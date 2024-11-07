Trump After-Party Last Night Worshipped with "How Great Thou Art"
A most special Thank You and Shoutout goes to our wonderful and loved Ginger Breggin, who kindly brought this to my attention.
I could not let this day go by without bringing it to you!
WARNING: 😭 GET OUT YOUR KLEENEX!
Trump supporters at the after-election day party:
According to Wikipedia, the 1973 edition of The Covenant Hymnbook contains these words:
O mighty God, when I behold the wonder
Of nature's beauty, wrought by words of thine,
And how thou leadest all from realms up yonder,
Sustaining earthly life with love benign,
Refrain:
With rapture filled, my soul thy name would laud,
O mighty God! O mighty God! (repeat)
When I behold the heavens in their vastness,
Where golden ships in azure issue forth,
Where sun and moon keep watch upon the fastness
Of changing seasons and of time on earth.
When crushed by guilt of sin before thee kneeling,
I plead for mercy and for grace and peace,
I feel thy balm and, all my bruises healing,
My soul is filled, my heart is set at ease.
And when at last the mists of time have vanished
And I in truth my faith confirmed shall see,
Upon the shores where earthly ills are banished
I'll enter Lord, to dwell in peace with thee.[15][14]
God bless you and keep you well and happy all the days of your life! Sleep well!
Amen! In His glory.
Hey Dr Margaret, I had just seen the video of them singing on Owen Shroyer's show before your email came in. Thank you for sharing the vid so it can be downloaded