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James's avatar
James
5h

We have always had the right of dissent as Americans under our Constitution and the fundamental understanding of individual God given rights.

The problem lies in our socialist legal system that has corrupted our laws and subverted our understandings.

The legal system is full of quasi-legal arguments and pseudo-precedents that are based on the Latin term phrase “stare-decis” a compound meaning: to set a precedent.

If law is law and rights are guaranteed under our Constitution, then why are legal proponents trying to set precedents that are contrary to our God given rights and protection of law?

Within this framework you begin to see the nature of subversion. Over decades our law has been circumvented by legal precedents, thus painting the false picture that we don’t have the right to dissidence.

This is our own fault for putting our faith in bureaucracy instead of keeping that which God’s grace bestowed upon us.

Excellent subject!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture