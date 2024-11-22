The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/thinktankfranks/status/1857575754000662831?s=46

The Thread

My article

LET ME PRAY

Father God,

Protect the children from the cold, let them be covered by Your angels.

Protect the parents and help them get the aid and shelter that they require for a minimal existence. Bless them, Lord.

Help SOMEONE do SOMETHING that will rescue and restore their families and their land.

But let us not think that the one who comes in to fix it will be a “Savior”. Only Your Son Jesus Christ is the One and Only Savior!

Thank You for Your love and forgiveness, Dear God! We are deeply indebted to Your mercy and grace!

Help us to rise to these occasions, to solve problems and be happy doing them day after day, Holy God!

We pray this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

🙌

