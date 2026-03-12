You can prevent this from happening by never letting your baby out of your sight and having someone— anyone— in the room with you.

The Tweet

The Thread

The Article

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mooresville family is outraged after their newborn son was vaccinated against their wishes, even after filling out hospital-provided refusal forms. Catherine McHutchison gave birth to her baby boy on Feb. 8 at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center via scheduled c-section. What was supposed to be a momentous occasion for her, her husband, and their six-year-old daughter ended up being tainted by an unsanctioned Hepatitis B vaccine. “It was something that we had spoken about for various reasons. It was something that was spoken about to my OB. And it was expressed that morning in the hospital to a nurse,” said McHutchison. McHutchison says it doesn’t matter why her and her husband decided against vaccinating their children, it’s their right to choose, nonetheless. “After I had the c-section, while still heavily medicated, a nurse came in and she was apologizing on behalf of the nurse she was training,” said McHutchison. A hospital document shows her baby was given the Hepatitis B vaccination, despite “never verifying” the parental consent form. It also shows the vaccination order was never even entered into the system. “It took a lot of out of the whole experience for me. I had a c-section and instead of staying the whole time, I left the next day. I didn’t feel comfortable there after the two nurses’ negligence,” said McHutchison. After reaching out to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center after she left, she says she received an apology letter. It says “due to human oversight, your refusal for the vaccination was not reviewed prior to administering the medication…Corrective actions were taken with the involved team member(s). Additionally, we have reviewed this process, explored ways to amend the consenting process to eliminate confusion and used this issue as a highlighted safety moment with our team members.” “I don’t think they’ve taken it seriously enough, and you can’t take a vaccine back,” said McHutchison. Queen City News reached out to the hospital to ask about their policies regarding vaccinations and consent. They said they can’t comment on specific cases, but they conduct an internal review whenever a complaint is brought to their attention. Link: HERE .

WHAT I REALLY THINK

A Shocking Betrayal: Nurses Who Ignore Parents’ Rights

Imagine bringing a new baby into the world, full of joy and hope, only to find out that a nurse tricked you and injected your child with something you specifically said no to.

That’s exactly what this nurse, Alicia Ondo, admitted to doing in a post that’s now sparking outrage online. This story exposes a terrifying side of hospital care that no parent should ever face!

As a society, we must stand up and say enough is enough—this kind of arrogance and disrespect for families is criminal and must stop!

Let’s break down what happened. Alicia Ondo, a labor and delivery nurse, bragged about how she would handle parents who refused injections for their newborns, like vitamin K shots. She said she’d tell them she was just taking the baby to a more precise scale for weighing, then sneak off to the nursery and inject the child anyway. She even called the parents “stupid” for their choices, claiming she couldn’t let a baby go home “defenseless.”

Defenseless against what? Their own parents’ decisions? T

his isn’t care; it’s assault. Rojas’s post, with over 90,000 views, highlights the nurse’s own words, circled in yellow for emphasis.

It’s not just one bad apple—replies in the thread share similar horror stories! I have verified this with Abby the Midwife — this has happened for decades!

One case was a parent who caught doctors prepping to vaccinate their sick six-month-old after they said to wait. Another user pointed out the dangers: What if the baby gets a bad reaction and parents don’t know why? Or worse, the child gets double-dosed because the secret injection wasn’t recorded? These aren’t hypotheticals; they’re real risks that could harm innocent kids!

What’s even more infuriating is the mindset behind this. Nurses and doctors are supposed to help families, not play God. Parental rights mean something—it’s your child, your call. Informed consent isn’t optional; it’s the law. But in this thread, people like Frank from QuiteFranklyTV ask tough questions:

Are these rogue actions logged in databases?

How many times has this happened without anyone knowing? 👀 THIS IS A REAL QUESTION!

Rojas follows up by stressing that most nurses are amazing, but this is about protecting rights. She’s right—we can’t let a few power-trippers erode trust in the whole system. Stories in the replies show parents discovering discrepancies only after requesting hospital records, sometimes finding undocumented procedures. This secrecy breeds fear and division at a time when families need support the most.

We can’t ignore this any longer!

Hospitals must enforce strict rules: If parents say no, it means no. No tricks, no overrides. Nurses like Ondo should face investigations, lose their licenses, and even legal charges for battery on a minor!

Parents, trust your gut—never let your baby out of sight in the hospital, as Rojas advises.

And to the medical community: Listen to families instead of judging them.

This thread is a wake-up call.

Let’s NEVER leave our babies alone… and demand accountability! I don’t hope to “rebuild trust”, because no parent should ever trust that their “no” will be a “no”. And above all, count on God for all good outcomes, including unconsented jabs!

… And let’s be prepared with the right Beast system forms that they must pay attention to. PAmidwife.com.

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

Be with us in all that we do! Be with our babies and children, no matter their age, no matter the distance they feel from us.

Keep us away from the evil one and his minions, and cover us with the Blood of Jesus!

Bless all our newborn babies with the comfort and protection they need so much. Lead and guide our parents to think about having more children at home.

Bless the fertility of Your land! Give us rain and sun to grow Your food!

Let our children know how beautiful they are! Let them run and play in innocence and health, without a care for the future!

In the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

