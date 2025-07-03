PART 1: The Value of the I DO NOT CONSENT FORMS

Using this form, a doctor will NOT give you vaccines

Laura Bartlett: A Charge Nurse to Another Nurse in the Hospital, As Overheard by a Woman in Florida TODAY: “I am so glad that we have enough Remdesivir for the mothers and for the children.”

Laura’s Background

Before 2020, Laura was a Stand-Up Comedian for 15 years in Dallas, Texas. She is also the inventor of The Wine Condom that goes over a partially full bottle of wine instead of a wine cork. Because her brother is Dr. Richard Bartlett, a Family Practice doctor in Texas who discovered the Budesonide Protocol, she got involved to spread the word as his media coach.

By proxy as being part of Ground Zero during Covid with Dr. Bartlett’s Budesonide Protocol, Laura was made privy to what was being said on phone calls from people around the world who said they “felt like a hostage” in the hospital — and they felt they “HAD NO CHOICE” but to take Remdesivir. Because of that, Laura learned several things.

Laura’s First AMA Hospital “Rescue”

A man convinced his Dad in New Jersey TO LEAVE THE HOSPITAL BAREFOOT in his hospital gown — WITH A FOLEY CATHETER STILL IN PLACE! She arranged for home oxygen and then followed up with phone calls every 2 hours to be sure the breathing treatments were working. This man’s life was SAVED!

IMPORTANT POINTS Laura Learned

1. YOU CAN FIRE YOUR DOCTOR. They are then obligated to find you a new one.

2. YOU CAN ADVOCATE FOR TREATMENT THAT YOU WANT. You can dictate what medications you want and do not want, such as Budesonide by nebulized inhalation.

3. YOU CAN ADVOCATE FOR TREATMENT THAT YOU DON’T WANT.

4. YOU CAN EVEN LEAVE “AMA”, Against Medical Advice.

WHAT LAURA FOUND OUT - DEMYSTIFYING THE MEDICAL PROFESSION

What we learned from the Scott Schara v. Ascension Health trial: it doesn’t matter what you verbally say in the hospital. The doctors can lie, and you have no control over what is written in the chart because you’re just laying in a hospital bed trying to survive. The doctors are service people, like a plumber fixing backed up plumbing - the plumber can be every bit of a hero. Take that ‘service’ and turn it around so that it’s in your favor, by your terms.

You need to get into your electronic Medical Record (EMR). AND have the right to:

Get Your Medical Power of Attorney (MPOA) and the MPOA Form. It cannot just be said by words. It MUST be in writing — and be sure to designate someone with a backbone who will not back down to a white coat. The Scott Schara case taught us thE NEED TO BE IN WRITING. Get Access to Your Electronic Medical Records (EMR). The Alexis Forens case showed us this, when Steve Kirsch got access to her EMR. Be SURE to select a POA Who WILL NOT BACK DOWN The “I DO NOT CONSENT FORM” - a brand new form, This is predicated on 50 years of Case History. Laura believes that if Scott Schara had this form IN WRITING, it could have saved Grace Schara’s life. Also get it notarized for greater legality.

“The Doctor has a License to Kill - But He Also Has A License to LOSE. ”

~ Laura Bartlett

This documentation works NO MATTER the environment, the PREP ACT, anything.

The upper administration and medical malpractice WILL NOT DEFEND THE DOCTOR if they are sued IN A CIVIL CASE violate your WRITTEN informed consent.

The “I DO NOT CONSENT FORMS” are sent to all medical providers BY COURIER, as laid out in the Cover Letter. This includes “… all Reprentatives, Subsidiaries, Parent Companies, Attorneys, Chief of Staff, Chief Quality Officer, Medical Executive Committee, and the Board of Trustees, c/o the CEO - THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER - of the entire hospital!

Laura says the CEO wants to keep their job, as their salary is quite high. How does she know?

JD/RN “Insider”

Laura has a defector of the hospital administration, a Jurisprudence Doctorate (J.D.) Attorney and Registered Nurse (R.N.), someone who defected from their position after 10 years in a high position. This person KNOWS the inner workings of the hospital and how to get your document into the chart, INSTEAD OF HAVING A DOCTOR PUSHING IT AWAY, THROWING IT IN THE TRASH, OR EVEN PRETENDING THEY NEVER SAW IT!

