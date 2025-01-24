Trump Visits Western Northern California, Promises Funding and Rebuilding Bridges
As President Trump swung by Western North Carolina (WNC) on his way to visiting the fire damage in Los Angeles and surrounding areas, here is an update on the hopeful changes he is promising.
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/verummultum/status/1882824200790151536
The Video
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/ACTBrigitte/status/1882854431173267920
The Video
The Tweet
It was State Farm.
The Video
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/matt_vanswol/status/1882832359101444238
The Video
The Thread
The Video
A Few More Tweets
Source: https://x.com/clovis1931/status/1882755284143374499
Source: https://x.com/matt_vanswol/status/1882563788374671426
WHAT I REALLY THINK
On North Carolina and so many other things, they were so bad with Biden that President Trump feels like the “Savior” that so many have named him. We must be careful that we don’t over-glorify him, and I know you are good with that.
I won’t be surprised if he fails us. I won’t be surprised if he turns out to be someone who supports big issues that we voted against.
Why? Because the government isn’t our Savior - there is only Jesus Christ, there is only One God, and we are with Him.
Christ is in us, and we are the living, breathing Body of Christ!
LET US PRAY
Thank You, God,
For giving us the Hope that comes only from You, a hope that ABOUNDS!
I set my hope in YOU, and only YOU! Only YOU are my light and my salvation! I shall not fear. I shall not be afraid!
I shall wait upon You and Your perfect timing, for opening the doors that need to be opened, and closing the doors that need to be closed!
I shall trust in YOU and only YOU! I shall wait for Your mighty hand to touch me and move mountains for me!
No matter what is before me, no matter the desert or the storm, I shall put all my trust in you, all my hope in you, and wait for Your perfection in my life!
In the Name of Jesus!
Amen!
I
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
For the people of Helene's devastation, alas, some good news. But the "What I Really Think" is spot on in the big scheme of things.
What I see is the whole of the Biden 4 years, and the obvious abomination on every level of that administration (if we can ever call it that), was a planned layup to make Trump become a god by simply doing what should have been done without any fanfare to begin with. I see Hegelian dialectic in spades by this.
We are being played, but, again, right now, good for the Helene victims. They need to be stabilized first before dealing with these farcical political issues.
Stay watchful and cautious about trusting what is laid before us.
What wonderful news. Thank you for sharing this.