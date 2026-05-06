The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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Melissa's avatar
Melissa
10h

Dr Margaret,

You know of me from my emotional support of Rebecca Charles and the loss of her dgtr, Danielle.

So why, do we not offer this care in the US? Im a retired nurse. I understand much of the system. No doubt there is much I do not. Is it needing the particular physicians? If so, are any in training? The costs of all aspects of start up Is it the delays from our health regulatory agencies?

Is it a lack of will and compassion?

Dare we hope we could bring the care here?

It's beyond maddening. I can get this treatment for myself and very ill daughter in Japan. If I travel to Panama I understand they're having success w stem cells rebuilding spinal discs.

What do we do to get the treatments up and running here?

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1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
Kaycee's avatar
Kaycee
11h

I wish I had the money to send my daughter for that treatment. I weep for her issues that no doctor can identify and figure out even a simple starting point to begin. The medical establishment here in New England sucks so bad. No one will say vaccine injured. 😢

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