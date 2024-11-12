The Tweet

WHAT I REALLY THINK

The Administration has its work cut out for it. But didn't the John F. Kennedy assassination happen because of his threats to annihilate the CIA?

Source: https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/3993563-robert-kennedy-jr-sees-overwhelming-evidence-cia-involved-in-jfk-assassination/

Do you really think this is going to be as easy as they say? Are the Venezuelan gangs and illegals going to just start leaving on their own?

They know Trump. Last time Trump was President, and prior to his inauguration, I witnessed a flock of illegals who fled Los Angeles in droves. The streets were visibly void of clunker cars; it was almost eerie. At that time, Mexico had a high murder rate and the husband of someone we knew was murdered after they shipped him back.

The crime in Mexico has always been related to drugs. We know that today, we need to add child trafficking ~ which no charts account for.

Intentional homicide is a bit less prevalent than in 2015, and negligent homicide is relatively unchanged. Extortion is up; kidnapping and car robberies are down.

I think they're going to start leaving on their own ~ or flocking to California and states that seemingly will protect them.

I do worry that America will be left with fewer day laborers, as I see this week in Greeneville that when the Amish cannot make the trip to continue repairing and building homes, no one shows up.

Virtually every single volunteer nonprofit organization that has been helping WNC from the beginning of Hurricane Helene is STILL there asking for VOLUNTEERS and donations. The same volunteers are still there, and they are TIRED.

When are Americans going to step up to this labor force plate?

See the updated Shared Google Document: Copy & Paste ~ http://bit.ly/3UvqkUH

Who is going to volunteer to rebuild? Do we expect the government, local churches, or the Amish to rebuild homes? They STILL need carpenters, licensed electricians and plumbers, as well as day laborers to help get homes liveable before the next frost arrives.

What do you think? 🤔

I think we need to clean up shop in all the above regards, not leaving out those who need help the most.

