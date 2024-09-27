The Tweet

Dr. Andreas Noack

Dr. Noack was the first person I saw lecture on graphene oxide. He was later found dead in what many consider to be a government hit.

Here is the oldest Telegram video on Dr. Noack, dated September 12, 2020, with this message:

Dr. Noack’s Last Two Videos

1.

He is saying he is “absolutely certain” that it is graphine hydroxide ⬆️.

Source to see the tweet/videos ⬆️ 👇 , which have no English translations: https://x.com/gaumontrene/status/1466410481334243331?s=46

December 2, 2024

You can see ⬆️ Dr. Noack is giving a LIVE lecture, when he gets arrested:

It sounds like there is a knock on the door, and he turns to see 👇.

His eyes:

He goes to see:

He walks to your right (stage left), is not seen for a few seconds, and then comes back:

You can hear relentless, loud pounding on the door.

The knocking continues. Then a man starts screaming at the doctor.

The yelling escalates and they order him to get on the floor. Brilliantly, he stayed in the view of the camera:

They approach him:

They start searching or cuffing

One officer approaches the camera:

Then he covers the camera with his hand:

You can see that this tweet has never reached high distribution:

The Thread

The link goes to this December, 2021 article:

The Translation:

Whistleblower Dr. Andreas Noack, a renowned Austrian chemical expert on carbon, died just a few hours after denouncing the effects of the graphene hydroxide adjuvant, a nanotechnology that is believed to be present in the injection, explaining that this is what really kills people by intering all organs and causing lesions at the cellular level, "like razor nano-blades". He says this could explain why athletes die suddenly during training and games, or why some die instantly if the adjuvant has been injected into the bloodstream rather than into the muscle... This week, November 23, Dr. Noack was "beaten to death" after his last video, according to his visibly pregnant wife. Summary: Graphene hydroxide was found in all the vaccines studied. Graphene hydroxide forms structures in the bloodstream about 50 nm wide and 0.1 nm thick. They are very thin but very solid. They act as small razor blades in the blood flow that can cut blood vessels. They do not decompose. Once in the bloodstream, they will stay there forever (unless the person receives a blood transfusion to eliminate them). Their effect on blood vessels is cumulative. The longer they stay in the bloodstream, the more the blood vessels are damaged over time. This creates bleeding problems throughout the body. According to him, higher blood flow (due to intense physical activity of athletes) would lead to greater damage to blood vessels caused by graphene hydroxide and would therefore explain the deaths of athletes among people injected. Here are some important quotes from Dr. Noack: Receiving the Vax is like playing Russian roulette. People who die immediately or shortly after receiving the vaccine are like victims of Russian roulette. It is when graphene oxide immediately hits the wall of the blood vessels that it causes death or collapse immediately after receiving the vax. The doctors who perform autopsies on the victims of the Vax will not find anything. These doctors are looking for something biological as the cause of death but graphene hydroxide is not biological so it will not be visible in their tests. There are pictures of clotted blood coming out of the nose. People are theed to death from inside. High-level athletes who die have blood that flows quickly. The faster the blood circulates, the more damage the razors do. As a chemist, if you inject that into the blood, you're a murderer. The question to ask vaccine manufacturers and politicians is: WHY ARE THESE RAZOR BLADES IN THE VACCINES? How can they justify their presence in vaccines? And now, they want to force children to be vaccinated from the age of 5 with this horrible thing! A year ago (Nov 2020), the chemist was arrested by an armed police unit during a YouTube live. Austria is the first country in Europe and the world to implement a vaccination program for the entire population under penalty of fines or imprisonment in the event of non-vaccination. The complete vaccination plan will begin in February 2022. Sources: • researchgate.net/detection-of-graphene-in-Covid19-vaccines • strangerinajewishworld.com/2021/11/28/dr-andreas-noack • odysee.com/AndreasNoack:2 • truth11.com/2021/11/30/whistleblower-dr-andreas-noack-renown-austrian-chemist-is-dead Source: https://cv19.fr Article Source: https://reseauinternational.net/le-dr-andreas-noack-chimiste-autrichien-renomme-est-mort-quelques-heures-apres-avoir-denonce-les-risques-de-lhydroxide-de-graphene/

LET US PRAY 🙏

Holy God of Infinite Love and Justice,

We pray for the family of Dr. Noack, for Todd Callender, and for all leaders in the medical freedom community who have worked to reveal the truth.

For those who have passed before us, grant their families Your peace which surpasses all understanding, Dear Lord Above!

For those still shining the light on the darkness, keep them safe, Dear Lord! Shelter them from evil, and let them not undergo any harm. Protect them with Your precious angels, Father of Eternity, and guide them to reveal additional truths yet to be discovered!

Help more people open their eyes, Lord! Let them see what has been done to us, so that they can help others stay away from harm. We pray this fervent prayer today and every day, in the Mighty Name of Jesus.

Amen.

