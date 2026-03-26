Do we have the right to make our own health care decisions? And does it include the Right to DISSENT and SAY NO?

We know the answer, as told by The Browstone Institute, which was founded by Jeffrey A Tucker and co-founder Lucio Saverio Eastmanin May of 2021 as a 501(c)3 nonprofit based in Austin, Texas. The institute was created directly in response to the policy responses to the COVID-19 pandemic (e.g., lockdowns, mandates, school closures.). Tucker and others viewed these measures as a profound overreach that damaged society, economy, public health, and civil liberties.

In October 2020, Mr. Tucker helped organize the Great Barrington Declaration — a statement by epidemiologists Martin Kulldorff, Jay Bhattacharya (Stanford health economist, physician, Great Barrington Declaration co-author, and now NIH Director), and Sunetra Gupta that advocated focused protection for the vulnerable instead of broad lockdowns.

Dr. Martin Kulldorff – Harvard University professor, biostatistician, and epidemiologist (expert in infectious disease outbreaks and vaccine safety); Dr. Sunetra Gupta – Oxford University professor, epidemiologist specializing in immunology, vaccine development, and mathematical modeling of infectious diseases; and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya ( Right ) – Stanford University professor of medicine (physician, epidemiologist, and health economist), now serving as Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Brownstone has described itself as the “spiritual child” of that declaration, and they continue to fight for medical freedom.

Polls

We hold that no government or entity can override the authority we have over our bodies, plus we have the right to informed consent— now that focus is pinpointing that we also have a right to control what we put in our bodies as well as the right to say WHAT WE DO NOT WANT. And what we do not want for our kids.

The Way It Was

Over time, things have changed a bit. In his August 15, 2022 Gallup poll, published entitled, Public Divided on Student COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements, Jeffrey Jones showed the poll concluded that only about 50% supported vaccine mandates in schools:

The Way It Is Now

The Health Freedom Defense Fund and Brownstone Institute initiated a Zogby Strategies poll to find out what people want and do not want NOW.

Leslie Manookian. Leslie Manookian, MBA, M.L.C. She is president and founder of Health Freedom Defense Fund and a former successful Wall Street business executive. Her career in finance took her from New York to London with Goldman Sachs. She later became Director of Alliance Capital in London running their European Growth Portfolio Management and Research businesses.

Jeffrey A. Tucker. Jeffrey is founder and president of the Brownstone Institute, is a veteran libertarian writer with decades of experience at the Mises Institute (Ludwig von Mises Institute), the Foundation for Economic Education (FEE), and the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER). Author of ten books including Liberty or Lockdown, he helped organize the Great Barrington Declaration and serves as senior economics columnist for The Epoch Times.

This poll was conducted on February 26-27, 2026. Results show a supermajority voted in favor of medical and health freedom, with remarkable numbers when it came to the right to dissent— poll questions exceeded 80%.

Results

Results show a supermajority (80-88%) strongly supports health and medical freedom, including the right to refuse treatment, with the strongest opinion that patients should have open vaccine discussions with their doctors— without fear of medical boards. See results here:

Overall, the poll shows very strong support (80–88%) for adult medical autonomy, the right to refuse treatment/vaccines as adults, freedom of medical speech for doctors, and protection from employment discrimination based on medical choices.

Source: HERE . This re-affirms that people can and should use the I Do Not Consent Form™.

The above diagrams circled on social media. Here is a summary of each:

#5. Adult citizens have the right to refuse medical treatment for themselves.

This shows very strong public support for adult medical autonomy , with over half the respondents (50.5%) choosing the strongest possible agreement.

The result reinforces the poll’s overall theme: a clear supermajority of American voters — across party lines — believes individuals should have the final say over their own bodies and medical decisions, without government or employer coercion.

The slightly lower “strongly agree” percentage compared to broader refusal questions may reflect subtle wording differences (“adult citizens… for themselves”), but the overall agreement remains overwhelmingly high and well above the poll’s ±3.2% margin of error.

This question highlights broad rejection of mandatory medical interventions for competent adults, a key issue highlighted by Brownstone and the Health Freedom Defense Fund.

#6. Adults have the right to refuse medical treatment for vaccines.

This shows very strong public support for adult vaccine autonomy, with a solid supermajority agreeing that individuals should have the right to refuse vaccines.

The 50.5% “Strongly Agree” figure shows deep conviction among half the respondents.

The strong-agree percentage is slightly lower than broader medical treatment questions, suggesting that while support remains overwhelmingly high, vaccine-specific refusal elicits a modestly more divided (yet still strongly favorable) response.

This result reinforces the poll’s central theme: Americans broadly reject coercive medical policies for competent adults, including mandatory vaccination.

The numbers fall well outside the ±3.2% margin of error and cut across party lines.

You can view the article for more specifics; I like this summary:

People want personal choice, including THE Right TO DISSENT . To ensure it is honored in a hospital, Surgi-Center, or nursing home, use the I Do Not Consent Form™ . Parents still need to know that they need to rethink the CDC childhood vaccine schedule.

The Good

Mainstream appeal is in the direction we want: medical freedom includes the right to dissent for ourselves and for our children. And a bunch of Americans get it!

The Bad

Over 50% of voters still trust the CDC vaccine schedule! The 1/3 that do not trust it leave room for improvement, as does almost 10% of the undecided. 40% of people still need to be swayed, and this is bound to be our youth and young couples0

Where We Can Spend Our Energy

This pinpoints where our opinions can be known: that the CDC childhood schedule of vaccines is not safe and needs to be stopped. In this exact regard, many of us are crying for our children!

By Jeffrey A Tucker, who posted the article we just discussed.

The Thread

The Tweet

From the Brownstone Institute

Another Tweet

WHAT I REALLY THINK

We need to keep asking the hard questions on the childhood vaccine schedule! We need parents to start questioning the wisdom of subjecting their child to possible harm!

THIS is why we fight!

The Tweet

Protect Our Children!

2 Chronicles 7:14 (NIV)

“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

Forgive us for our sins, and give us the strength and clarity to be bolder than ever in protecting our children!

We come before You with repentant hearts.

We have been silent when we should have spoken. We have been fearful when we should have stood firm. We have allowed deception, coercion, and harm to touch the most vulnerable among us—our precious children.

Lord, forgive us.

Heal our land from the wounds inflicted by lies, greed, and misplaced trust in human systems. Restore innocence that has been stolen and protect the little ones who cannot protect themselves.

Give us eyes to see the truth clearly and ears to hear Your voice above the noise of this world. Fill us with holy boldness and unshakeable courage to speak out against every form of harm directed at our children.

Strengthen our hands and our voices as we fight for medical freedom, bodily autonomy, and the sacred right of parents to guard their sons and daughters.

May Your justice roll down like waters and Your righteousness like an ever-flowing stream. Unite families, communities, and this nation under Your divine protection.

In the mighty, matchless name of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, we pray.

Amen.

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