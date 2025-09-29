The National Health Service (NHS) is the collective term for the United Kingdom’s 4 separate publicly-funded healthcare systems:

Often referred to as “the NHS”, the original systems were established in 1948. Under the guise of free medical care, this story reveals how terrible socialized medicine can work, and the government’s blatant disregard not only for health, but for promoting evil, disability, and life-long customers.

The NHS has been accused of ‘taking the knee’ to political correctness by advocating the benefits of marriages between cousins – despite it carrying an increased risk of birth defects and being used as a way to oppress women. The guidance – which incredibly points out that it has been allowed in Britain since Henry VIII passed a law enabling him to marry Anne Boleyn’s cousin Catherine Howard – says that cousin marriage offers benefits such as ‘stronger extended family support systems’. The practice, which is common in the British Pakistani community, has been linked to a greater prevalence of disorders such as cystic fibrosis or sickle cell disease. Figures show that up to 20 per cent of the children treated for congenital problems in cities such as Sheffield, Glasgow and Birmingham are of Pakistani descent, compared with 4 per cent or lower in the wider population – and treating these problems costs the NHS billions. The guidance, released by NHS England’s Genomics Education Programme, argues that ‘although first-cousin marriage is linked to an increased likelihood of a child having a genetic condition or a congenital anomaly, there are many other factors that also increase this chance (such as parental age, smoking, alcohol use and assisted reproductive technologies), none of which are banned in the UK’. It claims inter-marriage offers benefits which include ‘stronger extended family support systems and economic advantages (resources, property and inheritance can be consolidated rather than diluted across households),’ and that as banning the practice would ‘stigmatise certain communities and cultural traditions’, the authorities should instead offer ‘genetic counselling, awareness-raising initiatives and public health campaigns’. The practice, which is common in the British Pakistani community, has been linked to a greater prevalence of disorders such as cystic fibrosis or sickle cell disease. And it says ‘although children of first cousins have an increased chance of being born with a genetic condition, that increase is a small one: in the general population, a child’s chance of being born with a genetic condition is around 2-3 per cent; this increases to 4-6 per cent in children of first cousins. Hence, most children of first cousins are healthy’. Responding to the guidance, Tory MP Richard Holden said that the Conservatives would legislate to ban marriage between first cousins on the grounds that it ‘destroys integration, women’s rights and the health of those involved’. Mr Holden told The Mail on Sunday: ‘Our NHS should stop taking the knee to damaging and oppressive cultural practices. The Conservatives want to see an end to cousin marriage as a back door to immigration too, but Labour are deaf to these sensible demands. Sir Keir Starmer should stop running scared of the misogynistic community controllers and their quislings who appear in the form of cultural relativist obsessed sociology professors, and ban a practice the overwhelming majority, from every community in Britain, want to see ended for good.’ Dr Patrick Nash, an expert on religious law and director of the Pharos Foundation social science research group in Oxford, said it was ‘truly dismaying to see NHS England publishing official ‘educational’ material that promotes the supposed social benefits of cousin marriage without even mentioning its proven links to honour violence, gender discrimination, multifarious forms of clan corruption, and the immense cost to the taxpayer’. Dr Nash added: ‘Cousin marriage is incest, plain and simple, and needs to be banned with the utmost urgency – there is no ‘balance’ to be struck between this cultural lifestyle choice and the severe public health implications it incurs. ‘This official article is deeply misleading and should be retracted with an apology so that the public is not misled by omission and half-truths.’

The NHS guidance also argues that ‘marriage between first cousins, known as consanguineous marriage, has been practised for centuries across many cultures’. It states that ‘UK laws allowing first-cousin marriage date back to the reign of Henry VIII in the 16th century: having broken with Rome in order to marry Anne Boleyn, Henry passed a new law that enabled him to marry her cousin, Catherine Howard’. The NHS Genomics Education Programme did not respond to a request for comment.

Pure evil. No incest. No justification.

And the NHS is a shame… pregnant men don’t exist and are an abomination to God!

I’m glad to be in America but wonder how much time we have before things go awry. This is a reminder that we need to keep fighting for what is right.

Hundreds of children across Britain are living as best they can with crippling neurological syndromes, unable to move without a wheelchair, let alone play football or any of the other sports their peers take for granted. Or they live with blindness, deafness, learning problems or the routine failure of their lungs, livers, hearts or kidneys – their painfully shortened lives spent in and out of hospitals. Their genetic conditions are so rare that they are nameless, and confound the best consultants in the world. More yet are stillborn. And it is maddening to think that their young lives needn’t have been ruined in this way. For these children are the offspring of cousin marriages, a sham tradition that is prevalent in Pakistani communities more than most. There, I’ve said it – this is a cultural problem. This does not arise from women smoking or drinking during pregnancy. Nor does this have anything to do with their age. Every tragedy described above comes about through a practice that is driven by deeply religious beliefs and alarmingly high levels of illiteracy – something that NHS England’s Genomics Education Programme seems blithely relaxed about. Having grown up in Pakistan, where an astonishing 65 per cent of marriages are between blood relatives – or consanguineous – I have witnessed how ruinous the practice can be.

Of course, it can be disastrous for the baby but also ostracising for the mother dare she criticise cousin marriages. My aunt did so, fearing for the health of her future children. She courageously sought to break free from the cycle of cousin marriages and was told she was no longer part of the family. On the few occasions she was invited to functions, it was as a guest rather than as the eldest daughter. But her single-mindedness beat a path for my mother to follow. However, this was a generation ago. Now, in Pakistan discussion of the biological concerns over cousin marriage is common, at least in the more enlightened cities. So why on earth is an NHS body drawing a veil of silence over the issue here? The Genomics Education Programme would seemingly rather it be swept under the carpet with the implicit warning that any discussion of cousin marriage is culturally insensitive, which only emboldens those in Muslim communities who use it as a means of controlling women.

The practice perpetuates a misogynistic culture – the extreme manifestation of which is honour killings, so it not to be excused or indulged, as this NHS body seems intent on doing. Least of all on the risible pretext that if it happened 500 years ago, then it continues to have a place in modern Britain. In seeking to remove the stigma around cousin marriages, the Genomics Education Programme points out that laws permitting the practice ‘date back to the reign of Henry VIII’. With two executed wives to his name, the Tudor king is hardly a poster boy for women’s rights. But as the grooming gangs scandal has shown us, the safety of young girls – and now the future health of babies – can easily be sacrificed on the altar of political correctness Source: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15140545/ruinous-practice-KHADIJA-KHAN-cousin-marriages.html

