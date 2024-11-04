Trump Plays "The Undertaker Song" As Churches Unite with Prayer and Fasting
BELIEVERS! Fast and PRAY for God to Forgive Us and Restore Our Land! Church-wide Event Today at 4 pm PST | 6 pm CST | 7 pm EST
I'm sorry I got this out a bit late, as we are traveling.
Source: https://x.com/stormyj_45/status/1853184007170613726?s=46
The Video
The Undertaker’s Song
The Video
NATIONAL DAY OF FASTING AND PRAYER
TO THE CHURCH: Repent! Turn from your wicked ways!
You cannot tell by the number of hits on these tweets, but MILLIONS ARE FASTING AND PRAYING TODAY!
🙌 🙏 🙌 🙏 🙌 🙏 🙌 🙏 🙌 🙏 🙌
LET US PRAY
King of Kings and Lord of Lords,
We come to you with humbleness and humiliy, Lord help us have patience, we pray.
Bless those on the ground working with personnel, to properly protect and support those in need. Give them strength.
And for this tumultuous day today and tomorrow, let us watch and be still as Your miracles abound?
We ask this in the Name of Jesus.
Amen!
🙏
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.