TOMORROW at 10:00 am PST: My Husband Has Surgery for Bladder Cancer
We believe in miracles! Stand with us in FAITH, HOPE, and LOVE as we believe God for a HUGE MIRACLE tomorrow morning when we expect Ed’s bladder cancer to be GONE!
Can God do it?
He’s done it before!!
While this clinic was closed by the government, WE SEE THE BLADDER TUMOR DISAPPEAR!
It God can do this for one person, He can do it for Ed!
Background
Ed has had bladder tumors twice before, and this is the third time. He had chemo years ago, then some small areas of tumor taken out.
A few weeks ago, I went with him and was in the room when the cystoscopy was performed.
Cystoscopy. They go in through the penis with a camera, and look all inside the bladder. I could see a small area of tumor at the base and agaian at the dome of the bladder, and a third on the junction between the ureter and bladder.
The left ureter is affected with tumor, and the camera can’t go up it ti visualize it and the left kidney.
Laparoscopy with Left Nephrectomy. Ed is scheduled for general anesthesia wherein they go in with the camera scope again, and look at the area that connects to the bladder. If it has tumor, the surgeon will snip it out and then reconnect it to the bladder. Then he looks all the way up to the left kidney.
If the kidney is full of tumor, he will remove it. And people can live just fine with one kidney.
And We Pray…
Join me in Prayer!
Holy Father,
Gracious Lord of All Creation, thank You for answering our prayers. Thank you for the miracles we anticipate, the healing we already have, and the IT IS DONE faith we have in You and You Alone!
Lead the surgeon’s hands, SURPRISE HIM with the NOTHINGNESS of normal tissue, and let the surgery be OVER in no time!
Bless us, watch over us, lead us in all of Your Ways. In the Name of Jesus. Amen.
We will pray for his full recovery, fast and without complications of any kind.
Amen! God can do miracles! I’ve seen more than u can count. I’m counting this one early for your husband. 😇💕
I’m having an unexpected heart procedure tomorrow & hoping it goes well. Gods got this.
Best wishes for your husband, and speedy recovery. I’m in hospital now getting poked every 2 hours for this, or that. Better days ahead.