Getting these Documents delivered by a courier is SUPER IMPORTANT. Find your local courier and familiarize yourself with the internal system your need. Travel with the documents. Distribute the originals to your inner circle of family and friends.

MY NOTE: When you courier it to the hospital CEO, it serves as “RED FLAG” that passes through all the inner administrators like lightning! They will Red Flag it themselves, and it will travel to all the appropriate Chiefs of Departments, etc, so it gets into the EMR!

Redundant backup includes: Courier, Certified Mail with Signature Receipt. You will have TWO RECEIPTS — and it’s not just a VERBAL ORDER like used by Scott Schara, who WATCHED HIS 19-YEAR OLD DAUGHTER, GRACE, DIE ON FACE TIME. Thirty nurses were standing in the hallway DOING NOTHING!

It wasn’t Covid that killed people, it was Remdesivir, ventilators, and in Scott Schara’s case, Laura says it was an illegal DNR. This document stops all that! It stop ALL THE vaccines! It says, NO Remdesivir! NO ventilator! And if you want it, you can change your mind.

ANY CHANGES CAN ONLY BE REVOKED IN WRITING! That’s because a doctor can say, “Your mother blinked her eyes and changed her mind.” DOCTORS LIE.

Advanced Directive

Medical Power of Attorney. Pick someone with a backbone. Current Caregivers and Consent Form. I DO NOT CONSENT FORM.com Lifesaving Measures. I CONSENT AND REQUEST for all life-saving measures such as CPR (which would have saved Grace Schara).

Question from the CHAT: Will the General Consent Override the I DO NOT CONSENT FORMS?

Great Question! YES!!! Your I DO NOT CONSENT FORMS ARE SPECIFIC TO YOU AND OVERRIDE THE GENERAL CONSENT FORMS.

IN THE PREP ACT, there is broad protection for liability against vaccines. BUT IF YOU VIOLATE The I DO NOT CONSENT Documents, your doctor has a big surprise in store:

In the General Consent for Hospital Admission, they can vaccinate you.

Otherwise, it is WILLFUL MISCONDUCT, not medical malpractice, for any hospital staff to violate these Documents. Your lawyers will tell their lawyer that the doctor had foreknowledge, you have the receipts, and the doctor did it anyway? NO DEFENSE!

Part 2: How to Fill Out “I DO NOT CONSENT FORMS”

First download your forms from Laura' Bartlett’s NEW WEBSITE at IdoNotConsentForm.com

Here is her website, which we also review in the video below:

Walk through each page of your I DO NOT CONSENT Document with Laura HERE:

… and I hope you never need them! Pick up your Documents at IDONOTCONSENTFORM.com print them, fill out everything but your signature and the date (RESERVED FOR THE NOTARY).

We know that it’s better to HAVE THESE DOCUMENTS and not need them, than to need them and not have them!

WHAT I REALLY THINK

WHAT IF WE DIDN’T HAVE LAURA?

What if I wasn’t here telling you about this? Do you see ANY other doctor ANYWHERE spreading this word?

We are both blessed by God to be here for you! And we will keep on keepin’ on! Thank you for supporting our efforts and standing by us in thick and thin!

One of the reasons we wanted to reeiterate this word and give instructions is because Dr. David Martin has been VERY concerned about the 4th of July and a “tabletop exercise” published by the government.

Please get your I DO NOT CONSENT Form downloaded!

Let Us Pray

Holy Father God,

Lord of All the Ages, Mighty Creator and Master of All the Prophets, We Ask You to Forgive Our Sins!

I THANK YOU for Your Goodness, Your Love, Your Majesty, and Your Holiness! Create in Me a Clean Heart, Pure and Dedicated Only to You!

Send me where you want me to go, even if it puts me in unexpected places! Put me where people need HELP, Holy God!

Cleanse me, Fill me, Honor me with Thy Presence!

Keep me out of hospitals, away from doctors, and help me help others who need getting out!

My Soul Worships You and Only You! For All Eternity, I Worship Your Holy Name!

I ask this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

