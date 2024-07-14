Trump Assassination Attempt: Witness Sees Shooter Standing on a Nearby Building
Trump: "I heard a whizzing sound". At Approximately 6:15 pm EST, a gunshot pierced Trump's ear.
Video ⬆️
I can tell you one thing: I am proud to be an American!
Video ⬆️
I can tell you one thing: I am proud to be an American!
No posts
We were sooo close to be finished with this clown. Oh well! Better luck next time!!
why were there no military contractors on the walls surrounding the rally?
A snipper is normally what they use to ensure there is nobody threatening and IF there is
they are taken down immediately