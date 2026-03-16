MOM: My 13- year old daughter was “secretly socially transitioned at school.”

This February 26, 2026 Epoch Times’ tweet by Senior Editor Jan Jekielek now has almost 64 million views.

In this American Thought Leaders interview, California attorney Erin Friday described how her 13-year-old daughter was secretly socially transitioned at school—given a male name and pronouns—without parental knowledge or consent.

When Friday objected, Child Protective Services arrived at her home within a week, followed by police.

She feared losing custody, citing Southern California cases where parents lost children for refusing to affirm a gender transition. When her daughter later ran away, Friday hesitated to call authorities, worried CPS would seize the child permanently.

Friday called the dynamic “coercion at its highest level”: affirm the transition or risk losing your child.

Her daughter eventually desisted after firm boundaries were set. The experience turned Friday into an activist, co-leading Our Duty and challenging California policies.

The story highlights a national clash over parental rights versus child gender affirmation.

A recent Supreme Court ruling (March 2026) blocked California from enforcing school secrecy on gender changes, requiring parental notification in many districts—a win for transparency advocates, but criticized by some as risking family rejection of trans youth.

The Tweet

Emphases are mine.

“You either need to transition your child or you don’t get to keep your child.” Attorney Erin Friday says California Child Protective Services can threaten parents who refuse to use their child’s preferred pronouns. She told me she feared calling the police when her 13 year old daughter ran away because she worried CPS would take her child. “My daughter, who was 13 years old, just starting high school, was secretly socially transitioned at school.” “The school started to call my daughter by a male name, use male pronouns.” “When I called the school and told them to stop, that next week Child Protective Services was at my door.” “The next day, the police.” “That was an immediate alert to me that the school wants to parent my child.” “If I didn’t follow and call my daughter a boy, Child Protective Services may come and take my child away.” “Parents in Southern California had lost custody of their children because they wouldn’t transition their daughter.” “I already had a black mark, and a few months later my daughter ran away.” “The normal thing for a parent to do is to ask law enforcement to help find your child… but I couldn’t make that phone call.” “Because Child Protective Services can swoop in anytime and take my child.” “It’s coercion at its highest level.” “You don’t get to parent your child.” “This is America. This is insane.” @erinfriday75490

The Video

The Thread

See the article (paywall) HERE .

The case of Nancy Schaefer is worth remembering, as is the murder of her and her husband in their home.

And here…

What happened here? Grok summarizes:

John Money’s research on gender identity centered on the idea that gender is primarily a social construct shaped by upbringing and environment rather than innate biology. In the 1950s–1960s, he pioneered terms like “gender identity” and “gender role,” arguing that with early intervention (including surgery, hormones, and psychological conditioning), a child’s assigned gender could override biological sex. His work, especially with intersex patients, influenced practices for assigning gender to infants with ambiguous genitalia or genital injuries, emphasizing nurture over nature. The most famous (and controversial) case involved identical twin boys, David Reimer (originally Bruce) and his brother Brian, born in 1965. At 8 months old, both were scheduled for circumcision to address minor urinary issues. David’s circumcision was botched (using electrocautery), severely burning and destroying his penis beyond repair. Brian’s procedure was canceled as his condition resolved naturally. Following advice from psychologist John Money at Johns Hopkins, the parents chose to raise David as a girl (renamed Brenda). This included: Surgical removal of remaining testicular tissue and construction of rudimentary female genitalia.

Estrogen hormone therapy starting in childhood to induce female puberty.

Regular psychological sessions with Money to reinforce female identity, using Brian as a “control” twin raised as male. Money publicly reported the case (as “John/Joan”) as a success for years, claiming it proved gender could be successfully reassigned through rearing. In reality, David never identified as female. He felt deeply uncomfortable as Brenda, exhibited male-typical behaviors, faced bullying and distress, and resisted feminine expectations. At age 14, his father revealed the truth. David immediately rejected the female assignment, transitioned back to male (including testosterone therapy and phalloplasty surgeries), married a woman, and became a stepfather. The experiment caused profound lifelong trauma for both twins. Brian struggled with mental health issues (including possible schizophrenia) and died in 2002 from an antidepressant overdose (often described as suicide or accidental). David suffered severe depression, marital difficulties, and employment challenges. On May 4, 2004, at age 38—shortly after his wife announced she was leaving him—David died by suicide via gunshot. The case is widely regarded as a tragic ethical failure that undermined Money’s strong nurture-based claims and highlighted the biological components of gender identity. It contributed to major shifts away from routine early sex reassignment surgeries in non-intersex cases.

Additional Cases of Parents Losing their Children for Refusal to Transition

Here are the main documented cases from public reports and news sources where Child Protective Services (CPS), Department of Child Services (DCS), or similar agencies removed or threatened to remove a child from parents/guardians due to refusal to affirm a child’s transgender identity, support social transition, or consent to medical gender transition (e.g., hormones, blockers).

Note that these cases often involve disputes over emotional/psychological harm claims tied to non-affirmation, and outcomes vary (some removals were temporary, appealed, or contested). Not all resulted in permanent loss of custody, and some were reversed or ongoing.

Cox family (Indiana, 2021): Parents Mary and Jeremy Cox lost custody of their transgender teen (A.C.) after refusing to affirm gender identity/pronouns due to religious beliefs. DCS removed the child citing a severe eating disorder linked to family conflict; courts upheld the decision, ruling no parental rights violation. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear their appeal in 2024: HERE.

Ohio transgender teen case (2018): A Hamilton County judge awarded custody of a 17-year-old transgender boy to grandparents (allowing hormone treatment) after parents refused testosterone therapy and use of chosen name, citing suicidal ideation tied to the conflict. Parents lost decision-making rights: HERE.

