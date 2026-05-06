There are a lot of requests for the McCairn-Edogawa Protocol:

We also brought you the McCairn-Edogawa Protocol with Guest Speaker Robert Benson, who got treated there and was the first to hold an interview on the process and his journey:

The Dr Margaret Show Spotlights the McCairn-Edogawa Japan Post-Vaccine Study with Robert Benson & Mindy Kitei

You can listen to the recording here:

Link to the X Space at The Dr Margaret Show:

Step 1: Therapeutic plasma apheresis (blood filtration via the internal jugular vein) to remove amyloid clots, residual spike protein, autoantibodies, and inflammatory debris.

Step 2: Stem Cell Growth Factors (SGF) derived from dental pulp stem cell supernatant—rich in exosomes, growth factors, and anti-inflammatory agents—to promote tissue regeneration and healing.

Robert Benson shared firsthand experience from undergoing the treatment in Japan. We emphasized the protocol’s potential to address “long vax” symptoms and discussed ongoing efforts to fund IRB-approved clinical trials to make it available in the US. The conversation highlights patient stories, scientific rationale, and calls to action for health freedom and further research.

The Dr Margaret Show is grateful to have Irene Mavrakakis, MD on to explain all 7 clinical studies seeking IRB submission.

Dr. Irene Mavrakakis

Dr. Mavrakasis has started her nonprofit foundation, The Vaccine Injury Treatment Center of Excellence & Research, Clinical Trial Consortium, to help the vaccine-injured precisely because no one else is helping forward this. type of research. Here is her fundraiser, of which I have volunteered to raise funds:

This fundraiser supports IRB (Institutional Review Board) approval fees for a set of proposed clinical trials (including 7 arms/draft protocols) to study and bring the Japan plasma apheresis (DFPP) + stem cell growth factor protocol (and related approaches) to the US for vaccine injury/long COVID. It’s hosted on GiveButter via Liberty Speaks.

The Dr Margaret Show’s X Space:

We were quite amazed when after about 45 minutes, Dr. Kevin McCairn popped in himself and joined us to answer questions directly from the audience — at 4 am Japan time!

THANK YOU for sharing this article with the vaccine injured or those with “Long Covid”! They will LOVE to hear this podcast!

Thanks for reading The Rebel Patient™! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Going to Japan for McCairn-Edogawa Protocol

