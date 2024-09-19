Trump and RFK Jr: To Launch RICO Investigation into the Collusion of Medical Boards with Medical Journals and Big Pharma, who Fired Doctors Who Refused to Tow the Line
What is your first thought?
Source: https://x.com/behizytweets/status/1836242449812869140?s=46
The Video
The Thread
The first comment echoes my very first thought. 🙏 🙌 Let's pray for their safety!
What is your second thought?
Mine was to fire all the deans of the medical schools.
The ⬆️ Link
Source: https://nypost.com/2023/02/27/10-myths-told-by-covid-experts-now-debunked/
The article claims RFK Jr allegedly attacked his famiky babysitter, etc.
Above link: https://slingshot.news/one-of-the-greatest-villains-in-american-history-democrats-release-scathing-statement-on-rfk-jr/
Can you imagine the collusion that went on in every single USA medical school?
Not one Dean stood up to defend Americans against an unproven and deadly mRNA “vaccine” that's really a bioweapon.
There were all in on it.
LET US PRAY
Father God, Hear Our Prayers.
As they draw their line in the sand, Bless Trump and RFK Jr. As they target Big Pharma and the entire Rockefeller medical establishment, Bless Trump and RFK Jr. PROTECT THEM from the evil ones.
As the evil grows bolder, Bless us with BOLDNESS! And as the end draws nearer, BRING US CLOSER TO YOU! As the darkness descends upon the land, MAKE OUR LIGHT BRIGHTLY SHINE!
We ask this in the Name of Jesus.
Amen.
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
🙏
PRAYING FOR A MIGHTY "HOLY SPIRIT" AWAKENING IN THE WORLD, Dr. Aranda - thank you for STANDING STRONG in the midst of this WORLD battle against satanic forces using our governance 'leadership' to destroy Yahweh's beautiful creation - HUMANITY!!