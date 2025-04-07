We previously discussed legislation to would ban your state from genitalia mutilation of children.

Link: https://x.com/andrewzywiecmd/status/1862589333267456450?s=46

MINNESOTA BILL HF 3151

This piece of legislation, HF 3151 was successfully introduced today!

Thanks to Dr. Andrew Zywiecc! IT IS ALSO KNOWN AS, “The ZYWIEC Act”!

The BEST news is that you can also introduce this type of bill in your state! Read on…

Link: https://www.revisor.mn.gov/bills/text.php?number=HF3151&type=bill&version=0&session=ls94&session_year=2025&session_number=0

As you can see, it’s only three pages!

(We aren’t exact sure what that “Effective date of July 1, 2025 means.)

Please support this effort, whether or not you have children. It’s a way to honor God’s creation and make a mark for future generations!