The Tweet

From Ken

K evin McCairn Edogawa Hospital Treatment Program Information I see a lot of people preparing their slides getting ready to get the news on clotting and then on to Japan for DFFP treatment. Here is some great info for you. Kevin McCairn Kevin McCairn developed this treatment. He is a brilliant scientist that has studied neuroscience in primates for multiple decades. He understands physiology better than doctors do. He will be around on Tuesdays, which is treatment day, to collect blood samples, but he lives 5 hours away, so you really won’t see him much. Expect your time with him to be limited. He spends a lot of time educating doctors and scientists on X. He is probably with no exaggeration one of the most brilliant minds on the planet. You will meet him on zoom to check your blood, then he will probably pass you down to Charles for the details of your trip. He is busy, your time with him will be very limited. Charles Rixley Charles is educated with multiple degrees, served in the military and was instrumental in exposing Covid. He is so advanced with knowledge that he went to meetings in front of congress to help educate them on Covid Vaccination Injury. I was completely humbled by his wealth of knowledge and explanation of what was going on in the body. He talks slowly, he is concise and he can answer most all your questions. He will be your point of contact to make all your arrangements. If nurse Lyndsey is still there, I know she’s going home sometime soon, which is disappointing because she is a nurse that has studied her way out of death, and has had the same symptoms you had, so she is so full of information as well. Dr Kato Dr Cato is the head doctor that oversees the Edogawa family-owned hospital. He is very knowledgeable and has a lot of experience. You will do a consult with him when you arrive most likely the day before your first filtration treatment, and you will do an exit review with him when you leave. You can bring your labs when you consult with him but realize you are coming to Edogawa to remove clots and proteins and antibodies if you have them. That is your main goal. Dr Cato has been using the DFFP treatment for more than 10 years to remove Autoantibodies and Misfolding Proteins in autoimmune conditions. The clots are just another bonus to remove. The Procedure Filtration is on Tuesdays. You will get one IV infusions of SFG through your catheter following the filtration procedure. Yes, it’s uncomfortable. If you are going there, it’s necessary. Don’t think about it until the day of your procedure. So far everyone has been ready for the next one because of the relief. It’s going to make you live longer and help your symptoms. Walking around with blood clots sucks. You have nothing to lose. Every patient walked home an hour and a half after the procedure, regardless of age or health. The other 4 days of the week you will receive SGF IV treatment through your arm vein at a very nice clinic that is about a 3-minute walk from the hospital. You will immediately feel it. It’s a boost. The treatments are tiring. You will be tired. You need rest. You need to sleep, it’s very important. Be calm, be peaceful. Get rest. The hospital The hospital is a small hospital in the suburbs run by Dr Cato. The facilities are like a small US hospital. They can handle any situation if something goes wrong. MRI, Ultrasounds and CT scans can be run if necessary and probably encouraged. It’s a fraction of the cost compared to the US. When you leave you have the option to purchase some SGF nose spray to keep the SGF coming into your system. Highly encouraged to do so, to keep the healing properties getting into your system. When you are in the hospital or clinic if there are other local Japanees patients there please keep your voice down. Its hard to do because the SGF gives you a really good buzz and you are with comrades, but the culture is quiet and respect. The city and accommodations You are going to be walking everywhere all the time. It’s good exercise and helps you sleep better. I never once took a taxi. Go to Airbnb, locate the hospital, and pick a place near there. The closer to Kowai Station the better it is for strolling around. Kowai Station has a giant underground market and all your Americanized places like Starbucks and McDonalds. Some places don’t offer hot water so look carefully at what you’re renting. I never saw a TV there in my 5 weeks there. If you need TV bring a laptop and get a streaming service before you come. Most rentals offer Wi-Fi. There are coin operated laundry mats everywhere and they are less than $1, so you can get away with that if your rental doesn’t have that. Some have washers but no dryers, which is great. The food is cheap and wonderful. There are 7-11s with ATMs and markets everywhere. There is a 100k yen limit per day. It’s very safe, beyond safe. No danger of leaving money in your rental, people chastising you and people are very friendly. Young kids walk around the city at all hours, and they do not even lock up their bikes. Its very quiet and its in the suburbs. The patients There will be other patients there getting treatment at the same time as you are. Partner up. Give support. It is a great bonding experience and helps to give everybody a lot of support. Be prepared to see very sick people. You are going to be very sad, and in some cases heartbroken. Then you will get very angry that people are like this. Don’t let that stop you from getting rest. This is what I was not prepared for. Social media Social media is great for sharing and expressing your opinion and letting the whole world know how angry you are and how sick your fellow patients are. But at the same time, it can absolutely wreck your peace and quiet. We have all battled people for years trying to convince them of how we are vaccine injured. You don’t have to do that anymore. You are now with people that are saving lives and vaccine injured themselves. I learned the hard way, and it got in the way of my treatment. You cannot convince jackasses and idiots that the vaccine was in fact dangerous. This is a huge waste of time. Inform and help others with the same struggles as you, but don’t battle the non-believers. Lindsay can help direct you on how to block these people out, even if she’s not in Japan touch base with her. Upon finishing the treatment, I recommend providing a nice gift for your interpreter and small gifts for the girls at the clinic. Usually 7 of them. Communication and planning ramps up heavily a few days before you arrive. Don’t worry if you are not able to get hold of people, they are very busy. You will get full attention a few days before you arrive. From the airport you take a train (subway). There is only 1 switch. It’s so easy to do, it is not necessary to taxi. When you get to Kowai Station you can walk to your hotel or taxi to your rental if you have too much luggage to bring. Easy easy easy. Support It is our duty to support Kevin, Charles and Lyndsey and every single patient. We must have each other’s back. If you see someone struggling emotionally lift them up. Part of this treatment is very emotional. If you see someone getting knocked down on social media because they didn’t block like they should have, take up for them and then block trolls out. Lyndsey has a lot of followers, and we can share her stuff, all together as a team, and it takes a lot less time for us, and the message gets across. All the patients have a text thread where we can ask questions related to everything in the entire process. It’s amazing the information we have shared with each other, especially the symptoms and treatments. I will add you to the list when you schedule and you can begin communicating. Good luck everyone.

The Thread

Kevin McCairn, PhD and His Lab

Getting Your Blood Tested by Kevin McCairn, PhD

Links on the Renishaw inVia(TM) Microscope

Our best-selling confocal Raman microscope optimised for use in forensic laboratories for trace analysis. Add Raman spectroscopy to your laboratory and gain further powerful capabilities which complement your existing techniques. Analysis is non-contacting and non-destructive and allows you to see fine chemical detail using a research-grade optical microscope. Identify materials that may be difficult or time consuming with other techniques such as hard crystalline powders, ceramic shards and glass chips, easily analysed with little or no preparation required.

Synaptek Deep Learning Systems Lab channel at – https://t.wtyl.live/c/prion.research.investigation.project/videos

Sending Samples

Collection for UV-Microscopy

& Detection of Amyloid Burden Please read the instructions and include a brief description of your general health, i.e. if you have any medical issues, Diabetes, Long-Covid, etc. etc. We also would need your email address to send the results, if we find an anomaly. All results will be kept with patient confidentiality in mind. Cost of Analysis If we find a positive hit for any unusual items, you will have the option to receive the results from Dr. McCairn in a video, as we are recording all the submissions. We will email you the payment link as well as the video with Dr. McCairn’s comments.

