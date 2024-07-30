Trump's Doctor Ronny L. Jackson Provides Letter Updating His Medical Assessment: "There is Absolutely No Evidence That It Was Anything Other Than A Bullet. Congress Should Correct the Record...""
Up in Arms, Saying FBI Director Christopher Wray is Wrong for Suggesting that it Could Be A Bullet, Shrapnel, or Glass. 👉 BTW, Is the FBI Director a Doctor? 👈
Trump's Statement
Not that anyone doubted it, but in order to rid our Country of the political statement put out by the Director of the FBI, in between fighting for the Safety and Security of those burning our American Flags, and right now spraying our beautiful Limestone Monuments in Washington, D.C., this is a picture of the bullet right after piercing my ear. Perhaps FBI Director Christopher Wray will notice there is no shrapnel or glass flying through the ear, only a bloodstained bullet. It’s all so damaging to the Great People that work in the FBI. As The New York Times reported, other bullets came very close. Nobody ever called, even out of curiosity, from the Federal Bureau of Insurrection. P.S. After the Great Supreme Court Decision, when are the hunted down J6 Hostages going to be released, and when are yesterday’s Vandals and Flag Burners going to be put in prison?
~ President Donald J Trump
Source: https://t.me/sharirayepatriots/121232
Trump’s Ear
⬆️ Slow-motion clip of Trump's ear getta blood stain after being shot.
What About You?
The single fact the FBI director even threw out a “non-bullet” makes me think much more than ever it was an inside job. Mission accomplished.
The Trump Assassination Attempt
And have you tried Googling (I don't use Google ~ I use SwissCows.com) “President Donald Trump and Assassination Attempt”?
Here's a video that is reportedly difficult to find:
99 Million Views!
Source: https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1817765530255659127?s=46
Excellent work you out done yourself
no doubt at all