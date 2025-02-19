It is important to note that every time you go into the hospital or to your mainstream doctor, you may be participating in a research study without informed consent.

And it is legal.

Background Information: In January of 2024, the FDA Changed Informed Consent Regulations

This is an Institutional Review Board (IRB) issue, which passed a committee of people who approve research studies in medical schools and private institution. IRB approval is required for any research experiment involving a patient study that gets published in a medical journal, except “paperwork” studies that only look at existing charts or records - in which case, a researcher can ask for “Expedited Review”, a quick approval, to access the charts, change them so everyone has a numerical code and is anonymous, then analyze and publish results.

This “Minimal Risk” ruling went through IRB approval in December of 2023, and represents yet another reason NOT to go to a hospital, and/or to refuse to participate in research without your informed consent. It applies to any hospital or clinic that a doctor uses for human research.

For example, a solo practitioner can theoretically write a “Minimal Risk” research project to do a placebo vs. “vaccine” injection, hire a private IRB and pay $2,000 for “IRB Approval”, then get approval on a research project to perform on their clinic patients, without their knowledge. The point is that we don’t know what “minimal risk” is - and the IRB gets to define it for each project.

Additionally, it allows for an “alteration” of a previous informed consent, such that a research study can be changed without the participants’ knowledge.

On December 21, 2023, the FDA waived informed consent for interventions it deemed possessed “minimal risk”. The full document is in the References, and I have listed key sections for you below.

Emphases are mine.

SUMMARY: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA, the Agency, or we) is issuing a final rule to amend its regulations to implement a provision of the 21st Century Cures Act (Cures Act). This final rule allows an exception from the requirement to obtain informed consent when a clinical investigation poses no more than minimal risk to the human subject and includes appropriate safeguards to protect the rights, safety, and welfare of human subjects. The final rule permits an institutional review board (IRB) to waive or alter certain informed consent elements or to waive the requirement to obtain informed consent, under limited conditions, for certain FDA-regulated minimal risk clinical investigations. DATES: This rule is effective January 22, 2024. ADDRESSES: For access to the docket to read background documents or comments received, go to https://www.regulations.gov and insert the docket number found in brackets in the heading of this final rule into the “Search” box and follow the prompts, and/or go to the Dockets Management Staff, 5630 Fishers Lane, Rm. 1061, Rockville, MD 20852, 240-402-7500. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Lauren Milner, Office of Clinical Policy, Food and Drug Administration, 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20993-0002, 301-796-5514, lauren.milner@fda.hhs.gov. I. Executive Summary A. Purpose of the Final Rule This final rule implements the statutory changes made to the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) by the Cures Act to allow for a waiver or alteration of informed consent when a clinical investigation poses no more than minimal risk to the human subject and includes appropriate safeguards to protect the rights, safety, and welfare of human subjects. See References below for the 22-page document, or as a PDF here: https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2023-12-21/pdf/2023-27935.pdf

How a Waiver of Informed Consent Can Be Used

The Tweets

To Override Patients Who Feel ‘Coerced’ into Getting a Vax Source: https://x.com/ClareCraigPath/status/1710756121793720719

To Add mRNA Vaccines to Your Lettuce Source: https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1761550260835660132

This Tennessee hearing is covered here:

mRNA in Our Lettuce and Beef

It’s marked “Product of USA” if it is butchered and packaged here.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

And a Personal Update

My readers know that yesterday, after 10 years, my son connected with me. Maybe I made a mistake by posting his Substack profile. Today, he wiped it and I have no way of connecting. Thank you for being in prayer that he is okay, and makes his way back to me, but more importantly, that he knows Christ.

I had this article ready to go, so am posting it here so you know to watch out for your beef. We get ours from a private family membership company that ships anywhere in the USA; it’s about $225 every two months for plenty of cuts for 2 people. They also have a variety of plans and the parent company sells Made in America household items without additives, for which we also get a monthly shipment of laundry soap, collagen powder, and vitamins. Honestly, the collagen powder and nail vitamins are so good that my nails turned as hard as they were when I was age 30. Yesterday, I had to cut them down, and a bald spot on the back of my head has now grown back so I don’t have to hide it. Message me if you are interested, as the company doesn’t allow advertising but only spreads by word of mouth.

On this informed consent issue, I am writing my book on avoiding doctors and hospitals, and will add a beginning chapter on this topic. It sets the framework of avoiding doctors and hospitals altogether.

If we have a heart attack or break a bone, we may not be able to avoid a hospital. And a few days ago, I received a notice and Medicare Cards (!), so I need to figure out how to get out of that system and there’s no way that I want to be in it. I want to die at home in my sleep!

The best thing is to eat healthy, walk a bit, get outdoors, and pray before you eat. In this regard, God instructs us to forgive others. I find that forgiveness is one of the key “quality of life” issues that should pervade our thinking. One of the best books that helped me in this area is “Forgive to Win” by Dr. Walter Jacobson, who was my therapist when I was bedridden for 12 years. He actually visited me in the hospital on Day #1, and the moment I met him, God told me that I would know him for a long time.

I love that this is God-based. The bottom line that helped me was this: when someone hurts you or even if someone is mad at you, they are expressing pain. In expressing it, they may not have the greatest way of choosing actions or words. Once we take everything as a “call for love”, we interpret it differently, and express ourselves differently as a reaction to them.

You can feel yourself changing inside. You can tell your brain is re-evaluating your response. And if you take everything as a cry for love, it brings out your compassion and empathy, spirituality and love. And this is how God wants us to be. Forgiving and loving.

Thank you for praying for the relationship between me and my son.

LET US PRAY

Father God,

Thank you for loving me just the way I am. Forgive me of my sins, including those that don’t realize I committed. Bring me to Your place of perfection, Oh Lord!

Help me pause before I speak. Help me reprocess things before I act on them. Help me ‘respond’ instead of ‘react’.

Bring me Your peace which surpasses all understanding. Help me to mend my heart, and fill the holes that loved ones leave. Above all, help me to love as You command, as the Greatest Commandment of All. Forgiveness is part of love.

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be Thy name. Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. Amen.

We know how Great You are, Holy God! All of our lives are in Your hands!

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen!

Amongst all trials, we PRAISE YOU, GREAT GOD OF ALL THE AGES!

