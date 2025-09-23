Addendum 9/23/25 at 10:16 pm PST: I just saw who tends to profit from selling synthetic folinic acid supplements…

Yesterday, President Donald Trump and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced at the White House that prenatal exposure to acetaminophen during pregnancy, the active ingredient in Tylenol, is associated with increased autism risk in children.

Tylenol overdose causes about 500 U.S. deaths a year. It is the leading cause of acute liver failure in the U.S., responsible for 50% of about 2,000 acute liver failure cases. About 50% of those with Tylenol poisoning die.

It will now be recommended during pregnancy only for “high fevers”. See WHAT I REALLY THINK.

This advisory is based on observational studies including a 2021 Johns Hopkins analysis and a 2024 meta-analysis that promotes leucovorin as a potential therapy for autism symptoms in some cases. Leucovorin is widely used as a synthetic folic acid analog that enhances chemotherapy that also reduces chemo toxicity.

1. The data show that the link between childhood vaccines and autism was destroyed 25 years ago.

2. The discovery of leucovorin’s potential benefits occurred 21 years ago.

3. Folate, a naturally-occurring molecule found in food, is not the same thing as folic acid, the synthetic pharma compound found in prenatal vitamins, foods, and used as a chemo enhancer.

4. Only one lab in the USA, ReligenDx, runs the FRAT test for folate receptor antibodies.

5. We won’t settle for anything less than to #StoptheShots.

And of course, we have health experts from the FDA, the American College of Ob/Gyn, and various researchers who dispute a connection between Tylenol during pregnancy and autism. They cite confounding factors like maternal illness and other evidence affirming acetaminophen's safety for pregnant women.

What they fail to realize is that when Tylenol was temporarily discontinued, we would have seen a surge in autism. In fact, what we did see during the 19 ‘s is a flatline effect of autism when Tylenol was temporarily removed from the market.

6. Tylenol has been on the market since 1955. Autism exploded in the last 25 years, rising from 1 in 150 children in 2000 to 1 in 36 in 2020.

And that doesn’t count the use of Suramin for autism, a compound that is not available in the U.S.

Trump’s Announcement

Sec. Kennedy:

“I want to reassure the people in the Autism community, that we will be uncompromising and relentless in our search for answers. We will perform the studies that should have been performed 25 years ago."

Liberal, Pregnant Women Eat Tylenol to Spite Trump and Kennedy

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I can’t explain all the craziness out there, other than to say we live in the times where good is called evil and evil is called good… as well as the time when all nations were tricked by pharmakopeia. On that note, I wanted to help young mothers to know there are alternatives to taking Tylenol for a baby’s fever.

Reducing a Fever

Here is a synopsis of my positive steps to take as a pregnant woman and young mother caring for an infant or baby with a fever. Nothing is medical advice.

Your goal is to get the fever down, and keep it down, to avoid ’febrile seizures’, i.e., a baby is susceptible to having seizures that are caused by a high fever.

Many of these steps may be simple knowledge to our Grandmas. But when I was ER doc at Ft. Irwin National Training Center for the U.S. Army as a civilian, I saw the ER being used as a clinic for such things as a baby with a fever.

If you know a young mother or pregnant Mom, one of the best things to give is a book on baby care. Here’s a Best Seller book on Amazon today:

Please leave a note for any book you used to help care for infants.

I used Dr. Spock, now in it’s 10th Edition:

How to Treat a Baby’s Fever

If your baby is listless and not responsive, call 911. An underlying rare condition like a meningitis will be seen by the ER doctor much faster.

Call your pediatrician and see when their “first available” appointment is. If your baby isn’t eating to the point where (s)he is losing weight, your pediatrician will want to change the regimen. They may provide more specific advice based on your child’s history.

NOTE: Pediatricians who are members of the AAP, American Academy of Pediatrics, are deviating from CDC Guidelines by blatantly recommending Covid shots for children, and additional deviations that are unheard of… I hope you can find someone else.

When I did ER, I instructed my staff to put every baby with a fever in the front of the line, so no baby ever had a seizure in my ER. If the ER got too busy, I personally stood in front of the door and escorted the babies in myself.

1. Say a Prayer.

We pray for you now, surpassing time and space to bring your child into the best health that can ever be — Let Us Pray:

🙏 Holy Father, We pray for this little child of Yours, as You already know what (s)he needs. Thank You for loving us, for leading and guiding us into Your perfect place. We ask this in the Name of Jesus! Amen! 🙏

Ask for help or invite someone over to help and keep you company. This is what Grandmas are for, even if it’s someone else’s;). We aren’t meant to be alone with a sick baby. Bring to cooler conditions that allow heat to exit the body: take off warm clothes and blankets, especially hats; leave on a little T-shirt. Don’t worry if your baby doesn’t want to eat. They’re instinctively doing a fast to trigger the best immune response. In the beginning, don’t give Tylenol or any drug. Use physical methods. If these don’t work, work with your pediatrician’s office. Give baby a lukewarm bath. Not hot. Not cold. Never put ice in the water. As the baby’s skin evaporates the water, it lowers his/her temperature. Wet the hair, because most of the body’s heat will exit through the top of the head. Can’t get to a bath because you’re on a plane? Use a water bottle and wet the baby’s hair, arms, and legs. Still with a fever? Add a fan or gently blow on the baby’s head and torso to accelerate his/her water evaporation. On a plane, open the fan above your head. In a car, open the window. Once the fever goes down, sleep while your baby sleeps. Keep checking your baby’s temperature, assuming the fever will come back, and repeat another lukewarm bath as often as the temperature creeps back up. When baby’s ready to eat, stick with clear fluids to continue the fast (baby won’t want to eat, anyway;). If your baby is losing weight, your pediatrician should take note and change their diet. I know the pediatricians will start be pushing Tylenol for “high fevers”… but I have never seen a “high fever” that wasn’t lowered by a lukewarm bath/fan. Ask for help! Every Mom and Dad knows who you’re going through, especially if it’s your first baby! Did I leave anything out?

