Trump Calls for Biden's Doctors to be Investigated, as Vance Calls it a Coup: "If Joe Biden Can't Run for President, He Can't Serve as President.”
Is this even an Official Letter? Where's the White House Stationary? Where's Biden?
The above letter was posted on Twitter/X:
Source: https://x.com/joebiden/status/1815087772216303933?s=46
… Followed by a tweet to donate to Biden/Harris
… and No One is Asking Questions
Not Rand Paul
Not RFK Jr
Not the Clintons
Nor Obama
Obama’s Statement - YOU HAVE TO PAY TO READ IT:
The Reaction to Obama:
… and Trump Weighs In
Source: https://x.com/stevelovesammo/status/1815147786645729391?s=46
Trump Calls to Investigate Biden's Doctors
Donald Trump calls to investigate Joe Biden’s doctors ~ then Vance claims Democrats staged a coup against him.
“I think somebody has to look at it. Look, you had people that lied to the American public… you ought to take a look at his doctors because his doctors keep giving him this wonderful report.” ~ Trump
“I think it is [a coup]. I mean, look, there's a constitutional process, the 25th Amendment. If Joe Biden can't run for president, he can't serve as president.” ~ Vance
Leave it to Laura Loomer to Ask Around
The Thread
Where is Biden?
People are demanding that we need to see Biden.
He supposedly had Covid ~ as supposedly confirmed by fake PCR Test ~ and for all we know, he got Paxlovid, Remdesivir and is on a ventilator!
