To All The Mothers Who No Longer Have A Child With Them On Mother's Day

In His Hands

You carried your child,

Made plans so wild,

Colored big dreams

Forever seen.

Every smile is etched,

Your gut is wretched,

Seeing those eyes

Made ladybug pies.

Her gorgeous face,

His gallant grace,

The way she dressed,

Things said in jest.

Such silent walls,

No voice that calls.

No plans, no hope,

Simply trying to cope.

God has me now,

He kept His vow.

Pure love I know,

And you will go.

So pick up sticks,

Lay those bricks.

You taught me how,

So do them now.

Your time will come,

My only Mum.

Together we'll be

For eternity.

Cling to God's love,

It's not just above.

It's in your heart,

Never to part.

That's where I am.

With God's Own Lamb.

Find me anew,

Inside of you.

Love,

Your Child

In the Hands of God

