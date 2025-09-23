The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
8h

Everyone knows vaccines cause autism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
susan molendyk's avatar
susan molendyk
9h

What I’ve learned is that new born infants have no immune system when born. They develop their immunity through their mother’s milk. Any vaccines given during this time causes high fever. Even after 6 months, the baby’s immune system is gaining in strength (with no vaccines) but is no way ready to receive any vaccines. In fact, the reverse is that because the immune system needs time to grow and can’t grow because of the toxins in vaccines, and vaccines depletes any growth. No immune system, and the gut which is sterile at birth, remains so. Oh, I wonder why autism develops? Fever has always been an indicator that the immune system is working. But the fever that arises with vaccines, is a whole other ballgame. Throw in some Tylenol? What’s that gonna do?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture