The Things Your Spouse Doesn't Know
Happy Friday! God Bless You and Have a Great Weekend! WARNING: Slapstick!
I have a very sensitive nose and can smell cigarettes on my husband when he thinks I won't know (granted that he fears my nose 😂).
But this is something more “hidden”.
WARNING: Slaps.
The Tweet
The Video
They probably practiced this one to make it just right for a video, adding music.
What do you put in the category, “Things My Spouse Won't Know”? I will start it off, and it can be something from either partner:).
When I cheat at a game (not me 😂 , but the lady in the video).
When I smoke a cigarette (not me, but my husband 💨.
When I make an oatmeal cake and tell him it's a German Chocolate Cake 😂
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.