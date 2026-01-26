In a move that is shockingly shocking, we learn that although Trump stopped it, the U.S. has been funding abortions performed outside of our borders.

The Mexico City Policy

In 2017, President Trump reinstated the Mexico City Policy on his first day in office and significantly expanded its scope under the name “Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance,” extending the restrictions to all U.S. global health funding—totaling around $8.8 billion—rather than limiting it to family planning aid alone.

This meant foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in recipient countries could lose U.S. support if they performed, counseled on, or advocated for abortion as a family planning method, even using their own funds, with the stated goal of preventing taxpayer dollars from indirectly supporting abortions abroad.

Enacted on December 17, 1973, the Helms Amendment, was introduced by Senator Jesse Helms (R-NC) as part of the Foreign Assistance Act. It already prohibits U.S. foreign aid funds from paying for the performance of abortion “as a method of family planning” or to motivate/coerce anyone to practice abortions. Passed shortly after Roe v. Wade, it aimed to prevent taxpayer dollars from supporting abortions abroad. It remains permanent law, with interpretations often applying it broadly (excluding exceptions like rape, incest, or life endangerment in practice), though it was clarified in the 1990s to allow pregnancy options counseling. It preceded expansions like the Mexico City Policy and continues to restrict global reproductive health funding.

In Summary

There is no U.S. tax money going to foreign groups that support or promote abortion (or DEI/gender ideology). This built on the existing Helms Amendment (which already bans direct U.S. funding for abortions abroad) by adding more conditions to broader global health and foreign aid on NGOs that provide any abortion-related activities.

The Tweet

The Article

President Donald Trump directed the expansion of the pro-life Mexico City Policy, effectively ending U.S. taxpayer funding for organizations that perform or promote abortions overseas as a method of family planning. The expansion will will bar U.S. foreign assistance from subsidizing abortion. The State Department on Friday is expected to finalize three rules to expand the Mexico City Policy to protect foreign assistance from subsidizing abortions but also DEI and gender policies pushing the LBGTQ agenda. This is a key pro-life achievement hailed by pro-life advocates as protecting unborn babies abroad. HELP LIFENEWS SAVE BABIES FROM ABORTION! Please help LifeNews.com with a donation! The policy, originally established by President Ronald Reagan in 1984, requires foreign nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) receiving U.S. global health assistance to certify that they will not perform or actively promote abortion using funds from any source, including non-U.S. funds. Trump reinstated the policy on January 24, 2025, revoking Biden-era rescissions and building on his first-term expansion that applied it to the vast majority of U.S. bilateral global health assistance From that executive action: “I hereby revoke the Presidential Memorandum of January 28, 2021, for the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, and the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (Protecting Women’s Health at Home and Abroad), and reinstate the Presidential Memorandum of January 23, 2017, for the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, and the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (The Mexico City Policy).” The directive further states: “I direct the Secretary of State, in coordination with the Secretary of Health and Human Services, to the extent allowable by law, to implement a plan to extend the requirements of the reinstated Memorandum to global health assistance furnished by all departments or agencies. President Donald Trump directed the expansion of the pro-life Mexico City Policy, effectively ending U.S. taxpayer funding for organizations that perform or promote abortions overseas as a method of family planning. The expansion will will bar U.S. foreign assistance from subsidizing abortion. The State Department on Friday is expected to finalize three rules to expand the Mexico City Policy to protect foreign assistance from subsidizing abortions but also DEI and gender policies pushing the LBGTQ agenda. This is a key pro-life achievement hailed by pro-life advocates as protecting unborn babies abroad. HELP LIFENEWS SAVE BABIES FROM ABORTION! Please help LifeNews.com with a donation! The policy, originally established by President Ronald Reagan in 1984, requires foreign nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) receiving U.S. global health assistance to certify that they will not perform or actively promote abortion using funds from any source, including non-U.S. funds. Trump reinstated the policy on January 24, 2025, revoking Biden-era rescissions and building on his first-term expansion that applied it to the vast majority of U.S. bilateral global health assistance From that executive action: “I hereby revoke the Presidential Memorandum of January 28, 2021, for the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, and the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (Protecting Women’s Health at Home and Abroad), and reinstate the Presidential Memorandum of January 23, 2017, for the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, and the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (The Mexico City Policy).” The directive further states: “I direct the Secretary of State, in coordination with the Secretary of Health and Human Services, to the extent allowable by law, to implement a plan to extend the requirements of the reinstated Memorandum to global health assistance furnished by all departments or agencies. “It adds: “I further direct the Secretary of State to take all necessary actions, to the extent permitted by law, to ensure that U.S. taxpayer dollars do not fund organizations or programs that support or participate in the management of a program of coercive abortion or involuntary sterilization.” The reinstated policy, also known as Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance (PLGHA), prohibits U.S. government global health funding from supporting foreign NGOs that perform or promote abortion. It also blocks foreign organizations receiving such grants from providing financial assistance to other foreign NGOs that do the same. Recipients must certify compliance, and the requirements extend to contractors and subcontractors. The reinstatement has defunded International Planned Parenthood Federation and other major abortion providers overseas, resulting in an estimated $100 million loss to International Planned Parenthood’s budget and hundreds of millions in broader impacts on pro-abortion groups. Pro-life advocates praised the move as reversing Biden administration policies that forced American taxpayers to fund international abortion promotion. Recent developments include the State Department finalizing rules on Friday to further expand the Mexico City Policy framework. Source: HERE.

Another Tweet

The Video

The Thread

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I don’t know why it took so long to get this done… and save taxpayer money. Oh, but wait! The last administration seemed hell bent on killing every baby they could.

On that note, I want to leave this on a positive note and reaffirm that a human is made at conception, that God is with us when we are formed in the womb, that aborting a baby is murder, and that no man can ever experience a baby inside their womb.

Here’s a 3D MRI glimpses into the womb: a living, moving baby at 20+ weeks—fingers, face, beating heart. Undeniable proof of humanity from conception. A man can never carry, nurture, or give life like this—only women can! Abortion ends a beating heart! Protect these miracles!

Psalm 139:13-14:

“I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.”



Enjoy your Day, for THIS IS THE DAY THAT THE LORD HAS MADE!

Let Us Pray

Father God,

Thank You for making me and for being in my presence throughout all the time that I have had on this earth! I Praise You that I am still here despite all the odds against us these days, and for keeping me prepared for whatever lies ahead!

I Worship You, the Great I AM, the Majestic Creator of All that Lives and Breathes!

Help me to stand up for our babies and children, and to continually SHOUT THEIR LIVES ARE MEANT FOR LIVING!

Protect our children, keep them in Your hands!

Your Love is worth More than everything to me, Oh Lord God! Jesus is My Everything, and I shall always remain true to Him! Nothing shall separate me from His Greatest Love, His Name On High that is Higher than Any Other Name!

Take me where You want me to go.

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen.

Leave a comment