Dr. Mary Talley Bowden is a board-certified otolaryngologist (ENT specialist) and sleep medicine physician based in Houston, Texas. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from the Medical College of Georgia in 1998, completed her residency in Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery at Stanford University Medical Center in 2003, and founded her private practice, BreatheMD, in River Oaks.

She has treated thousands of patients, including over 5,000 for COVID-19 with claimed high success rates using early interventions like monoclonal antibodies (mAb).

Dr. Bowden gained national prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic for opposing vaccine mandates, criticizing hospital protocols, and advocating ivermectin as an effective treatment—prescribing it to many patients with reported excellent outcomes and no hospitalizations in early-treated cases.

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When an Outspoken Stance Leads to Major Conflicts

Hospital suspension: In 2021, Houston Methodist Hospital suspended her privileges after she publicly questioned vaccine efficacy and promoted alternative treatments, leading to her resignation. She filed a $25 million defamation lawsuit against the hospital, which was later dismissed.

FDA lawsuit: In 2022, Bowden (with Drs. Robert Apter and Paul Marik) sued the FDA and HHS, alleging the agency’s social media posts and statements against ivermectin for COVID-19 interfered with physicians’ medical practice and exceeded authority. The case resulted in a 2024 settlement where the FDA agreed to remove certain anti-ivermectin posts and content. Here’s perhaps the most famous of them:

Texas Medical Board (TMB) Battle: The TMB reprimanded Dr. Bowden in 2025 (upheld in late 2025) for prescribing ivermectin in 2021 to a COVID-19 patient at Texas Health Huguley Hospital in Fort Worth, where she lacked privileges—alleging unprofessional conduct when she had a Court Order in placr. She sued the TMB in early 2026 to overturn the reprimand. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton intervened in February 2026 to support her, declining to defend the board and calling the reprimand illegal, framing it as a defense of medical freedom. The TMB vowed to vigorously defend itself; the case remains ongoing.

Bowden continues advocating for repurposed drugs like ivermectin (now including off-label cancer discussions) via social media and her practice, positioning herself as a champion for patient autonomy against institutional overreach.

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden’s most recent tweet went viral:

The Tweet

The Thread

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden embodies the courage so many of us wish we had.

As a brilliant ENT specialist from Houston, she treated thousands during COVID with early interventions like mAb and ivermectin, keeping patients out of hospitals and saving lives when protocols failed them.

Dr. Bowden’s battles inspire awe: Suspended by Houston Methodist, she sued and stood firm; she took on the FDA and won a settlement removing their misleading posts; now, backed by Texas AG Ken Paxton, she challenges the Texas Medical Board’s reprimand, refusing to let bureaucracy silence doctors — having been through the latter myself in California, I can tell you that it’s very stressful to face those people who always seem to be wearing black suits. Shy by nature, she transformed into a fearless advocate, appearing on Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson, amplifying medical freedom.

I love her because she prioritizes patients over politics, risks everything for principles, and reminds us one voice can spark change. In an era of conformity, Dr. Bowden is a beacon of integrity and hope.

She didn’t bow to pressure—she spoke truth, opposed mandates, and founded Americans for Health Freedom to fight for patient choice.

This is the organization founded by Dr. Mary Talley Bowden to advocate for medical freedom, informed consent, and patient autonomy in healthcare decisions: AmericansForHealthFreedom.ORG. “Every person has a fundamental right of informed consent and individual health care choice. Our mission is to encourage and educate the public and our representatives to champion medical freedom for every individual.” AmericansForHealthFreedom.ORG

WE THE PEOPLE DEMAND A MORATORIUM ON MASS-DEPLOYED mRNA/modRNA GENE THERAPY PRODUCTS The Issue Editorial Note - February 7, 2026

This petition originally called for a moratorium on “all current and future mRNA/modRNA applications.” A reader cited the case of a newborn saved by individualized mRNA gene-editing therapy (NEJM, May 2025) — administered with genuine informed consent, full transparency, and no liability shields. That therapy already meets every standard this petition demands. Our evidence points to one thing: mass deployments of the technology among billions of healthy people under coerced consent, suppressed data, and total manufacturer immunity. The language now matches.



