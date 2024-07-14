Pennsylvania today.

I hope people are inspired to vote… to pray… because we saw evil diverted.

I am so sorry that a Trump Rally Attendee was Killed.

There is no confirmation of who it was.

The Former President is Fine. He survived this ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT. MM

Soon: Biden to Make Remarks. THANK GOD THE PRESIDENT IS OKAY.

