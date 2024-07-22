The above letter was posted on Twitter/X:

Source: https://x.com/joebiden/status/1815087772216303933?s=46

… Followed by a tweet to donate to Biden/Harris

… and No One is Asking Questions

Not Rand Paul

Not RFK Jr

Not the Clintons

Nor Obama

Obama’s Statement - YOU HAVE TO PAY TO READ IT:

The Reaction to Obama:

… and Trump Weighs In

Source: https://x.com/stevelovesammo/status/1815147786645729391?s=46

Trump Calls to Investigate Biden's Doctors

Donald Trump calls to investigate Joe Biden’s doctors ~ then Vance claims Democrats staged a coup against him.

“I think somebody has to look at it. Look, you had people that lied to the American public… you ought to take a look at his doctors because his doctors keep giving him this wonderful report.” ~ Trump

“I think it is [a coup]. I mean, look, there's a constitutional process, the 25th Amendment. If Joe Biden can't run for president, he can't serve as president.” ~ Vance

Leave it to Laura Loomer to Ask Around

The Thread

Where is Biden?

People are demanding that we need to see Biden.

He supposedly had Covid ~ as supposedly confirmed by fake PCR Test ~ and for all we know, he got Paxlovid, Remdesivir and is on a ventilator!

Where is Kamala?

Source: https://t.me/DrrpbertYoungchat

Source: https://x.com/bubblebathgirl/status/1815146592480985269?s=46

Source: https://x.com/kamalaharris/status/1815122383415529963?s=46

… Followed by a Donation Pitch to Biden/Harris:

The Thread