Instructions for Getting Your Blood Sample for Microscopy Testing

Materials Needed Materials Required: for Sample Collection for UV-Microscopy & Detection of Amyloid Burden 1. – You will need glass microscope slides. (***DO NOT USE COVERSLIPS***): HERE. 2. – Safety Lancet -for blood specimen: HERE. 3. – Sterilizing Swab: HERE. 4. – Microscope Slide Mailer: HERE. Sending Samples Dr Kevin McCairn

Synaptek

Kani, nishi katabira 238-1

509-0265 Japan Addition Information: Here are some tips for shipping blood smears: Packaging – Place the dried blood smears in a slide box with grooves to separate the slides. Then, pack the slide box in a larger box with cushioning to protect the slides. The packaging should be strong enough to withstand shocks and temperature changes. Labeling – Include the following information on the packaging: Name, address of the submitter – You can ship/mail the blood smears via mail or package carrier Shipping using the Microscope Slide Mailer. Temperature – Blood smears should be stored and shipped at room temperature. Blood samples should be kept cool during storage and shipping, but not frozen. Also Available: Nanopore Sequencing Nanopore sequencing is a cutting-edge technique for reading the sequence of nucleotides in DNA or RNA by passing these molecules through tiny nanopores embedded in a membrane. As each nucleotide translocates through the nanopore, it partially blocks the flow of ions, causing unique changes in electrical current that correspond to each base. This change in current is measured and analyzed to determine the sequence. The method is notable for its ability to sequence long DNA or RNA fragments in real-time, offering advantages in speed, portability, and the potential for direct sequencing without amplification, making it suitable for applications ranging from clinical diagnostics to environmental monitoring. Email Dr. McCairn for futher information at kevin@synaptek.jp RT-QuIC Testing RT-QuIC (Real-Time Quaking-Induced Conversion) is indeed a diagnostic method used to detect misfolded proteins, specifically prions. It’s particularly employed for diagnosing prion diseases like Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease by amplifying and detecting these misfolded proteins through changes in fluorescence. Email Dr. McCairn for futher information at kevin@synaptek.jp

Kevin also has a Substack where he posts images and information.

Thank you for helping the vaccine injured by passing this along!

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WHAT I REALLY THINK

This is a very invasive procedure with a large IV line into your jugular vein, but many of the outcomes are quite phenomenal so far, nothing short of miraculous and within weeks!

Too bad we don’t have this technology in the USA, but that seems par for the course.

People need to start their own fundraiser or sell their car/house to get to Japan for weeks or a month… so it’s not for everybody. In this regard, I am trying to help people through The Dr Margaret Show and offering encouragement. Through all the suffering, this is already a very tightly-bound community, as you can tell. It will keep growing and expanding.

I will always do as much as I can to help. If you have any ideas or resources, let me know, or just jump in to connect with anyone via Twitter/X!

Do you think I should add this as part of my ministry by having another outreach that takes donations and gives them to help the injured get to Japan? It would save them the commission on their fundraisers and perhaps vet where the funds go, by having me as a layer.

Let Us Pray

Merciful and Compassionate God,

We ask you to bless all the injured and those who suffer. Help them, Lord! Heavenly Father, we come before You with heavy hearts for all who have been injured by the COVID vaccines and those suffering from Long COVID.

You see their pain, their fatigue, their clots, their neurological struggles, and the daily battles they face. Nothing is hidden from You. Lord, we thank You for raising up Kevin McCairn, PhD, and the dedicated team at Edogawa Hospital in Japan.

We praise You for the miraculous testimonies of healing we are already seeing through the dual protocol of therapeutic plasma apheresis and stem cell growth factors. Where medicine had no answers, You have opened a door of hope.

Bless every patient who travels far from home, endures the discomfort of the jugular catheter, the fatigue of treatment, and the emotional weight of this journey. Give them strength for the procedures, peace in their accommodations, safety in travel, and profound restoration in their bodies.

Surround them with Your presence during lonely nights and moments of doubt. We lift up Dr. Irene Mavrakakis, Dr. Kevin McCairn, Charles Rixley, Dr. Kato, Robert Benson, Nurse Lyndsey and all those who have been treated, the interpreters, clinic staff, and all who serve these patients.

Grant them wisdom, endurance, and protection. May their work continue to bear fruit.

Father, we ask for swift provision for the funding needed to secure IRB approval in the United States. Open doors that no man can close! Raise up generous supporters, remove bureaucratic obstacles, and multiply resources so this life-restoring protocol can reach more of the injured here at home.

We pray a special blessing on Dr. Irene Mavrakakis and her nonprofit as they labor to make these treatments available.

Lord, bind together the community of the vaccine-injured. Let them support one another, encourage one another, and find comfort in shared suffering and shared victories.

Protect them from discouragement, from online battles, and from despair. Fill them with supernatural hope. We ask for complete healing — spirit, soul, and body. Restore blood flow, clear inflammation, renew tissues, calm overactive immune responses, and bring clarity to minds. Turn mourning into dancing and weakness into strength.

In the name of Jesus Christ, our Healer and Redeemer,



Amen.