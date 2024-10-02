Three Swedish Citizens Aged 15-20 Were Arrested This Morning for Throwing Hand Grenades at the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen- 1 Million Views
They put them in jumpsuits and hid tgeir faces - SPREAD THE WORD
The Tweet
The Video
Source: https://x.com/visegrad24/status/1841473695539208490?s=46
The Thread
Enlarged:
Enlarged:
WHAT I REALLY THINK
If you commit a crime, you show your face. And your name goes on the record. Period.
What do you think? Should they be dressing up three terrorists?
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What has happened to law enforcement???
Gates of Toledo comes to mind 🤔🤔🤔