“Soft targets” include hospitals and medical centers, to have first attacks. Secondary attacks include a second health center in the same city, and that may tie up healthcare facilities that would treat the wounded.

Video says there are 5 targeted cities, including Miami and Houston.

Whether this is true or false, it leaves one thinking that this is not an impossible plan.

Ex-CIA Sarah Adams

WHAT I REALLY THINK

How prepared are you for a food or water shortage?

A hospital being unavailable? That’s never really been on my map.

Whether it is true or not that a strike on American hospital(s) is imminent, it is worth considering. Does your local hospital have barricades around its ER entrance, or is it otherwise unavailable to being accessed?

Many large cities have more than one large hospital; what if two of them were hit at once?

You may not have any medical equipment in your home, such as gauze, tourniquets, or even extra medications. But this is something to consider — just as you have extra food and water, be sure to pay cash for 6 months’ of prescription medications. And go ahead and have a first aid kit in your car and home… preferably the biggest one you can afford or store.

You should have already bought a blood pressure cuff and pulse oximeter. And you should have a thermometer. During Covid, we shipped ’Covid kits’ containing these things, sometimes even a weight scale for those who weren’t sure of their own weight.

This is a good reminder to be prepared. Which reminds me that in case you needed a hospital anywhere, anytime, do you know where your I Do Not Consent Form is?

Let Us Pray

Father God,

I am sorry for all my sins and shortcomings, and ask You for forgiveness and mercy. You have given me all that I need, and I apologize for sometimes wanting more than I have.

Use me, teach me, and allow me to keep serving others, even those who are rejected by our society.

Prepare me to count on You for all my needs, and for preparing for the future.

In all this, I thank You for giving me the peace which surpasses all understanding, because although I am in this world, I belong only to You.

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen!

