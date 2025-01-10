The Tweet

CAUTION: Shows a woman held by wrist straps. She gets water poured on her face, then and electric prod delivers bolts of electricity.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Our government is Satanic, and we are not going to change it with one person who will make a difference. Be aware that while the “bad guys” may get some retribution, many will likely not.

And we are not such a great country, to be a capital of abortion, child trafficking, and child slavery of the underground world, the most evil practices that are unspeakable.

One evil door opens another. Let us pray for our children, for the healing of the adolescents and adults who have escaped, and for them to keep shining the light on this pure evil, no matter how hard it is for us and for them.

LET US PRAY

Father God,

I don’t understand how you can know all things, including the worst evil perpetrated upon our babies and children. I am glad that I am not You. YOU ARE THE ONE AND ONLY GREAT LORD!

Your wrath has come upon the earth several times since The Beginning, and I see that Jesus is going to come back when You can no longer STAND IT, Holy, Divine Father of All Creation and Creatures! WAIT FOR MORE SOULS TO BE SAVED!

Forgive us our sins, I beg You! See me SEEK YOUR FACE and LOVING MY NEIGHBOR, as Your Son, Jesus Christ taught me to be! DO NOT POUR OUT YOUR WRATH UNTIL MORE HAVE BEEN SAVED, GRACIOUS GOD OF ALL ETERNITY!

Make me stronger. Let me see the evil, so I can pray for the good, the children, the people who have suffered and endured things that my mind cannot comprehend. THANK YOU FOR MY LIFE, WHOSE TRIALS AND TRIBULATOINS PALE IN COMPARISON.

Help me bear more knowledge of evil, so I can SHINE THE LIGHT ON IT! Aid me in attaining a higher level of spirituality, SO YOU CAN USE ME MORE!

Guide and lead me through Your Holy Spirit, Lord, and keep me forever protected under Your Great Wings of an Eagle.

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