Abigail Martinez / Yaeli case (California): Mother lost custody and limited to one hour weekly visitation after refusing to support daughter’s gender transition. The child later died by suicide after name change and hormones.

Referenced in multiple sources: HERE (related context) and HERE.

Kolstad family (Montana, ~2023-2024): Parents Todd and Krista Kolstad lost custody of 14-year-old daughter (H.K.) after refusing transition to male due to religious beliefs. CPS allegedly removed without warrant; family filed federal lawsuit claiming due process violation: HERE.

Ukrainian family in California (reported 2026): Parents claim CPS removed teenage daughter, placed in foster care, and added them to abuse registry after refusing medical affirmation (hormones) following psychiatrist report of emotional abuse. Case involves federal lawsuit

(via Reduxx reporting), HERE.

DCS took custody of child: HERE.

Federal Judge Throws out Lawsuit: HERE.

Mother of Trans Teenager in Los Angeles County: HERE.

14 year old Moves to Canada: HERE.

Other reported instances (e.g., Illinois custody battles over transition consent, or threats/investigations without full removal) appear in broader discussions but lack as many direct, named case links to full child removal. Many involve investigations or threats rather than confirmed permanent takings, and policies vary by state (some protect non-affirmation, others scrutinize it). Federal guidance (e.g., HHS letters) has warned against removals solely over gender disputes in some contexts.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

No one ever thought such satanic evil was going to be part of child-rearing in America. In fact, Russia is way ahead of America on its basic beliefs, and China has more restrictions than America and seems to blame us for it.

Russia Since July 2023, Russia has had a comprehensive legal ban on gender-affirming care for transgender adults. This includes: Prohibiting gender-affirming surgeries (except for rare medical exceptions like treating congenital anomalies or intersex conditions in children).

Banning hormone therapy as part of gender transition.

Outlawing legal changes to gender markers on official documents (e.g., passports, birth certificates).

Automatically annulling marriages if one partner undergoes gender change and barring transgender individuals from adopting or fostering children. The law was signed by President Vladimir Putin and is part of a broader push to promote “traditional family values” while framing LGBTQ+ issues (including transgender topics) as Western-influenced deviations or threats. Official rhetoric often portrays transgender identity and gender-affirming interventions as abnormal, contrary to natural order, or tied to “propaganda” that harms society and children. Transgender people in Russia frequently face stigma, limited options (leading some to self-medicate or flee the country), and repression under related “extremism” or propaganda laws. China Gender-affirming care remains legal but heavily restricted and regulated: Hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgeries are available through approved medical centers (e.g., limited clinics offer puberty suppression for youth, and hormone treatment for adults).

To change legal gender on official documents (e.g., ID cards), requirements include a formal diagnosis of gender dysphoria/transsexualism, proof of certain surgical interventions (like removal of reproductive organs, though full surgery is no longer always mandatory since 2022 updates), being unmarried, over 18 (minimum age lowered from 20), and often notarized parental/family consent—even for adults.

Access is challenging due to bureaucratic hurdles, limited specialized centers (e.g., around 7–18 reported in recent years), bans on online hormone sales (pushing some to black-market sources), and social stigma.

There is no outright ban, and some access to minors has occurred (e.g., simplified rules in 2022, first youth clinics). Officially, China does not frame transgender identity as inherently “evil,” but media and cultural policies often label non-normative gender expressions (e.g., “effeminate men” or “abnormal aesthetics”) as undesirable, promoting traditional masculinity and family values. Transgender issues receive limited positive visibility, with censorship of related content in media, and some view non-conforming identities as influenced by Western ideas or psychologically aberrant (e.g., past classifications treated homosexuality/bisexuality as disorders, though updated). Conversion therapy has been reported in some cases, and there’s no national anti-discrimination protection for gender identity. In summary: Russia : Effectively no legal gender-affirming care for transgender transitions; viewed officially as abnormal/deviant and part of broader anti-LGBTQ+ crackdowns.

China: Restricted but existent care; not banned, but heavily gatekept and socially stigmatized, without strong official endorsement of transgender identities as normal. These policies reflect authoritarian emphasis on traditional norms rather than outright classification as “evil” in propaganda terms, though both countries suppress broader LGBTQ+ visibility.

Lord, hear our prayers.

Let Us Pray

Holy Father of Mercy and Kindness,

Bless us today and all days, to bring forth Your goodness and mercy to those around us. Send us those who need to hear Your message of loving us so much that You gave Your only Begotten Son, Jesus Christ, so that we could be in Your presence for all eternity.

CAST ALL THE DEMONS FROM US, In the Name of Jesus! Get them OUT of our community, our state positions of power, and our country! EXPOSE THEM for the true and pure evil that they are, desiring to purge souls from Your Holy Presence!

Protect our parents from the travesties of raising children in secular schools and states who safeguard evil. EXPOSE the evil where ever it is, and TURN YOUR PEOPLE TO GOODNESS AND PURITY BEFORE YOU, FATHER GOD OF ALL CREATION WHO WAS THERE WHEN WE WERE PERFECTLY FORMED!

BLESS OUR CHILDREN FROM THE WOMB TO ADULTHOOD! Protect them under Your Wings of Glory! Hide them from the multiple faces of evil that abound!

Call me to Your plans, Your purposes, even when my fear surges before me. LEAD ME to keep my faith full and powerful despite all odds! HELP ME to keep my eyes on You! KEEP ME rested on your chest, embracing Your words and Your TRUTH!

In the Name of JEsus!

Amen!

Leave a comment