Addendum May 13, 2024: This article is now 9 months old. Because these data are being newly circulated in medical freedom groups, I am opening it up to everyone. I hope it shows you how much you get from a paid subscription, and I so much appreciate your support of my research. I added resources for finding an alternative medicine doctor.

I find it pertinent that we share hard truths learned over the plandemic. If you are reading truths for the first time, get a prayer partner or patriot near you in person or by text, to help you understand and process the disappointments we all experienced.

Know that we all went through this very “cognitive dissonance” of the truth, which felt like a death in the family. Once you “see” it, you can't “unsee” it, so thank you in advance for choosing to keep your eyes open and stay in this fight with fellow patriots, rather than just drinking from the pond with your eyes closed.

Two warriors see water. One runs and lowers his eyes while the other remains watchful. Remain watchful.

If the first question your doctor asks is whether you are up to date on your shots, ask him if he gets paid every time he asks that question.

Then watch his reaction.

Remain Watchful

Is it just me, or were doctors overly focused on our vax status, every single appointment? It wasn't about small talk anymore. No, it was intentional, calculated, precise, and perpetually repeated.

Truly, the veterinarian doesn't even treat my dog this way:

“Are you up to date on your vaccinations?” “You really should be vaccinated.” “Vaccines are safe and effective.”

You can join a couple hundred Telegram and Signal groups, and sift through Twitter, Instagram, gettr, gab, and Truth Social for alternative media content. Or you can subscribe and see what I found, and where it takes us. For this paper, I researched here and here and here and here and here.

A Picture Speaks a Thousand Words. A Letter from Anthem Blue Cross Speaks Even More.

Read the letter from Kentucky’s Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicaid:

It appears that for the initial vax bioweapon, your Kentucky doctor (who takes Blue Cross insurance) was standing in line for a cash payment.

There were 2 Bonus Payments:

(See below.)

September 21, 2021

December 31, 2021

To determine how much money your doctor got, let's do a few calculations.

What is the size of the average family practitioner practice?

The US Bureau of Labor Ststistics provides the following information on the number of family physicians here, for 2021: https://www.bls.gov/oes/2021/may/oes_nat.htm

Above: For Kentucky, if we average 1,160 + 2,340/2 = 1,750 Family Practitioners. We multiply that by various bonuses paid for each percentage of vaxxed patients in each practice.

How many patients are in an average family medicine practice?

Throughout the US, each family practice may have 500 - 3,000 patients or more, so we will use a value of 1,750 patients per practice (a conservative estimate).

BONUS PAYMENTS Paid September 31, 2021 and December 31, 2021

Kentucky Family Practice, 30% Vaxxed

1st Payment: 1,750 x ( 30% ) of patients who got one vax = Estimated 525 patients x $20/patient = $10,500 Bonus.

2nd Payment: There are 1,225 remaining patients (1,750 - 525 = 1,225) and if 30% of those got at least one new shot by December 31, 2021, that is 1,225 x .30 = 368 patients. The doctor received an additional $100/patient x 368= $36,800 Bonus.

Total Bonus Paid Per Family Practitioner = $10,500 + $36,800 = $47,300

In Kentucky with 1,750 family practitioners, the total paid for practices in the state that established 30% vaxxed on both dates = $47,300 per doctor x 1,750 Kentucky offices = $82,775,000 Paid to push the vax on 30% of Kentucky patients For 50 states with 30% of a family practice population vaxxed, the government paid USA doctors $82,775,000 x 50 = $4,138,750,000

40% Vaxxed

1st Payment: 1,750 patients x ( 40% ) of patients who got one vax = Estimated 700 patients x $20/patient = $14,000 Bonus.

2nd Payment: There are 1,050 remaining patients (1,750 - 700 = 1,050) and if 40% of those got at least one new shot by December 31, 2021, that is 1,050 x .40 = 420 patients. The doctor received an additional $100/patient x 420 = $42,000 Bonus.

Total Bonus Per Family Practitioner = $14,000 + $42,000 = $56,000.

In Kentucky with 1,750 family practitioners, the total paid for practices in the state that established 40% vaxxed on both dates = $56,000 per doctor x 1,750 Kentucky offices = $98,000,000 Paid to push the Vax on 40% of Kentucky patients For 50 states with 40% of a family practice population vaxxed, the government paid USA doctors $98,000,000 x 50 = $4,900,000,000

50% Vaxxed

1st Payment: 1,750 patients x ( 50% ) of patients who got one vax = Estimated 875 patients x $20/patient = $17,500 Bonus.

