WARNING: Disturbing Content.

If you know someone who died in a hospital of “Covid”, please get the hospital records and see if euthanasia drugs were used. Check the autopsy for lung water. And know that it is only the Truth that sets us free.

Please SHARE.

Thank you for reading The Rebel Patient™. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Intravenous MAID Drugs, Anesthetics, and Death Row Drugs

Scott Schara at

first alerted me to Dr. Zivot and the use of death row drugs in his 7-part Series on Medical Murder is the #1 Cause of Death in the U.S.: By Design! If you haven’t dug deep into what all the plandemic, bioweapon, euthanasia is

about, this is the series to watch, hear, or read:

really

As a retired anesthesiologist and critical care specialist, I know drugs. And I know intravenous (IV) drugs given for operating room sedation or anesthesia, as well as their use in the ICU, including those used to help ease pain in the process of dying.

Common Anesthetics and ICU Sedatives

Opioids: Morphine, fentanyl. Decrease pain, slows and can stop breathing; causes very pinpoint pupils.

Sedatives and Amnesia Drugs: Benzodiazepines like Valium (i.e. diazepam) and lorazepam cause drowsiness and muscle relaxation. Versed also causes amnesia, so you forget who I am although you just met me.

Anesthetics: Precedex is falsely called a ‘sedative’ when it is a cousin of Etomidate, an anesthesia induction drug that puts you to sleep. It is similar to Propofol (“Milk of Magnesia”, what Michael Jackson died on), Thiopental, and more. Puts people to sleep for major surgery, causing unconsciousness.

Paralytics: Not necessarily used in hospital killing or Canadian euthanasia protocols, unless the patient is on a ventilator — although some have discussed that vecuronium or other paralytics were used on breathing patients NOT on a ventilator. Includes atracurium, cis-atracurium, succinylcholine, vecuronium, Pancuromium, and more. Renders one unable to move. If awake and paralyzed, blood pressure and heart rate go up with pain, and the eyes may cry tears — this very thing has been described in organ transplantation, a sign that the person was awake but paralyzed.

The pupils could be large, as part of the “fight or flight” reflex, unless opioids are on board, in which case they would be pinpoint.

Three Situations That Use Use the Same IV Drugs:

Lethal injections on Death Row. My article below discusses how they used up all the ICU killing drugs in the U.S., so Dr. Zivot and 8 doctors sent a letter to death row prisons, requesting extra Hospital Killing Protocol medications.

The Canadian Euthanasia Protocols. Some complain there's a push for MAID in the ER, and it requires one also donate their organs. My article discusses its use in infants and toddlers. Additionally, many believe that Dr. Zokar, who wrote the orders giving Grace Schara opioids and Precedex, was a Canadian doctor by training, therefore is quite familiar with exactly which drugs, and in what combination, cause euthanasia.

Hospital Killing Protocols. We know that Scott Schara Our Amazing Grace lost his 19-year old daughter, Grace, to this. He has a landmark lawsuit against the hospital, doctors and nurses. Rebecca Charles lost her daughter Danielle to a hospital-induced fentanyl overdose (because she fought hard and refused to die). Because both daughters had special needs, many feel they targeted them to ‘deserve death’, according to the hospitals’ actions.

The Cause of Death is Drowning

The “cause of death” may be pneumonia. But the “mechanism” is much more exact.

If we don't know about the actual “mechanism” of death, then we can't know the extent of the inhumane or unethical practice of giving death row drugs to people in hospitals… to euthanize them. These drugs cause lung water to accumulate, leading to pulmonary edema and a lung “drowning”.

I happened upon this article on MAID in Canada and how it is drug-induced drowning. It is quite passionate. We should all oppose this inhumanity!

So you can share the incredible video in the article ⬆️, here it is below, by Jordan B. Peterson Clips (and 1.4 million YouTube followers - he is quite big in the UK).

You Need To Watch This Video, Please

I've only asked you to watch maybe 5% of all the article videos posted here. I usually transcribe them for you but you need to see this yourself, to both serve as an inspiration and… in case it gets taken off YouTube:

What if we were all this passionate?

Wouldn't the world be a better place?

Dr. Peterson’s information:

Dr. Peterson is a professor and clinical psychologist. The clips are derived from lectures, interviews, and self-uploaded videos. This channel will occasionally release clips prior to the full videos, seen HERE . Watch the entirety of Dr. Peterson's catalog on DailyWire+, HERE. Other ways to connect with Dr. Peterson: Join the JBP newsletter: HERE. Facebook: HERE. Instagram: HERE.

Sorry, but we can't count on Canada to fix the killings. But there's definitely something that we CAN do 🙌 !

Pray for the Children!

To Do List

- Stop MAID!

Most Canadians, 86%% by some studies, approve of MAID. Granted, we can't do much for Canada, but we can add our prayers for the euthanized children.

- Stop Hospital Killing Protocols!

If you are a survivor or have a loved one who died from the hospital protocols, please download and print your I Do Not Consent Form — because we are one car accident away from the ER. See HERE for more.

+/- Stop Lethal Injection

Existing death penalty laws are constantly being reformed. For example, in Ohio, nitrogen hypoxia was proposed to substitute for a method of execution by lethal injection. This is suffocation, as nitrogen displaces oxygen.

I am not sure if that is much better, but that’s a completely different topic we are not covering today. See References for a 14-page PDF on the subject; it’s grueling.

And don't forget…

- Stop the mRNA RSV vax going to those over age 60!

In the USA, already coming in September is the NEW mRNA RSV jab - targeting those like me over age 60! The NEW RSV jab is bound to target elders in nursing homes who don't have visitors or relatives.

Summary

Top 3 Causes of Intentional Drowning in Euthanized People

MAID. Stop euthanizing people, Canada!

DEATH ROW LETHAL INJECTION. Autopsies show it causes drowning.

Hospital Killing Protocols. Autopsy results show the sedatives, anesthetics, and pain drugs kill by lung drowning. We have to be better than this!

LET US PRAY

Father God, Thank you for hearing our prayers. | Photo by Pedro Lima on Unsplash

Dear Lord God,

Almighty Father, please forgive us of our sins, both intentional and unintentional. Keep us under Your mighty wings of an eagle, opening the doors that need to be opened, and closing the doors that need to be closed. Help us. Lead us.

Guide us into Your perfection.

Champion an effort to overcome this evil, Dear Lord. Lead me to keep SHINING THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS and helping bring more souls to You!

Help us to keep our eyes on you! Help us grow stronger in our faith, we pray!

Lead and guide me!

In Jesus’ Name. Amen.

Leave a comment

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Start writing today. Use the button below to create your Substack and connect your publication with The Rebel Patient™ Start a Substack

References

Download HERE. This paper is PRO death penalty using nitrogen.

Nitrogen Induced Hypoxia as a Form of Capital Punishment

MICHAEL COPELAND, J.D.

THOM PARR, M.S.

CHRISTINE PAPAS, J.D., P.H.D