Petition To: The Honorable Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Marty Makary, MD, Commissioner, U.S. Food and Drug Administration Sen. Bill Cassidy, MD (R-LA), Chair, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Ranking Member, U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-KY), Chair, and Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ), Ranking Member, U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce The Honorable Pam Bondi, Attorney General of the United States Dr. Kirk Milhoan, MD, PhD, Chair, and Dr. Robert W. Malone, MD, MS, Vice Chair, CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) Governor Bill Lee (R-TN), Governor Katie Hobbs (D-AZ), and Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) Dr. Peter McCullough, MD, MPH, President, McCullough Foundation Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, President, Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) The Crisis

We are witnessing the largest iatrogenic catastrophe in the history of modern medicine — caused not by a molecule, but by the unprecedented, liability-free mass deployment of an inadequately tested platform on billions of healthy people without genuine informed consent. Over 700 peer-reviewed studies on Zenodo and more than 3,600 studies catalogued by React19 now document a staggering range of injuries. As of February 4, 2026, peer-reviewed research confirms that mRNA, plasmid DNA, and spike protein persist in the human body for more than 3.5 years post-injection, with potential indefinite shedding onto unvaccinated individuals. The evidence is no longer “emerging.” It has arrived. The Evidence The following represents a fraction of documented harms. The full scope is catalogued across 700+ studies in the Zenodo Collection. And React19.org Database. Cardiovascular: Myocarditis, cardiac arrest, sudden cardiac death, stroke, pulmonary embolism Neurological: Guillain-Barré syndrome, Bell’s palsy, seizures, encephalitis, small fiber neuropathy Immunological: Autoimmune disorders, IgG4 class switching, viral reactivation (shingles, EBV, CMV) Hematological: Vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT), cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, sudden death from thromboembolisms Ocular: Corneal endothelial cell destruction (8.4% irreversible loss within 75 days), retinal vascular occlusion, possibly blindness Reproductive: Miscarriage, menstrual irregularities, abnormal uterine bleeding Oncological: Accelerated cancer progression (”turbo cancers”), disrupted tumor surveillance Mortality: 1,223 deaths in the first 90 days post-EUA (Pfizer Document 5.3.6) — data they wanted to hide for 75 years. ⚠ IMPORTANT NOTE: A December 2025 Stanford study confirmed lipid nanoparticles themselves trigger harmful immune responses — implicating the entire mass-deployed mRNA platform. We invite signers to verify these harms against the 700+ studies in the Zenodo and React19 collections. The Voices That Matter

Kirk Milhoan, MD, PhD — Chair of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and a physician who holds no mRNA technology patents — has publicly declared mRNA technology to be “the number one existential threat to humanity.” This is not a fringe activist. This is the government’s chief vaccine adviser. We call upon Robert W. Malone, MD, MS — ACIP Vice Chair and inventor of mRNA transfection technology — to join Dr. Milhoan in publicly supporting this moratorium. The Chair has called modRNA/mRNA technology an existential threat. Your signature would carry singular weight. You are publicly fighting to pull the COVID modRNA “vaccines” from the market. We ask you to go further — and demand a moratorium on mass-deployed products built on this platform. What We Demand

We, the undersigned, demand an immediate and complete moratorium on all mass-deployed mRNA/modRNA vaccine and gene therapy products intended for population-wide administration unless the following conditions are met: Independent Safety Review: A comprehensive, transparent safety review conducted by scientists and physicians with no financial ties to mRNA technology patents, pharmaceutical manufacturers, or government agencies that authorized these products. Full Disclosure: Complete public release of all clinical trial data, adverse event reports, manufacturing quality records, and internal communications related to mRNA product development and authorization. Accountability: A formal congressional investigation into the regulatory failures that permitted mass deployment of a technology now documented to cause widespread, multi-system harm — and into the financial conflicts of interest that may have influenced those decisions. Victims’ Registry: Establishment of a national registry for mRNA vaccine injury documentation, with a streamlined compensation process. A Necessary Distinction

This moratorium targets the mass production and population-wide deployment of mRNA/modRNA products under liability shields, suppressed safety data, and coerced consent. It does not target individualized therapeutic applications — such as personalized gene-editing treatments for patients with rare, fatal genetic disorders — which operate under traditional informed consent, compassionate use oversight, full data transparency, and genuine physician-patient decision-making. These therapeutic applications already meet every standard this petition demands for mass-deployed products. That contrast is the indictment.



