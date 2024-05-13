TODAY is the LAST DAY Northwell Health et al Can Submit a Motion for DISMISSAL as Rebecca Charles Awaits Representation for Hospital Murder of Daughter Danielle Alvarez
To Date, No One from the Medical Freedom Movement Has Offered Action
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
How Sad Indeed
Rebecca’s latest post cited her quiet and unexpected struggle,
“My interactions with figures like Tom Reiz, who offered prayers instead of action, and Peter McCullagh, and my messages to Steve Kirsch, along with many within the freedom movement, expose a painful truth. These figures, who bask in the limelight of advocacy, fail to extend a helping hand when it matters most. Their reactions—or lack thereof—reveal a jarring lack of compassion for a mother grieving the assassination of her child by the very hands sworn to heal.”
Rebecca’s Comment on another thread:
This shows that Children’s Health Defense said no.
Even on Mother's Day, Rebecca shares her heart with the world.
We all need a little lift, and Rebbeca needs more than that.
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
But as a late Mother’s Day present to Rebecca, I touched up this photo for her (being quite the ameteur), knowing that she would love it.
And I am grateful to be in her life.
She has had ongoing talks with over 50 lawyers, and occasionally has additional talks - we will let you know when there is a BREAKTHROUGH! Keep praying for a MIRACLE ~ and BELIEVING IN MIRACLES ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ !
GiveSendGo
Please continue in prayer that a donor or lawyer steps forward today! And Help Spread the Word, Please!
The biggest lesson Rebecca has learned: Trust GOD!
#2 Lesson: Don’t Trust What the Doctors Say.
Rebecca’s GiveSendGo Request for $300,000 is HERE.
That is the projected cost of medical malpractice legal fees in New York. Donations are up to $5,280, and how lovely is it to see all the prayers? Our PRAYER CHAIN for Rebecca is also HERE.
The last gift was one day ago:
STOP DEATH BY HOSPITAL PROTOCOLS
Danielle’s Mom Rebecca does not want anyone else to suffer as she has. To help others, she started a Google and Apple App called “Death by Hospital Protocol” or “Dbhp”) - and it is FREE.
www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com
Click on your city and state to find “death hospitals” near you.
Rebecca said on Doc Malik’s show,
“We Need to Hold Them Accountable.”
“They have killed 1.2 million in hospitals. If we don’t hold them accountable, it won’t stop.”
Dr. Malik doesn’t know if we will ever see justice for all these deaths, but Rebecca wants all 42 doctors and nurses, including Northwell Hospital, to know that she knows what they did.
We all love Doc Malik. And if you never heard him before, take a good listen as he interviews Rebecca. He gently gathers details that many of us did not know. And you can see how much he cares, and how much he wants to help.
Won’t you please share this article today?
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
🙏🙏🙏
Thank you, Dr. Aranda for you support and bringing Danielle story to light !