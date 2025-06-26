The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Commoncents's avatar
Commoncents
10h

I will give Kathy Hochul two days before she bloviates to South Carolina women about coming to NY and having Medicaid cover their pro choice decision. ( Her words not mine). I cannot wait until Elise Stefanik is our next Governor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
9h

Very pleased with this decision which preserves states rights AND the right of individual American taxpayers not to be forced to fund abortions against their conscience.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture