NOTE: Elon announces massive DDOS attack. Try the LIVE feed on InfoWars or Benjy Johnson's Rumble:

DDOS Attack

Wikipedia:

In computing, a denial-of-service attack (DoS attack) is a cyber-attack in which the perpetrator seeks to make a machine or network resource unavailable to its intended users by temporarily or indefinitely disrupting services of a hostconnected to a network. Denial of service is typically accomplished by flooding the targeted machine or resource with superfluous requests in an attempt to overload systems and prevent some or all legitimate requests from being fulfilled.[1] The range of attacks varies widely, spanning from inundating a server with millions of requests to slow its performance, overwhelming a server with a substantial amount of invalid data, to submitting requests with an illegitimate IP address.[2]

👌👌👌Elon is talking now! 👌👌👌It's 5:43 pm PST.

I went to

and found his Twitter Space announcement:

Source: https://x.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1823144316014911820?s=46

The same tweet is on @ElonMusk’s profile:

Source: https://x.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1823144316014911820?s=46

I should be able to “Start Listening” by clicking the white button.

It asks if I want to listen anonymously, so I turned that off:

I clicked the above purple button and got myself on the screen next to Elon and Trump:

And then, POOF! It was gone!

You could always join for 1/2 second and take a pic of yourself next to Elon and Trump! Your profile will go to the top!

Troubleshooting

Try and try again. Some people saycthere are over 222,000 people in the space. Things to try:

Turn your phone off and on. Log out of Twitter/X and then log back in again. Uninstall the Twitter App, then reinstall it - this might provide an update, as well.

Follow All Patriots!

I know from many other Spaces thst lots of good people are there. Take the opportunity to watch out for trolls, CIA, FBI follow all Patriots!!

… because it seems that the Twitter Space is not working because too many people are trying to attend!

Enjoy your evening! God bless you!

