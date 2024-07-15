Share The Rebel Patient™

Three months ago a prophet named Brandon Bible predicted what happened to Trump. He provides details, including the bullet hitting his right ear and bursting his eardrum.

“I saw Trump getting up.

And then I saw an attempt on his life, the bullet flew past his ear and it came so close to his head that it busted his eardrum.

I saw he fell to his knees during that time, and started worshipping the Lord... He got radically born again at that time. People think he was already “saved”, but he becomes “really on fire” for Jesus."

Then I saw people interceding for him, and I saw him winning the Presidency.

The Lord told me great persecution would come upon him through the judges, through the law and all these people trying to sue him and stuff.

But then there would be a stop to it! (Clap of the hands). And then things would break free during the fall.

I saw him win the Presidential race. I saw him winning the election through the patriots coming out and voting.

And then there would be a great economy crash. I saw there would be a great economy crash worse than the Great Depression.

And the Lord warned me about this, that it would be a great, dark time. But I saw a “paddles” coming upon America’s soil, like a “shocking” of the soil.

And I saw Donald Trump praying in the Oval Office. And he was weeping before the Lord with his hands on his head. He was weeping.

Ministers and people, I don't know if they were Senators, Congresspeople, or whatever, I just saw them pacing him back and forth across the Oval Office. And they were interceding in there.

And I could feel the presence of the Lord so strong in this.

And I could see this darkness, this heaviness upon him, on America, with a financial crisis, what I saw coming.

It started to lift above the trees. And I saw the blue and the green, and the good times, the green times, coming back again.

And the Lord said it would be a time, a season of a “shakening”. And it would be a “shakening to awaken”.

God was not done with America. There would be a Great Revival coming. It's not all “doom and gloom”. The sky's not falling down.

People would call this “judgement”. The Lord said, “Do not call this judgment. It's not a judgment. It's a correction.”.

People would think this is a “doomsday”.

It's not.

It's a “correction”.