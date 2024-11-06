Today at 1:00 am ⬆️

KEEP YOUR EYES ON DETROIT BALLOTS

It’s 11pm. Why are boxes of ballots still arriving to Detroit’s Bureau of Elections via cars with California plates? We’re here. We’re watching. Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) | Source: https://t.me/AzazelNews/721145

At 12:45 am, Harris Ditched the Howard University Students

At 2:30 am, Trump Gives Speech, “The Greatest Political Movement of All Time”

After 900+ rallies, there are now no more ahead.

TRUMP TO PATRIOTS: "This was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time.”

"There's never been anything like this in this country — and maybe beyond."

The Short Clip

The Full VICTORY Speech

A Mad Dash: Caravan Brings 2,500 Across the Border

ICYMI: A new caravan with 3,000 migrants is heading north to the US on Election Day in what Border Patrol officials are describing as a mad dash to cross the border while President Biden is still in office. The caravan was seen heading out of Tapachula, 50 miles from the Guatemalan border in southern Mexico, on Tuesday. Photos show countless men, women and children who are taking part in the grueling, 2,000-mile journey to America. Reference: https://nypost.com/2024/11/05/us-news/caravan-of-3000-migrants-rushes-for-us-border-on-election-day/ Source: https://t.me/police_frequency/129481

NOTE: When Trump won in 2020, I remember all the illegals DITCHED Los Angeles! Whoosh!

Bitcoin Surges

With a decisive win for Donald Trump, the markets are rallying with an unmistakable fervor, and the U.S. dollar is reaping the rewards. The energy in Wall Street and beyond is palpable as investors bet big on a Trump-led America. From skyrocketing stocks to an all-time high for Bitcoin, Trump’s victory is shaking up markets and sparking a powerful resurgence in “Trump trades.” It’s not just the dollar that’s surging—key sectors are responding with record-breaking shifts, whether it’s small-cap stocks, big banks, or even Bitcoin. Trump’s policies, known for favoring economic growth and deregulation, are giving investors a renewed confidence, leading to one of the sharpest market reactions in recent years. Financial assets, commodities, and global markets are all responding in real-time, positioning for the future under Trump’s leadership. Here’s a deep dive into the winners and losers in the market post-election as Trump steps into his role as the 47th president of the United States. The U.S. Dollar’s Meteoric Rise The U.S. dollar has not seen a surge this sharp in over two years. Investors are betting big on Trump’s economic policies, anticipating a U.S.-centric focus that strengthens the dollar against nearly every global currency. With a 1.7% rise, the dollar’s upward momentum reflects not only confidence in Trump’s economic agenda but also a shift in global sentiment. Source: https://amg-news.com/breaking-boom-trumps-victory-ignites-u-s-dollars-meteoric-rise-bitcoin-soars-and-tesla-skyrockets-a-new-golden-age-of-america-begins/

