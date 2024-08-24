“I am announcing tonight that upon my election, I will establish a new independent presidential commission on assas*ination attempts.” “They will be tasked with releasing all of the remaining documents pertaining to the assas*ination of President John F. Kennedy.” Source: https://x.com/collinrugg/status/1827140216962142216?s=46

The Video

We pray the both candidates remain safe and protected from the enemy.

LET US PRAY

Father, We pray fir Trump and RFK Jr to Stsy Safe. | Photo by Volodymyr Hryshchenko on Unsplash

Holy God,

Thank you for this turn of events that shows two candidates working together for the good of the country. Bless their efforts, warm their hearts and minds with Your Light so that tgey may continue moving forward with Your Perfect Plan.

Keep them safe from attempts on their lives. Through the power of the Holy Spirit, help those who are protecting them to gain special intuition and stay ahead of any evil set to cause them to stumble.

We pray this in the Mighty Name of Jesus.

Amen,

Can you imagine RFK Jr being head of the CIA? Or is he best qualified to head a different department?

We pray that he is placed in the best position to do Your Work.

