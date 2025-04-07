“The ZYWIEC Act” HF 3151 Was Successfully Introduced Today in Minnesota, by Dr. Andrew Zywiec
Protecting Our Children from Genital Mutilation and Transgender Intervention
We previously discussed legislation to would ban your state from genitalia mutilation of children.
Link: https://x.com/andrewzywiecmd/status/1862589333267456450?s=46
MINNESOTA BILL HF 3151
This piece of legislation, HF 3151 was successfully introduced today!
Thanks to Dr. Andrew Zywiecc! IT IS ALSO KNOWN AS,
“The ZYWIEC Act”!
The BEST news is that you can also introduce this type of bill in your state! Read on…
Link: https://www.revisor.mn.gov/bills/text.php?number=HF3151&type=bill&version=0&session=ls94&session_year=2025&session_number=0
As you can see, it’s only three pages!
(We aren’t exact sure what that “Effective date of July 1, 2025 means.)
Please support this effort, whether or not you have children. It’s a way to honor God’s creation and make a mark for future generations!
Where are the parents? If they are allowing their children to be mutilated, they should be held accountable too, not just the butchers!
I have never heard anyone advocating or agreeing to do any such surgery or drugs on minors...these doctors should be held accountable and possibly parents to...under 18 really...where the hell did this happen!