Why This Matters Now

This petition launches as newly released Epstein files document a decades-long Gates-Epstein-JPMorgan financial architecture designed to monetize pandemics — operational years before COVID-19. The demand for independent review has never been more urgent. HHS Secretary RFK Jr. has already defunded all 22 BARDA mRNA contracts, with $500 million in terminated contracts. Nine states are pursuing moratorium legislation — and three (Tennessee, Arizona, Minnesota) have now introduced bills designating mRNA injections as biological weapons of mass destruction. The McCullough Foundation’s latest research confirms mRNA persistence and shedding extend to all mRNA-based products. The momentum is building — no one has yet formally demanded a moratorium on mass-deployed products built on the entire platform.



International momentum has been building since 2024. The Hope Accord — launched in July 2024 by 12 international doctors and scientists — has now gathered over 68,000 signatures, including 2,063 verified physicians, calling for suspension and investigation of COVID-19 mRNA products. Our petition carries that torch forward, demanding a moratorium on the entire mass-deployed platform — not just the COVID shots. Your Signature Matters

100,000+ signatures create media coverage. 250,000 creates political pressure. One million creates a mandate that no elected official can ignore. The medical freedom community has the numbers. This is the rallying point. Sign. Share. Demand accountability. 90-day target: May 4, 2026 Evidence Base: COVID-19 mRNA “Vaccine” Harms Research Collection — 700+ Peer-Reviewed Studies (Zenodo) React19 Science Database catalogs more than 3,600 studies on adverse reactions. Hulscher et al. (Feb 2026): mRNA, plasmid DNA, and spike protein persist 3.5+ years post-injection; indefinite shedding possible (Focal Points) Hulscher, N., “Third U.S. State Introduces Legislation Designating mRNA Injections as Biological Weapons,” Focal Points (February 6, 2026) The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer’s Crimes Against Humanity, by Naomi Wolf Pfizer Post-Marketing Experience Document 5.3.6 (PHMPT) D2D Adverse Events Categorization by Systems Affected Stanford Medicine Study (December 2025): Lipid nanoparticles trigger harmful immune responses independent of spike protein Turkish Corneal Study (Sumer & Subasi, Ophthalmic Epidemiology, July 2025): 8.4% irreversible corneal endothelial cell loss within 75 days post-Pfizer vaccination DutyToDissent.substack.com: “We the People Demand a Moratorium on mRNA Gene Therapy Technology” (February 6, 2026) DutyToDissent.substack.com: Why This Petition Targets Mass Deployment — Not Safe, Effective Therapeutics” (February 8, 2026) Who We Are

This petition is initiated by Duty to Dissent (dutytodissent.substack.com), a physician-led publication dedicated to the principle that medical conscience must prevail over institutional conformity.



Read the full context: We the People Demand a Moratorium — Duty Calls #17

Platform Problem: Why This Petition Targets Mass Deployment Updated February 8, 2026: Petition language refined to precisely target mass-deployed products. See Editorial Note above. SOURCE: HERE.

I signed the Petition.

Let Us Pray

Father God,

We lift up all those who have passed on before us, especially from deaths in hospitals and after the Covid shots. Bless their souls, Holy God, and comfort those families who still suffer from the loss. Give them the peace that surpasses all understanding, and lead them to Your eternal comfort.

WE LIFT UP DR MARY AND ALL WHO CONTINUE TO PRESS ON AGAINST EVIL! Let Dr. Mary’s battle weigh upon more people, so they know what it is to fight and fight and fight! By Your Grace, keep Dr. Mary STRONG in this fight! LET HER WINGS STAY UNBROKEN, SO SHE MAY CONTINUE TO FLY!

As I continue to fight this spiritual battle against pure evil, sharpen my sword! If I err or go off the path You have set before me, please show me the Right Way. Lean into my ear and share The TRUTH with me, always, I PRAY!

Beckon me to a higher calling! Use me for Your plans and purposes! Give me a sharp sword, and gird me with a belt of righteousness! May I walk in Your sandals of peace and be guided by Your Magnificent HOLY SPIRIT! I PUT ALL MY TRUST IN CHRIST! NO MATTER THE COST, I STAND BY YOU!

Keep me ready for spiritual battle! Give me Your battle scars that show I HAVE FOUGHT THE GOOD FIGHT! Let me bear the cold, the heat, and let me believe in You when others go astray!

Keep me covered in scars for YOUR FIGHT! LORD, heal my broken wings so I may forever fly in Your Presence! Though I walk in darkness, I WILL NOT GROW WEARY! I PUT ALL MY TRUST IN YOU!

In the Mighty Name of Jesus!

Amen!

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