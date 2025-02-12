My husband is fighting recurrent, high-grade papillary cancer of the bladder. He's had it on and off for about six years, and the sucker keeps coming back. NOT AGAIN. We are #1 BELIEVING GOD FOR FULL HEALING, especially because He healed me of a traumatic brain injury and severe dysautonomia/POTS after being bedridden for 12 years.

Last month, Ed had a cystoscopy with 3 tiny tumors seen, and without informed consent, the urologist instillled gemcitivir chemo, which made him sick for a week. NO MORE! Ed doesn't want their POISON CHEMO and wants to GO TO THE CREATOR, THE LORD GOD ALMIGHTY for healing!

We have Ed on the Joe Tippens Protocol, which uses ivermectin 24 mg/day and fenbendazole 400 mg/day, as well as a few other interventions including a sugar-free DIET, no smoking, and no alcohol. We are taking additional steps to keep an alkaline and oxygenated body environment, which is why and how hydrogen peroxide, or peroxide for short, works. It oxygenates the blood, which cancer cells hate.

Our goal is to keep killing off the leftover cancer stem cells (CSC) that lie in the background and fight to life. THOSE SUCKERS DON'T HAVE A CHANCE! Not with THE RESURRECTION POWER OF GOD in play!

Peroxide = Hydrogen Peroxide

Here is a simple lecture by this wonderful teacher:

PEROXIDE KILLS BACTERIA, VIRUSES, AND CANCER

"WATER IS (2) HYDROGENS (H) AND (1) OXYGEN (O) BUT ADD ONE MORE OXYGEN AND YOU GET PEROXIDE."

"Okay. all of you know that water is H2O. Two (1) H's and one (1) O. Right? That's water."

"Okay. If you add one extra O (oxygen), now what have you got? Now you have H2O2, and that's (Hydrogen) Peroxide. Right?

"And that's what we use. We use a lot of the hydrogen peroxide."

"And what it does?"

"Number 1. It kills germs and viruses. Okay?

And Number 2. It kills tumor tissue. It kills cancer."

"It happens that peroxide is very cheap. Very cheap, very effective, very useful. Guess what orthodox doctors think of it? (No good; too cheap)."

"Before we give anything to a patient, it's always,

'Me first.'

"Did you ever hear an oncologist say that for chemo?"

(Laughter)

"Wonder why."

"We use the peroxide - we give every patient when they come, a bottle of peroxide to rub on their bodies every day - at least once, preferably twice. Because, like every other thing you put on your skin, it's absorbed right into the bloodstream."

"And right away, this extra oxygen radical goes into the blood stream."

"And it helps to kill germs and viruses. And it helps to kill tumor tissue. And it helps to oxygenate and ozonate the blood. And it helps to combine with free radicals."

"Very valuable."

How We Start the Day

In addition to you and for the benefit of my other readers, I will post more on the scientific basis of H2O2 on my other Substack, Renew and Refresh. Or are you interested in my posting more detail on natural alternatives to chemotherapy here, too?

Thank You For Praying for The Sick | Photo by Ruben Hutabarat on Unsplash

Matthew 18:19-20

19 “Again, truly I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything they ask for, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. 20 For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.”

STAND WITH US IN PRAYER

Father God,

We thank You for healing Ed and everyone struggling with their bodies, for making our bodies whole before You. We praise Your Holy Name for keeping Big Pharma's poisonous pharmakopeia out of us, and if we do take it, we ask You to bless it and remove any impurities! WE BESEECH YOU, LORD!

We dedicate our days and nights to You and Your Holy Majesty, as You are the King of Kings, The Great I AM, and the Creator of heaven and earth! WE ADORE YOU! WE WORSHIP YOU! AND WE GLORIFY YOU!

Keep us near You! In all things, WE GIVE YOU PRAISE!

We pray this in the Name of Your Son, Our Holy Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Amen.

And all who agreed said,

"Amen!"

