Busted! 👇 Proof that A Lady Ate a Cat in Ohio

We had previously reported on this lady's arrest, but now a newly released video shows more evidence.

What evidence? 👉 Cat hair on her mouth, blood everywhere, cat’s body destroyed.

Dayton, Ohio: Cats Barbecuing on an Outdoor Grill

⬆️ BREAKING: Footage has emerged of African migrants grilling cats in Dayton, Ohio during the summer of 2024. Source: https://t.me/GeneralMCNewsTv/1855

It’s Not Funny

Some are extremely mad that people are making songs and jokes about Haitians eating pets - because theirs was decapitated. This lady is seriously sobbing as she speaks.

She said she was homeless for a year and finally got her own place- then they decapitated her dog’s head and left it for her on the ground in her front yard. She wants people to know that this is real, she's not safe in her town, and this needs to be fixed:

Source: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1835011017228578926?s=46

Here is a clip from a local television news station in Ohio:

It’s Not Just America

This video from Chile is on a more serious note, as this man wanted to eat the cat(s) but the woman turns him away. After he leaves, she focuses on the animals and pities that he wanted to eat them.

Please see the subtitles:

ON A LIGHTER NOTE

TikTok Songs

Of all the songs that surfaced on TikTok with Trump’s spoken words, I think this one is the best:

Source: https://x.com/billellmore/status/1834838964903039324?s=46

This one is also going strong:

Haiti and Cannibalism

For people who eat cats and dogs, perhaps it is not a far stretch for some of them to eat humans.

Haiti and Vodou are intertwined as the country's official religion that includes witchcraft, Satanic rituals, animal sacrifices, eating cats, dogs, geese, ducks, - and while not official, cannibalism is an issue.

The cannibalism of Haiti is a separate and quite serious subject that I don't see being discussed. However, I have uncovered a video on exactly that - it is a quite disturbing video - and am attempting to identify the spoken language so that the country of origin may be identified. In this regard, if I am unable to verify the language, I will ask for your help. In the meantime, if you know someone who speaks Haitain Creole, consider referring them to me. Message Dr Margaret Aranda In case you don't want to watch the video, I will first provide a written explanation of the video content. I ask you to prayerfully hold me up in this video release for tomorrow. The only way that I am able to do this is on a Sunday, when we are in prayer for The Lord's Day. God be with us all.