2nd Payment: There are 875 remaining patients (1,750 - 875 = 875) and if 50% of those got at least one new shot by December 31, 2021, that is 875 x .50 = 438 patients. The doctor received an additional $100/patient x 438 = $43,800 Bonus.

Total Bonus Per Family Practitioner = $17,500 + $43,800 = $61,300.

In Kentucky with 1,750 family practitioners, the total paid for practices in the state that established 50% vaxxed on both dates = $61,300 per doctor x 1,750 Kentucky offices = $107,275,000 Paid to push the Vax on 50% of Kentucky patients For 50 states with 50% of a family practice population vaxxed, the government paid USA doctors $107,275,000 x 50 = $5,363,750,000

75% Vaxxed

1st Payment: 1,750 patients x ( 75% ) of patients who got one vax (1750 x 0.75 = 1,313) Estimated 1,313 patients x $20/patient = $26,260 Bonus.

2nd Payment: There are 437 remaining patients (1,750 - 1,313 = 437) and if 75% of those got at least one new shot by December 31, 2021, that is 437 x .75 = 328 patients. The doctor received an additional $100/patient x 328 = $32,800 Bonus.

Total Bonus Per Family Practitioner = $26,260 + $32,800 = $59,060.

In Kentucky with 1,750 family practitioners, the total paid for practices in the state that established 75% vaxxed on both dates = $59,060 per doctor x 1,750 Kentucky offices = $103,355,000 Paid to push the Vax on 75% of Kentucky patients For 50 states with 75% of a family practice population vaxxed, the USA government paid doctors $103,355,000 x 50 = $5,167,750,000

WHAT I REALLY THINK

In California, there are a lot more family medicine doctors than in Kentucky. According to the US chart above, California has between 2,520 to 14,230 practicing family medicine doctors, up to eight as much as in Kentucky, with 1,750. Multiply the above numbers by 8 and you see how doctors were disgustingly bribed.

Also, it doesn’t take a rocket genius to realize that if I really want to milk the system, I just don’t really push the vax until September - December, 2021.

100% Vaxxed: It Gets Worse

Instead, I just push 30% of my patients for the 1st Bonus and kick everyone out who doesn’t want the jab, getting 100% of the remaining patients vaxxed:

1st Bonus: 1,750 patients x .30 = 525 patients jabbed x $20/patient = $10,500 Bonus

2nd Bonus: Now I have 1,225 patients (1,750 - 525 = 1,225). I decide to be even more sinister and kick out everyone who refuses the vax, maybe 5% or 87 patients. So now I have 1,225 patients minus 87 unjabbed = 1,138. 100% of the remaining patients 1,138 get the jab.

All 1,138 remaining patients get the jab

1,138 x $100/patient = $113,800 Bonus

My Total = $10,500 + $113,800 = $124,300

In Kentucky with 1,750 family practitioners, the total paid for practices in the state that established 100% on Bonus 1 and 100% vaxxed on Bonus 2 = $124,300 per doctor x 1,750 offices = $217,525,000 Paid to push the Vax on 100% of Kentucky family practice patients - the unvaxxed no longer have a family doctor and went to pay cash or find an alternative medicine doctor. For 50 states with 100% of a family practice population vaxxed, the government would have paid doctors $217,525,000 x 50 = $10,876,250,000. The faster doctors kicked out the unjabbed, the quicker they made 100% jabbed!

You can see how easy it is to say that same doctors received $100,000 or even $200,000 per quarter or more PER QUARTER for a clinic with 100% of patients who were jabbed.

And if you can tolerate going a bit deeper, we know that the hospitals and hospitalists were paid for their hospital killing protocols.

And here is a doctor admitting that the Department of Health and the CDC INSTRUCTED him to lie on his Death Certificates:

This is exactly why people don’t like regular insurance, going through regular doctors, or or going to the hospital.

Do you trust your doctor?

See my article of Pam Popper, MD’s video transcript showing what your insurance company’s fine print may have, and take heed about what you say during appointments.

And she recommends that yes, save some medical problems for insurance, don’t tell your doctor everything, and use a cash doctor for private matters.

As a last note added in on May 13, 2024, here is some helpful information on finding an alternative medicine doctor:

