Dr. Stanley Plotkin

Dr. Stanley Plotkin was dubbed the “Godfather of Vaccines” for pioneering the rubella vaccine in the 1960s.

During a January 11, 2018, deposition in a Michigan custody case, he faced intense scrutiny.

The Case

The Matheson v. Schmitt custody case (No. 2015-831539-DM) was filed in Michigan’s Oakland County Circuit Court Family Division. It pitted divorced parents Lori Matheson (plaintiff, vaccine-skeptical) against Michael Schmitt (defendant, pro-vaccination).

The central dispute was whether their young daughter should receive routine childhood vaccines, which Matheson opposed on religious and safety grounds, while Schmitt advocated for full immunization.

To bolster his position, Schmitt’s ‘pro-vax’ team enlisted vaccine expert Dr. Stanley Plotkin as a witness, and recruited via pro-vaccine advocates Paul Offit and Karen Ernst. On January 11, 2018, attorney Aaron Siri—representing Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN), supporting Matheson—deposed Plotkin for 9 grueling hours in Pennsylvania.

The videotaped session, later released publicly, exposed Plotkin’s career-long ethical shortcuts using non-consensual clinical trials done on:

Orphans

Institutionalized children

Congolese populations

Rubella vaccine development using tissues from over 70 elective abortions.

Plotkin’s admissions, including his quip about “going to hell” for fetal organ harvesting, ignited global controversy, amplifying vaccine hesitancy debates.

Despite this, the court reportedly favored Schmitt’s vaccination stance. The deposition transcript, archived online, remains a cornerstone for critics questioning industry transparency and consent.

The full transcript of Dr. Stanley Plotkin’s January 11, 2018, deposition in the Matheson v. Schmitt case is available as a FREE PDF download on the Internet Archive. You can access it HERE. A text-based version of the deposition content is also hosted HERE for easier searching.

Dr. Plotkin’s Testimony

Under oath, the 85-year-old pediatrician and Wistar Institute Emeritus Professor admitted to using vulnerable populations in early vaccine trials, including orphans, mentally handicapped children, and infants of incarcerated mothers in 1960s London.

He also confirmed experiments on nearly a million people in the Belgian Congo without consent.

The most shocking revelation came regarding fetal tissue research for rubella vaccines. Plotkin acknowledged that over 70 elective abortions provided cell lines like WI-38, derived from healthy fetuses, to grow viruses safely. When pressed on the morality of harvesting live fetal organs—such as spleens and kidneys—for testing, he quipped,

“I suspect that one will go to hell for that,”

adding,

“I’m glad to be in that company.”

This dark humor underscored ethical lapses in vaccine development, though Plotkin defended the work’s life-saving impact, crediting it with eradicating rubella in the U.S. by 2005.

The 9-hour testimony, elicited by lawyer Aaron Siri, exposed Plotkin’s industry ties to Merck, Pfizer, and others, fueling debates on informed consent and fetal research ethics.

Here is Dr. Stanley Plotkin in 2018, the “Godfather of Vaccines” who comments while under deposition.

He knows he will burn in hell.

Theresa Deisher, Ph.D., has described that babies at age 5-6 months pregnancy were delivered/extracted with “beating hearts cut out without anesthesia” for research.

To collect brain tissue, the researchers also cut out the babies’ faces.

Biologist Pamela Acker stated,

“The babies are still alive when the researchers start extracting the tissue; to the point where their heart is still beating, and they’re generally not given any anesthetic, because that would disrupt the cells that the researchers are trying to extract.”

You don’t need to know anything more.

