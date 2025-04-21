Today in Texas: Comment to Make Ivermectin Over the Counter
Link: https://x.com/mdbreathe/status/1914309293588828445?s=46
Texas Comments: https://comments.house.texas.gov/home?c=c410
Leave a comment in favor of making ivermectin over-the-counter.
Thank you for giving me a little time to get better. I still can’t talk but it’s getting better.
Make Ivermectin over the counter🙏🏻
Yes we want Ivermectin over the counter in Florida. I buy the ivermectin for pets. Ivermectin has saved me three times when I came down really sick with the flu, I took 9mg of Ivermectin and was better in 48 hours. Unheard of for me with a weak immune system ever since those toxic baby shots. Ivermectin is the best protection for most viral flus. Not all and it depends as each person is biologically different. But many have tried Ivermectin and recovered quickly from the flu