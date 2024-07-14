Trump Shooting: Trump Rally Attendee Killed
Pennsylvania today.
I hope people are inspired to vote… to pray… because we saw evil diverted.
I am so sorry that a Trump Rally Attendee was Killed.
There is no confirmation of who it was.
The Former President is Fine. He survived this ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT. MM
Soon: Biden to Make Remarks.
THANK GOD THE PRESIDENT IS OKAY.
This is a very dark day in American politics. This is the garbage that people deal with in third-world banana republics. Anyone who condones, minimizes, laughs about, or otherwise applauds these actions today needs to call an exorcist STAT.
And I have no stomach for Biden's remarks.
Sorry for the one dead. Shooter is apparently dead too. It’s difficult to see how 13 shots went out and no one behind trump is hit?